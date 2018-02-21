  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  6. 6 6
    Should Students Boycott School Until The U.S. Government Does Something About Guns?
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Kristen Bell Shares Relationship Advice She’s Learned Over 11 Years With Dax Shepard
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language 

by Liz Ohanesian

February 21, 2018 at 6:55
Copy Link
Photo by Antonia Barrowman.

There’s a moment on Bedouine’s self-titled debut album that tugs at the heartstrings in an unexpected way. The song “Louise” is the first of two bonus tracks on the album in which singer-songwriter Azniv Korkejian veers away from the English language that has dominated the album’s low-key, folksy sound. Instead, she offers lyrics in Armenian. That alone is unusual, perhaps even radical. There is said to be more than 5 million Armenian speakers globally — not much in the grand scheme of widely understood languages. 

“It just occurred to me at one point that I do have this language that I could sing in,” says Korkejian by phone from Toronto, where she has just finished a tour supporting Swedish musician, Jose Gonzalez. “I felt a little self-conscious because my Armenian is not perfect.”

She continues, “I don’t even read or write [Armenian], I just know it from around the house, but I would say I’m fluent, but it ends up being a little bit spotty.”

Korkejian fills in for the language barrier with the tones of her voice, tender and comforting, as if she’s singing a lullaby on a stormy night. Through her use of Armenian, Korkejian is able to reflect on a personal story that speaks to a larger issue. 

Korkejian herself is of Armenian heritage, born in Aleppo, Syria, which itself has long been home to a significant diaspora community. Korkejian’s immediate family had relocated to Saudi Arabia when she was a child and later headed to the United States. Her family was awarded green cards through the immigration lottery system that Trump is trying to eliminate. Members of her extended family, however, remained in Aleppo and were there when the civil war began in 2011. While some members of her family emigrated to Armenia, others remained in their home country. WIth “Louise,” Korkejian sings in Armenian about the difficult decisions people must make as a result of this war

“I was thinking a lot about which of my family members decided to stay in Syria during the war and which of them decided to leave,” she says. “I was getting pretty concerned about the ones that were staying. There are a lot of near misses with bombings and stuff. I was talking to my parents and asking, why would they stay? Shouldn't they leave at all costs?”

But Korkejian’s questions had more complicated answers. “We talked about it a little bit and the more I thought about it, the more I sympathized with their position and how difficult it must be to start over again and leave everything behind, everything you’ve invested,” she says. “I started to sympathize with that more, and I started to think about how difficult it must be to be stuck in this idle time and waiting out a war.”

 

For “Louise,” Korkejian focuses on the decision. “The verse talks about trusting in your own decision, whether to leave or stay, wait out a war and having the conviction to decide for yourself and not really giving into what other people are doing or thinking,” she says. 

While subject matter is heavy, the song itself isn’t. “It’s strangely upbeat,” she says. “The song is hopeful for sure. The chorus talks about keeping that spark in your eye and staying lighthearted enough to keep going and make it through.”

Eslewhere on the album, Korkejian addresses the Syrian civil war with the bleak “Summer Cold.” Specifically, she comments on U.S. involvement in Syria with the lyrics, “Why must they get involved? What on Earth could this solve?” With the final line, she makes a declaration: “I’ve had enough of your guns and your ammunition.”

“I kept reading that the United States was sending arms to the rebel fighters over there, but they kept getting into the hands of terrorist groups,” says Korkejian. “It was an emotional reaction to hearing that over and over again and the frustration towards the violence.”

Korkejian brought her own memories of Aleppo, which she last visited about eight years ago, into the song with a soundscape that concludes the piece. She used both found sounds and recreated sounds to design a sonic scene that resembled her recollections of the city. Ambient beds were used to imitate street noise, upon which she layered the clicks and clacks of donkey hooves and game pieces on a backgammon board, as well as the clinking of tea and coffee cups against saucers. “The sound of the cup hitting the saucer, that’s pretty loaded for me,” she says. “It triggers a lot of memories.”

In songs like “Louise” and “Summer Cold,” Korkejian draws upon big issues as subject matter, but she addresses them with a sense of intimacy that’s reflected in both the delicate production and the personalized content of the songs. Elsewhere on the album, Korkejian’s introspective lyrics venture into other territories. On “Back to You,” she sings about finding a place to belong in Los Angeles. “It was a song about staying in L.A. for somebody, for a romantic partner, despite not necessarily knowing my place there,” she says. With “Heart Takes Flight,” she sings about “giving yourself permission to love somebody and become attached to someone.”

Korkejian says that she didn’t do too much planning with her debut album. “I don’t think I have that much control over it. It's so instinctual, song to song,” she says. “When it came time to turn something in to the label, we were cherry-picking our favorite songs so I think they’re all cohesive in some ways, but they weren’t planned to be together necessarily.” Put together, though, her debut as Bedouine forges a strong identity of an artist bringing together past recollections and present-day wishes in a collection that reveals that multifaceted nature of identity. Now, she’s sharing her work on the road. She’ll be crisscrossing across the U.S. and Canada through April, making a stop at the Newport Folk Festival in July. Much like her music, her journey continues.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President 

He waited until President’s Day to make his typically unpresidential comments.  by Penn Collins
Sports

Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It

The talk show host has no interest in listening to them.   by Penn Collins
Communities

For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership

50 years after the federal Fair Housing Act banned racial discrimination in lending, African-Americans and Latinos continue to be routinely denied conventional mortgage loans at rates far higher than their white counterparts. by Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal , Aaron Glantz, Reveal
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language 
Recent
Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President  about 24 hours ago Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It about 24 hours ago For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership 1 day ago Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games 1 day ago Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 Into Pieces In Viral Facebook Post  1 day ago Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race 1 day ago Snowboarder's Gold Medal In A Ski Event Is One Of The Biggest Surprise Of The Games 1 day ago Historians Across The Political Spectrum Agree: Trump Is Among The Worst Presidents In American History 1 day ago The Unified Korean Women’s Hockey Team On Its Historic Moment 1 day ago Most Of The U.K.’s Power Now Comes From Alternative Energy  1 day ago Most Of The Cars Sold In Norway Are Now Electric Or Hybrid 1 day ago These ‘Super Beans’ Are Feeding The Hungry In Uganda 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers