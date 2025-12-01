Skip to content
A BBC crew broke the 'cardinal rule' of nature documentaries to save trapped penguins

Even the show's narrator, David Attenborough, supported the controversial decision to step in.

Penguins jumping off the ice into the water

Dec 01, 2025

Nature documentaries operate on a single, golden rule: observe, record, but never interfere. The goal is to capture the raw, unscripted reality of the natural world, even when that reality is brutal. But during the filming of the BBC Earth series Dynasties, a situation arose that was so dire, the crew felt compelled to break that cardinal rule.

The incident, which took place in November 2018, involved a colony of Emperor penguins in Antarctica. A massive storm had hit, dropping temperatures to minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit) and trapping a large group of mothers and chicks in a steep, icy ravine.

Separated from the safety of their rookery, the birds were helpless. The mothers, cradling their chicks, were unable to climb the slick, vertical slopes.

The situation was desperate. Some chicks had already been abandoned and frozen to death in the gully, while predators circled the survivors. The emotional toll on the crew was immense. As one cameraman told Country Living, "I know it's natural, but it's bloody hard to watch."

Faced with the potential extinction of the entire group, the team made a controversial choice.

“It was not a straightforward decision by any stretch of the imagination,” director Will Lawson explained in an interview with Lorraine. “You just have to look at the facts that are in front of you before you make a decision like that."

Once the storm broke, the crew decided to intervene, but they did so "passively." They didn't lift the birds; instead, they used their tools to dig a shallow ramp into the ice, creating a path the penguins could potentially use to escape on their own.

“Once we'd dug that little ramp, which took very little time, we left it to the birds. We were elated when they decided to use it," Lawson told Country Living, noting that there is simply no "rule book" for such extreme scenarios.

The footage of the penguins waddling up the man-made ramp to safety became a defining moment for the series. Even Sir David Attenborough, a staunch defender of non-intervention, backed the move.

“It's very rare for the film crew to intervene. But they realize that they might be able to save at least some of these birds, simply by digging a few steps in the ice,” Attenborough said.

Producer Mike Gunton agreed, framing it as a moral imperative rather than a documentary breach. "We have a rule that interfering is a very dangerous thing to do. But these penguins were going to die through a freak act of nature if nothing happened," he said. "How would this conversation be going if you said you saw them there and did nothing? I think you have to do it."

The intervention was passive, but the result was profound. The colony survived, and the crew walked away with clear consciences. As Attenborough concluded, "To have done anything else would only make matters worse and distort the truth."

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

