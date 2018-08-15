24 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because of Your Social Anxiety

Recently on GOOD
Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds Reynolds even thought it was cute, too.
Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time “I wish I could say you get used to people dying. I never did. I don't want to.”
Woman Calls Police On Democratic Campaign Workers For Being Against Trump’s Immigration Policies She told police she was upset over the candidate challenging Trump’s immigration policies.
Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers “I thank you all again for everything. Take care and keep writing your own story! It’s never truly over.”
Man Shares Beautiful Love Letter to ‘Hero’ Wife on Facebook “My wife is a hero.”
13 Old-Timey Words We Should Bring Back And Two We Shouldn’t “Kakistocracy” making a yuge comeback.
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy