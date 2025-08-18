Skip to content
Man's dog suddenly becomes protective of his wife, Internet clocks the reason right away

The online community came through in a big way.

pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips, dog loyalty, animal behavior, dog attachment, early pregnancy, hormonal changes, Jeff Werber, Health.com expert, vet insights, emotional support dogs, pet parenting

Dogs have impressive observational powers.

Canva
By Tod Perry,
Tod Perry
Tod Perry is a freelance writer from Long Beach, California.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 18, 2025

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong with the dog.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol) and during this time didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

His wife soon felt better, butthe dog's behavior didn't change.

pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips Otis knew before they did. Canva

Girlfriendhatesmefor began to fear that Otis' behavior may be an early sign of an aggression issue or an indication that the dog was hurt or sick.

So he threw a question out to fellow Reddit users: “Has anyone else's dog suddenly developed attachment/aggression issues? Any and all advice appreciated, even if it's that we're being paranoid!"

The most popular response to his thread was by ZZBC.

Any chance your wife is pregnant?

ZZBC | Reddit

The potential news hit Girlfriendhatesmefor like a ton of bricks. A few days later, Girlfriendhatesmefor posted an update and ZZBC was right!

“The wifey is pregnant!" the father-to-be wrote. “Otis is still being overprotective but it all makes sense now! Thanks for all the advice and kind words! Sorry for the delayed reply, I didn't check back until just now!"

Redditors responded with similar experiences.

Anecdotal I know but I swear my dog knew I was pregnant before I was. He was super clingy (more than normal) and was always resting his head on my belly.

realityisworse | Reddit

So why do dogs get overprotective when someone is pregnant?

@peta.baby.time666 When your dog hears the baby in your belly🥰#usa🇺🇸 #dog #love #tiktok #bestfriend #fyp #cute #baby ♬ suono originale - sophia ★

Jeff Werber, PhD, president and chief veterinarian of the Century Veterinary Group in Los Angeles, told Health.com that “dogs can also smell the hormonal changes going on in a woman's body at that time." He added the dog may “not understand that this new scent of your skin and breath is caused by a developing baby, but they will know that something is different with you—which might cause them to be more curious or attentive."

@nottheblondebrewer She will always be my baby 🥰😭 #pregnant #dogmom #pregnantlife ♬ original sound - .ᐟ ✴︎ ⠀࣪˖ - ᅠᅠ່

The big lesson here is to listen to your pets and to ask questions when their behavior abruptly changes. They may be trying to tell you something, and the news may be life-changing.

This article originally appeared last year.

animal behaviorcanine emotionsdog attachmentdog instinctsdog loyaltydog overprotectiondog owner tipsdogs and pregnancyearly pregnancyemotional support dogshealth.com experthormonal changesjeff werberpet intuitionpet parentingpetspitbull behaviorpregnancy signsreddit storiesvet insightsviral redditpast events

