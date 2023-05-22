Articles
11 hilarious posts describe the everyday struggles of being a woman
Men have no idea.
05.22.23
Between the bras, makeup, periods, catcalling, sexism, impossible-to-attain beauty standards, and heels, most men wouldn't survive being a woman for a day without having a complete mental breakdown. So here's a slideshow of some of the funniest Tumblr posts about the everyday struggles that women face that men would never understand.
All photos courtesy of Tumblr.
This article originally appeared on 01.09.16