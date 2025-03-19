Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New study reveals that watching nature videos can help relieve pain

Watching a nature video could reduce your headache.

headache, woman, baby deer, nature, healing

Exposure to nature can dull your pain.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 19, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

The next time you get a headache or feel throbbing from a bruised knee, you might want to grab your phone and watch some baby deer on YouTube. A newly published scientific study is showing that watching scenes of nature can reduce a person’s experience of pain.

Researchers from the University of Vienna and University of Exeter believe this discovery could be a cornerstone in finding new ways to treat and manage pain without relying on oral or intravenous medication. The results also serve as an additional call to protect our environment and wildlife.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

“The fact that this pain-relieving effect can be achieved through a virtual nature exposure which is easy to administer has important practical implications for non-drug treatments, and opens new avenues for research to better understand how nature impacts our minds,” said co-author Alex Smalley at the study’s release. “But we hope our results also serve as renewed evidence for the importance of protecting healthy and functioning natural environments, encouraging people to spend time in nature for the benefit of both the planet and people.”

The study consisted of the scientists monitoring the brain activity of 49 Austrian participants as they received small yet painful electric shocks while watching various videos. When shown nature videos, not only did the participants self-report that they felt less pain but the brain scans showed that their brains were actually processing the pain differently, too. While there have been several subjective and anecdotal reports of nature exposure helping a person manage pain or an illness, there hasn’t been any hard proof of a connection until now.

“Our study is the first to provide evidence from brain scans that this isn’t just a placebo effect—driven by people’s beliefs and expectations that nature is good for them—instead, the brain is reacting less to information about where the pain is coming from and how intense it feels,” said lead author of the study, Max Steininger. “Our findings suggest that the pain-relieving effect of nature is genuine.”

Even prior to this study, going outdoors and experiencing natural settings are linked to several health benefits. The American Psychological Association states that exposure to nature, even just as simple as having a few plants or a garden near your apartment building, can improve a person’s attention span, memory, and cognitive flexibility. The National Library of Medicine found that exposure to “green spaces” led to lower stress and better sleep. Access and exposure to wider green spaces, such as parks, allow people to get more exercise and thus better physical health since it invites people to play and be more active.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

If you live in a concrete jungle, it might be worthwhile to get a plant or two into your home, maybe discuss planting a community garden, and make regular visits to the nearest nature park. While one can argue that you can just watch videos of nature for this particular pain relief benefit, doing such actions will ensure that actual nature spaces will be retained and preserved for in-person enjoyment and future videos to come.

health benefitspain reliefnaturesciencescientific discoverymedicine

The Latest

headache, woman, baby deer, nature, healing
Health

New study reveals that watching nature videos can help relieve pain

A school bus in Calgary picks up dogs for daily adventures and training sessions
Animals

A school bus in Calgary picks up dogs for daily adventures and training sessions

art, art installation, gallery, freedom, self expression
Culture

An artist shares how making an effort to understand artwork enables intellectual freedom and self-expression.

sleep hacks, sleep advice, falling asleep, sleep, insomnia, military, military hack, life hacks
Health

Here’s a 4 step military hack that will help you fall asleep in just 2 minutes

More For You

A photo of a surgeon handling the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart

In a potentially major medical moment, a man lived with a titanium heart for 100 days while awaiting a donor transplant.

Photo credit: BiVACOR

Man lives with artificial titanium heart for 105 days while awaiting donor transplant

An Australian man has made medical history, reportedly becoming the first person worldwide discharged from the hospital with a durable titanium artificial heart implant. The patient, an unidentified man in his 40s who was experiencing severe heart failure, volunteered as the first Australian recipient of a BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart—living for 105 days with the implant while he awaited a donor transplant.

Melbourne’s Monash University, who led the study as part of their Artificial Heart Frontiers Program, says the man received the artificial heart during surgery in November 2024 at Sydney Hospital St. Vincent’s. He stayed in the ICU for a few weeks, followed by a period of observation in the ward, and was discharged in early February before receiving his donor heart transplant on March 6. He's now "recovering well."

Keep ReadingShow less
A photo of a woman with her fingers in her ears and a photo of a man crying

A man says that his girlfriend immediately shut down after he opened up emotionally.

Photo credit: Canva

Man says his girlfriend instantly rejected him after he opened up emotionally

Many men grow up in households, or within broader cultures, that prioritize so-called "toughness" over vulnerability, treating tears like signs of weakness. A lot of guys would never dream to cry in front of anyone, even their family members, and if you have that mocking voice in your subconscious, it can be difficult to shake even in a society that’s at least outwardly concerned about toxic masculinity.

