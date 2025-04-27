Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Here are the top coping skills that have emerged from a study at the University of Cambridge.

anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance
By Olivia Remes,
Olivia Remes
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Apr 27, 2025

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

do it badly, perfectionism, procrastination, wait to worry, self forgiveness, helping others, anxiety symptoms, generalized anxiety disorderRepresentative Image: Anxiety can manifest in many different ways. Canva

It can appear out of the blue as a panic attack, when sudden spikes of anxiety make you feel like you're about to have a heart attack, go mad or lose control. Or it can be present all the time, as in generalized anxiety disorder, when diffuse and pervasive worry consumes you and you look to the future with dread.

Most people experience it at some point, but if anxiety starts interfering with your life, sleep, ability to form relationships or productivity, you might have an anxiety disorder. Research shows that if left untreated, anxiety can lead to depression, early death and suicide. And while it can indeed lead to such serious health consequences, the medication that is prescribed to treat anxiety doesn't often work in the long-term. Symptoms often return and you're back where you started.

How science can help

The way you handle things in life has a direct impact on how much anxiety you experience. By tweaking your coping strategy you can lower your anxiety levels. Here are some of the top coping skills that have emerged from our study at the University of Cambridge, which will be presented at the 30th European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology in Paris.

This may sound strange, but the writer and poet GK Chesterton said, "Anything worth doing is worth doing badly." And he has a point. This works so well because it speeds up your decision-making process and catapults you straight into action. Otherwise, you could spend hours deciding how or what you should do, which can be very time-consuming and stressful.

"Anything worth doing is worth doing badly."

— GK Chesterton

People often want to do something "perfectly" or wait for the "perfect time" before starting. However, this can lead to procrastination, long delays, or even prevent us from doing it at all, which causes stress and anxiety.

Instead, why not just start by "doing it badly" and without worrying about how it's going to turn out? This will not only make it much easier to begin, but you'll also find that you're completing tasks much more quickly than before. More often than not, you'll also discover that you're not doing it that badly after all—even if you are, you can always fine-tune it later.

Using "do it badly" as a motto gives you the courage to try new things, adds a little fun to everything, and stops you worrying too much about the outcome. It's about doing it badly today and improving as you go. Ultimately, it's about liberation.

Forgive yourself and 'wait to worry'

Are you particularly critical of yourself and the blunders you make? Well, imagine if you had a friend who constantly pointed out everything that was wrong with you and your life. You'd probably want to get rid of them right away.

But people with anxiety often do this to themselves so frequently that they don't even realize it anymore. They're just not kind to themselves.

So perhaps it's time to change and start forgiving ourselves for the mistakes we make. If you feel like you've embarrassed yourself in a situation, don't criticize yourself – simply realize that you have this impulse to blame yourself, then drop the negative thought and redirect your attention back to the task at hand or whatever you were doing.

Another effective strategy is to "wait to worry." If something went wrong and you feel compelled to worry (because you think you screwed up), don't do this immediately. Instead, postpone your worry – set aside 10 minutes each day during which you can worry about anything.

If you do this, you'll find that when you come back to the situation that triggered the initial anxiety, you won't perceive it as bothersome or worrisome. Our thoughts actually decay very quickly if we don't feed them with energy.

Find purpose in life by helping others

It's also worth considering how much of your day is spent with someone else in mind? If it's very little or none at all, then you're at a high risk of poor mental health. Regardless of how much we work or the amount of money we make, we can't be truly happy until we know that someone else needs us and depends on our productivity or love.

This doesn't mean that we need people's praise, but doing something with someone else in mind takes the spotlight off of us (and our anxieties and worries) and places it onto others – and how we can make a difference to them.

Being connected to people has regularly been shown to be one of the most potent buffers against poor mental health. The neurologist Viktor Frankl wrote:

"For people who think there's nothing to live for, nothing more to expect from life — the question is getting these people to realise that life is still expecting something from them."

"...the question is getting these people to realise that life is still expecting something from them."

— Viktor Frankl

Knowing that someone else needs you makes it easier to endure the toughest times. You'll know the "why" for your existence and will be able to bear almost any "how".

So how can you make yourself important in someone else's life? It could be as simple as taking care of a child or elderly parent, volunteering, or finishing work that might benefit future generations. Even if these people never realize what you've done for them, it doesn't matter because youwill know. And this will make you realize the uniqueness and importance of your life.

Olivia Remes is a PhD Candidate at the University of Cambridge.

This article first appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

This article originally appeared four years ago.

anxietycoping skillsdepressiongeneralized anxiety disordermental strengthprocrastinationproductivitysciencehealth

The Latest

anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge
Health

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

neil peart, rush, motorcycle, grief, tragedy
Culture

Rush's Neil Peart, after suffering two tragic losses, grieved during a profound motorcycle trip

fake tip revenge, rude customer story, restaurant petty revenge, server clapback, reddit pettyrevenge, dating red flags, bad tippers, service industry stories, viral reddit post, tipping etiquette
Culture

Server brilliantly settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

thrift store find, goodwill shopping, hidden cash, heartwarming stories, kindness story, unexpected surprises, coach purse, pay it forward, emotional note, viral TikTok
Culture

She found $300 in a thrift-store purse—along with a handwritten note that left her speechless

More For You

medical miracle, inspiration, decapitation, ehlers-dahlos syndrome, hope

After 37 surgeries, Megan King can bowl again.

Photo credit: Canva

After her 37th surgery, woman’s ‘decapitated’ head is fully reattached

In 2005, 16-year-old Megan King went to gym class like any normal teenager. However, after diving for a soccer ball and getting hurt in a fall, her life changed forever. While an injury sustained playing soccer is common for people her age, she injured her ankle and tore muscles across her shoulder blades according to The Daily Mail. While healing takes time, doctors were wondering why she was still on crutches after over a year.

King’s health was deteriorating, with muscles tearing and joints weakening, including her spine. After ten years and over 20 surgeries, she was officially diagnosed with hypermobile Ehler's-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissues between the joints. That would explain why in 2016, when a doctor tried to remove the protective Halo brace from her head, her skull nearly fully detached from her body internally. In other words, her head was nearly decapitated from the inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
cancer, colonoscopy, medical care, medical gaslighting, healthcare

Sydney Stoner's lie to her physician got her the treatment she needed.

Photo credit: Canva

Woman lies to get a colonoscopy from dismissive doctors and it saves her life

In 2019, Sydney Stoner was 27 years old, just married, and had such immense stomach pain that she was collapsing at work. Doctors dismissed her concerns, saying that it was “that time of the month” or that she was too young for anything serious to happen to her. The pain had gotten so bad in 2020 that she lied to her doctor that she had blood in her stool, forcing them to refer her to a specialist and get a colonoscopy. That’s when they found the cancer.

When Stoner went in for the procedure, the doctors struggled to complete it as they found a five millimeter tumor blocking the pathway to her colon. At 27, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer, which had spread to her liver and lungs. The average woman doesn’t get regular colon cancer screenings until age 45. Had Stoner not lied to her primary care physician, she probably wouldn’t be here today.

Keep ReadingShow less
man with flu next to person with chewing gum

A new gum can drastically reduce the spread of flu.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists in Pennsylvania have invented a chewing gum that can eliminate 95% of the flu virus

According to the National Health Institute, influenza hospitalizes 200,000 people each year, along with killing more than 36,000 people in the United States annually. This is why the Center for Disease Control recommends taking a flu vaccine each year to help prevent infection or curb the dangers of infection of the flu virus. However, scientists have found a way that’s 95% effective at preventing the spread of the flu: chewing gum.

Not just any chewing gum, mind you. The researchers and dentists over at the University of Pennsylvania with some collaborators in Finland have developed a special gum that neutralizes not just flu viral loads in human mouths, but can also prevent the spread of oral herpes simplex. This is considered a huge breakthrough in that seasonal influenza epidemics cause economic losses exceeding $11.2 billion each year in just the United States alone. On top of that, over two-thirds of the global population is infected with HSV-1 (herpes) as it is highly contagious.

