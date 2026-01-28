Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom shares why political self-care isn't about disengaging

Find healthy ways to take action regardless of political affiliation.

politics, political self-care, exhaustion, political unrest, sociologist, Tressie McMillan Cottom, action

A depressed woman and a demonstration.

Photo credit: Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJan 28, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

With the political and social conflict facing Americans today, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. A lack of power or direction can lead to depression and feelings of helplessness.

In an interview with PBS News, Tressie McMillan Cottom, a sociologist at the University of North Carolina, explained why self-care that involves pulling back isn't the solution to political exhaustion. Instead, she suggested that taking appropriate action can help people feel energized, even when the political arena seems damaged beyond repair.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Facing political exhaustion

McMillan Cottom also discussed how many people cope with their discomfort around politics. She explained that we've been conditioned to think of self-care as something like taking a bubble bath, and that approach simply doesn't work.

She goes on to explain how we've come to associate self-care with political discomfort:

"If you are exhausted and overwhelmed by the onslaught of negative news, that you sort of need to retreat and you need to withdraw. When in fact, everything from research to history to art will tell you it is the exact opposite. That sometimes we aren't exhausted because we are aware of too much, we are exhausted because we are doing too little. The antidote, I think, to political exhaustion, the type that we are talking about, is that we are getting so much passive information, and we have so few opportunities to act. We are tired, then, not from doing too much, but from doing too little. People who feel agentic aren't as tired. They are not as easily overwhelmed."

voting, legislation, poltical climate, social policy, town hall, community, local races, women voters People voting. Photo credit: Canva

Ways to take action

No matter a person's political affiliation, the answer, she argued, lies in taking action:

"So if you are exhausted by the onslaught of bad news, go to a protest. If you are exhausted by social policy that is demonizing children, start teaching children how to read. The more time you spend doing something, whatever is possible for you to do in your space in the world, the less exhausted you are by the onslaught of information that really wins when it can convince you that the only thing you can do is watch what is happening to you."

If attending a rally feels less appealing in today's political climate, there are plenty of other ways to get involved.

A 2025 article by the League of Women Voters offered several helpful ways to get active in politics. One suggestion is to vote. State and local races can have a dramatic effect on people's daily lives, often shaping communities just as much as congressional or presidential contests. The article also suggests reaching out directly to candidates to express concerns, whether through emails, phone calls, or town hall meetings.

A 2023 study by the Pew Research Center found that social media posts, discussions, and group participation are measurable forms of political activity among young adults. About 34% of people who engage on social media reported participating in group shares and discussions about social issues.

mental health, positive action, community action, volunteering, social connections, loneliness, physical benefits, resilience Young women rally. Photo credit: Canva

Why participation is better for your mental health

Feeling helpless or incapable of making change can fuel depression. By contrast, taking action and participating can have a positive impact on psychological well-being.

A 2025 study published on Springer Nature Link found that volunteering alone offers numerous physical and mental health benefits. Similarly, a 2024 study published on ScienceDirect linked volunteering to significant reductions in loneliness and other depressive symptoms.

A 2023 position statement from the American Heart Association said:

"The American Heart Association believes an active and engaged electorate strengthens the ability of a community to preserve, protect, and improve health. The association encourages and supports non-partisan civic engagement as a tool to increase civic responsibility and build social connections, which can reduce cardiovascular disease risk, enhance community resilience, and improve inequities."

author, professor, storyteller, challenging power, books, essays, editorials, educator Tressie McMillan Cottom.Tressie McMillan Cottom/ Wikimedia Commons

Tressie McMillan Cottom

McMillan Cottom is a professor, author, and sociologist whose work focuses on inequality, sexism, racism, and systems of oppression. Her books, essays, and editorials have earned critical acclaim, and she uses her gifts as a storyteller to educate audiences and challenge power.

Political participation doesn't have to mean marching in the streets. Research shows that volunteering, donating, voting, contacting representatives, and even thoughtful engagement on social media can all have a meaningful impact. Finding ways to take action, rather than resigning yourself to the status quo, is associated with better mental health outcomes and less emotional distress.

political selfcare sociologist tressie mcmilan cottom disengaging activism vote social skills mental health americans political exhaustion volunteering politics

The Latest

politics, political self-care, exhaustion, political unrest, sociologist, Tressie McMillan Cottom, action
Culture

Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom shares why political self-care isn't about disengaging

frost, frost quake, winter weather, weather phenomena, cold weather
Science

Americans hit by massive snow storms are feeling 'frost quake' booms, a startling and mysterious phenomenon

court room, J. Cedric Simpson, judge, defendant, guilty plea, court case, guilty
Culture

Defendant catches beloved judge off guard  when asked if he was 'coerced' into pleading guilty

mindset, anxiety, Mel Robbins, 6 magic words, emotional maturity, well-being, experts, motivational speaker
Health

Mel Robbins reveals the 6 'magic words' she says will stop anxiety in its tracks

More For You

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory

A younger brother pulls his sister's hair

Canva

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

I once threw a butter knife at my brother. In my defense, I missed.

