'Pitt' star Katherine LaNasa tells Stephen Colbert how his words inspired her during cancer battle

"You really changed me."

Katherine LaNasa and Stephen Colbert.

Images from YouTube video/CBS
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesFeb 02, 2026
We never really know what's going on behind the scenes of people's lives unless we're invited behind the curtain. Having just won an Emmy for her performance on the HBO series The Pitt, Katherine LaNasa appeared all smiles. But while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she revealed that things weren't always so good.

Finding herself in a very dark place while navigating cancer, she recalled watching Colbert interview CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. During the conversation, Colbert spoke about having gratitude for both the good and the bad that life has to offer—and it just clicked. LaNasa later told him, "You really changed me."

LaNasa finds inspiration while navigating cancer

During her interview, LaNasa spoke about navigating cancer and the emotional discomfort she felt, believing that doing everything perfectly might protect her from life's pain.

"About a year before I got The Pitt, I was in a dark place," LaNasa said. "I had been unemployed for a while. I had cancer. And when I was growing up, if something didn't go your way, it was like, 'well, why'd you do it like that?'"

LaNasa added:

"And I saw that clip of you talking to Anderson Cooper... and I paraphrase, say, 'that our grief and our loss is part of what makes us human. And, it allows us to understand and connect with other people. And if we're really going to love our life, that we have to love all of it.' I heard you. In the depths of my despair, I heard you. And I started to live by this new thing, which was, sometimes you lose. Sometimes you lose."

Embracing the idea that "sometimes you lose" helped her lighten up. With this new attitude, successes began rolling into her life. That subtle shift in perspective helped pull her out of a very dark place.

film premiere, comments, Instagram, mental health, happiness, awards, humanity, community (LEFT) Film premiere at ArcLight Theatre Hollywood; (RIGHT) LaNasa signing autographs at TIFF.thepaparazzigamer/ Wikimedia Commons and Peter Kudlacz/ Wikimedia Commons

People connect with LaNasa

People really seemed to resonate with the energy and vulnerability LaNasa shared. Not only do audiences love her Emmy-winning performance as Nurse Dana Evans, but they also appreciate the generosity of spirit she brought to the interview. Here are some of the comments from viewers who watched her interview on YouTube:

"Very charming and beautiful, as a fellow cancer survivor, everything about this and you is inspiring, cheers"

"I really truly cannot explain how much i needed to hear this right now... i am in this same place and hearing these words from her, especially being someone i look up to is so special and i will keep this in my heart for so long:’) everything you lose is a step you take"

"This woman has some serious grown woman energy and I'm in love"

"Thank you for your wonderful portrayal of what nursing is actually like day in and day out. You brought such a realness to our profession"

"Damn, started crying at the beauty of life while drinking my coffee! What a gem she is!"

"I could not love you more. You are 'grace.' We should all listen to each other, learn from each other, and love thyself. Enjoy your success"

"She is fantastic. And Steven changes the course of another life. We need more of this right now"

"Looking amazing sharing your wisdom and your happiness."

"Your humanity and authenticity shine through your craft—may you win so the awards and keep sharing powerful words of encouragement and hope. I haven't even seen the Pitt, but guarantee I'm watching it tonight!"

"How profoundly wonderful and humane. Thank you for sharing"

life hacks, radical acceptance, coping strategies, grace, positive action, psychological flexibility, Anderson Cooper, interview Radical acceptance.Photo credit: Canva

The benefits of radical acceptance

A 2025 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that people recovering from cancer who showed greater psychological flexibility experienced better outcomes over time, including lower stress and anxiety and an improved quality of life.

Another 2025 study published through Springer Nature Link compared people who embraced reality through radical acceptance with those who tried to change how they interpreted events using cognitive reappraisal. The study found acceptance to be the more effective strategy, helping individuals cope more successfully.

It's easy to feel cynical when yet another celebrity shares a story of hardship before success. But when you look past the spotlight and status, the message itself carries real wisdom. Kindness, acceptance, grace, and a positive attitude are expressions that feel wonderfully human.

Watch the full interview with Katherine LaNasa:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