Keep ReadingShow less
Older woman lifting weights/brain lifting weights

Lifting weights can strengthen your body and your mind, too.

Photo credit: Canva

Science says weight lifting pumps up protection against Alzheimer’s

As time goes by, more and more people are concerned about cognitive decline as they age. There are many supplements, brain-boosting foods, and mind-exercising games recommended to keep your brain active and healthy. However, a study done in January 2025 is showing something that helps your body can help keep your brain healthier, too: lifting weights.

The results of research at State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in São Paulo, Brazil found that weight training and resistance exercise not only strengthens and builds up muscles in the body but prevents parts of the brain from atrophying, too. The scientists gathered 44 participants with mild cognitive impairment, a condition that indicates a higher risk of developing dementia and is a sign of possible Alzheimer’s disease in the future. After six months of weight training twice per week, the participants not only showed improvement in their memories and recall, but also showed protection against atrophy in the hippocampus and precuneus, the parts of the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and a polar bear convulsing.

Somatic therapy could help process trauma.

Photo credit: @IamProHuman

Therapist says this practice used by wild animals can end people's obsession with trauma

The best way to deal with trauma goes through cycles in terms of treatment options. Some folks think we need to just power through it and “toughen up” after seeing story after story of folks on social media discussing how their trauma has impacted their lives. Others turn to talk therapy and psychological techniques to process their trauma, but with many still struggling and dealing with it, looking and not finding the thing that can properly kick it to the curb.

The thing is, the trauma might not just be trapped in your brain, but your body, too. The solution might not be an oral medication or a brain exercise, but a natural process. The key to unlocking this modern problem could come from a doctor in the 1970s. If you’re going through trauma and talk therapy isn’t cutting it, somatic therapy might be what you need.

Keep ReadingShow less
People, working out, exercise, fatigue, music

Listening to music really does make workouts go by faster (or at least feel like it).

Photo credit: Canva

New study shows that music helps working out go by faster in our minds

There are people out there that just can’t go to the gym, go for a run, or exercise at all without their playlist. Whether it’s just playing their favorite songs on Spotify to get through the next set of bench presses or watching a TV show on their iPad while on the treadmill, many people believe that having such distractions just makes it all go faster than if they exercised without it. You might be one of those people, and, according to science, you’re actually right. Sort of.

A study is showing the people who do intense workouts without headphones or other distractions actually experience time much slower during their exercise than people who incorporate entertainment or competition in with their workout session. For the research, 33 physically active people went on three different cycling trials on an exercise bike. The first trial was a solo biking session without distractions, the second trial was with a virtual avatar on the bike’s screen, and the third session was a game in which they needed to race a virtual opponent. Before, during, and after each trial, they were asked to estimate a 30 second time period.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman, anxiety, imposter syndrome, black and white, therapist

It's hard to cope when you feel like an imposter.

Photo by Richard Jaimes on Unsplash

Therapist reveals 5 ways to help conquer Imposter Syndrome

Ever had the feeling that you can't quite live up to the expectations on which you've sold yourself? You're not alone.

Imposter Syndrome is really nothing new. It was named by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in the '70s, and, although it can't be officially clinically diagnosed, it's believed to be prevalent in 9-82 percent of people, "depending on the screening methods."

Keep ReadingShow less
brain, alzheimers, disease, research, science

Alzheimer's disease brain comparison.

en.wikipedia.org

Researchers reveal 'pivotal' Alzheimer's breakthrough that could delay onset of symptoms

Alzheimer's is a complex, progressive neurological disease that makes up 60-80 percent of dementia cases. Symptoms usually begin with mild, but noticeable memory loss, and may advance to the inability to speak or understand surroundings. Someone close to me once said that regular memory loss is, "I can't find my keys." Dementia memory loss is, "I don't know what keys are."

According to recent research posted on the National Institute on Aging website, Alzheimer's specifically affects about 6.5 million people in the U.S., age 65 and older.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025