Science would describe this as direct aggression. History suggests that males are generally more predisposed to direct, physical aggression than females. We have centuries of documented stories and research to confirm that men are usually the ones starting the fights.

Keep Reading Show less
Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history

(L) Peter Gabriel; (R) Phil Colins

Photo credit: Peter Gabriel (Helge Øverås via Wikicommons), Phil Collins (Philippe Roos via Wikicommons)

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

The biggest "what if" in progressive rock history dates back to late 2004. The five members of the beloved '70s lineup of Genesis—singer Peter Gabriel, singer-drummer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, and guitarist Steve Hackett—met in Glasgow, Scotland. They were there to discuss an ambitious reunion tour focused on their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

Those talks fizzled, leaving the band’s core later-era trio to organize the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007 instead.

Keep Reading Show less
Psychology, Relationships, Ethics, Conflict, Emotions, Forgiveness, Counseling, Virtue, Character virtue

Take stock of your feelings, and the other person’s, before you decide what kind of forgiveness to offer.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

A counseling professor unpacks the difference between letting go and making up

Two in five Americans have fought with a family member about politics, according to a 2024 study by the American Psychiatric Association. One in five have become estranged over controversial issues, and the same percentage has “blocked a family member on social media or skipped a family event” due to disagreements.

Difficulty working through conflict with those close to us can cause irreparable harm to families and relationships. What’s more, inability to heal these relationships can be detrimental to physical and emotional well-being, and even longevity.

Keep Reading Show less
Social media, Stress, Anxiety, Technology, Political violence, Digital well-being, Violent imagery, Charlie Kirk

Social media often serves up disturbing images but you can minimize your exposure.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

How to avoid seeing disturbing video on social media and protect your peace of mind

When graphic videos like those of the recent shooting of a protester by federal agents in Minneapolis go viral, it can feel impossible to protect yourself from seeing things you did not consent to see. But there are steps you can take.

Social media platforms are designed to maximize engagement, not protect your peace of mind. The major platforms have also reduced their content moderation efforts over the past year or so. That means upsetting content can reach you even when you never chose to watch it.

Keep Reading Show less
handpan drum, sprites music, viral music performance, music prodigies, musicians

10-year-old handpan artist Sprites has gone viral with a soothing performance.

Photo credit: courtesy of Sprites

10-year-old girl goes viral with soothing virtuoso song on her 'UFO' handpan drum

A 10-year-old musician named Sprites has gone viral for her incredible performance on the handpan, a percussion instrument that produces evocative and soothing tones. People are (rightly) amazed by her virtuoso skills and the creativity of her original song—one of many shared to social media by her parents, including her father, gaming music artist TheFatRat.

The clip shows Sprites—who, impressively, has only been playing since March 2025—vibing through a dreamy and rhythmically rich pattern while hanging out on the floor. According to her mom's caption, the performance happened after a three-week trip, during which she brought along two other handpans but left this particular one (nicknamed "UFO") behind. "After coming back home," she wrote, "she immediately went to play her UFO and she completely fell in love with it again."

Keep Reading Show less
saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music

A woman listens to music on her headphones

Canva

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

It is impossible to objectively determine the single saddest song ever written. Music is subjective. One person might find comfort in a folk song about the apocalypse while another finds dark humor in a punk song about heartbreak.

Sadness lives in a nuanced zone beyond hard science. But that has not stopped researchers from trying to quantify it.

Keep Reading Show less
Codie Sanchez, hiring tips, coffee order personality test, business psychology, decision making skills, hiring red flags, Chris Williamson podcast, narcissism signs

A man orders coffee at a coffee shop

Canva

A CEO claims she can immediately tell how successful you are by how you order coffee

Is there job related data to be gathered from your morning latte run? Most of us would say no. We assume our caffeine habits are private. But according to one high profile CEO, the way you behave at the register says everything about your potential as an employee.

Codie Sanchez is a heavy hitter in the world of finance. A best selling author and investor with a massive portfolio ranging from laundromats to cannabis companies, she knows a thing or two about efficiency.

Keep Reading Show less
Boys and Girls Alone, Channel 4 documentary, social experiment kids, Lord of the Flies real life, child psychology, gender differences behavior, viral reality TV

(L) Kids wrestling in the yard; (R) young children playing chess

Canva

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses and the results were wildly different

It sounds like the plot of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. However, in the mid-2000s, it was a very real and very controversial reality television experiment.

Footage from the UK Channel 4 documentary Boys and Girls Alone is captivating audiences all over again. It offers a fascinating and chaotic look at what happens when you remove parents from the equation.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026