Granted, some guys probably hold back their emotions because it can feel uncomfortable to vent in the wrong setting. Even some close friendships are engineered for escapism—you might prefer to spend your hang-outs talking about movies or sports than venting about childhood trauma. You would, however, expect that most romantic relationships would foster vulnerability, but that’s not always true.

Keep ReadingShow less
man siting on wooden dock

Grief is an ongoing journey.

Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash

Therapists reveal a surprising truth about grieving and why being alone might be exactly what you need

One of the many things that unite us in life is that grief, at some point, is inescapable. Whether we lose a loved one to death, experience a breakup, or simply lose touch with a very good friend, it's a spectrum of loss, and, put simply, it's inevitable.

Over the years, many therapists have supported the idea that grief is something that shouldn't be endured in solitude. And while it's true that a sense of community can be important in hard times, there are some people who just need to process much of their grief alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Evers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to help constituents with their denied health insurance claims.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin’s governor wants to audit denied health claims by insurance companies

Wisconsin’s governor Tony Evers wants to hold insurance companies accountable and push for initiatives to improve the health care of its citizens. As part of Governor Evers’ state budget plan, he intends on auditing insurance companies when they repeatedly deny claims made by his constituents.

Evers’ 2025–2027 Executive Budget includes sweeping changes in how Wisconsinites access health care. Along with auditing health insurers who frequently deny claims, Evers is pushing to reduce appointment waiting times at medical facilities, eliminate sales tax for over-the-counter medications, prevent surprise medical billing and report unpaid medical debt to collection and credit bureaus, extend postpartum coverage for new mothers and their babies, mental health initiatives, and invest money into hospitals throughout the state to improve health care (especially in rural areas). Those aren’t the only proposals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length
woman taking a shower
Photo by Laura Marques on Unsplash

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length


Some doctors now believe you should be spending even LESS time in the shower than previously thought. Admittedly, I was already shocked when I found out a while back that the average shower should take only eight minutes. But upon reflection, it made sense. While hot showers can feel relaxing, we obviously need to be conscious of our resources, no matter where we live in the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
A photo of two people look at each other confused, with a Reddit comment pasted on top

People with autism shared things they considered "normal" until neurotypical folks told them otherwise.

Photo credit: Canva, with screenshot of comment by Reddit user sharkboi42069

People with autism share the 5 unique behaviors they thought were 'normal' for everyone

There are lots of behaviors I once thought were universal. For example, I recently learned that not everyone has an internal monologue running through their head all day long—a fact that, frankly, I’m still struggling to process. In a recent viral thread, people with autism shared things they thought were "normal" until a neurotypical told them otherwise. It’s an absorbing read top to bottom, with the responses exploring everything from body language to conversational style to following social rules and etiquette.

One of the top comments on r/AskReddit relates to "maladaptive daydreaming," which Cleveland Clinic describes as a "mental health issue that causes a person to lose themselves in complex daydreams," usually as a "coping mechanism for other mental health conditions or circumstances."

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman depressed and alone, next to an image of a woman sipping coffee by herself

How your perceive your time alone could impact your perception of it.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists say calling time alone “me time” instead of “isolation” improves your mood

A new University of Michigan experiment published in Cognition & Emotion is showing that sometimes labels do matter. They have found that people who are experiencing solitude are less lonely when they refer to it as “me-time” rather than “isolation.” They have found that just labeling it as “me-time” improves the person’s perceptions and boosts positive feelings, regardless of where the lonely period is taking place or any activity being done.

In two separate studies, Micaela Rodriguez and Scott W. Campbell examined how “me-time,” “isolation,” and other terms used to describe time alone impacted a person’s emotions, behavior, and perception during their solo experiences. The first study had 500 U.S. adults assigned to one of five labels to describe alone time: me-time, time alone, solitude, being alone, or isolation. Each person’s rating on their assigned term was based on several aspects, including how positive or negative the term itself felt, the perception of that term’s impact on a person’s well-being, and whether the participant would actively seek out or avoid that type of alone time. The participants were also encouraged to share their experiences associated with the term they were assigned. The results revealed significant differences among the terms, with “isolation” being the less desirable and “me-time” being the most sought after, given that the latter time is implied and associated with other terms such as “self-care” and “relaxation” while “isolation” leaned more towards social exclusion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Older couple in bed, woman awake while man asleep

More and more older couples are sleeping in different rooms.

Photo credit: Canva

Older couples share why they happily sleep separately and younger couples are taking note

For many people, having a partner in bed with you is a great way to end your day and go to sleep. Aside from the physical activity, it can be nice to share a warm bed and snuggle up with a person you love to release feel-good chemicals through cuddling, have a second body to help warm up the bed, and feel connected with your partner.

However, many older couples are routinely sleeping independently without any issue. Why is that? Well, many younger folks have gone to Reddit to ask older people why they’ve decided to stay together yet sleep alone with their spouses or partners.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025