Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

"Tried-and-true life lessons."

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge

Older man advises younger boy.

Image via Canva.
By Mark Wales,
Mark Wales
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 10, 2025

Experience is a good thing. The older we get and the more mistakes that we put behind us, the wisdom gained has more than just incredible value for ourselves. Sharing these life lessons with younger generations is good for everyone. There is a wealth of information available to anyone seeking a little guidance in their lives.

A Redditor shared that they appreciated an old man's advice from something they had read: “My grandpa once told me 'if you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station, the longer it takes you to get off, the more expensive the return trip will be.' He wasn’t talking about trains.” Finding this advice quite helpful, they sought more wisdom from the old folks. Through a Reddit post people started sharing some sayings they were told growing up.

These are some of the most helpful suggestions for navigating life:


"Be nice to everybody you meet on the way up the ladder. You'll see the same faces on the way down."

Treating people with respect and kindness goes a long way in any situation. If there's one thing that's been proven time and again about successful people, it's never guaranteed and most likely not to last forever. If you fall from the heights of achievement, it's good to have the compassion and help from others when you try to get back up. If you kicked them in the face on your way to the top, there's a good chance you're probably going to receive the same back during any setback.

honesty, truth, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., social justice, morals, character Pinocchio falls off the ladder. media2.giphy.com

"It's never the wrong time to do the right thing."

There's a few ways to approach this concept. First being that living a life of integrity always has value. A good example, when people say it's such a small thing it doesn't matter, can make a difference. But if we can't deliver on the small things that aren't as important, it's unlikely we will be doing the right thing on the big ones either. The second concept could be a reflection on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote in his speech to Oberlin College in 1964, "The time is always right to do what is right." Don't wait for the perfect moment or when it's most convenient. This is just giving power to a person's inaction, and there's no time to wait for social justice and civil rights.

"It's easier to STAY out of trouble than GET out of trouble."

This surrounds concepts like "pause before you act." It's a lot easier to be patient before a problem starts. Most of my own pitfalls in particular are of the "putting my foot in my mouth" kind that could have been avoided if I just sat for a second before I acted on the thought. I've heard the spiritual maxim that life gives us time on the really important decisions. Unless of course there's a car about to hit you so get out of the way.

Kobe Bryant, celebrity, mentors, philosophy, The Power of Now, life decisions Kobe Bryant jumps car in commercial.media2.giphy.com

"The windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason."

This saying is about letting go of the past. It's important to learn from our successes and failures, but dwelling on them keeps us from accessing what's actually happening in the moment. If I have important decisions to make in my life and I'm still focused on the oops from a week ago, I might miss the opportunity to do something great today. All the sages suggest living in the today. Easier said than done, but knowing a healthy direction is helpful.

"Whenever it feels like an argument is brewing, ask yourself, is this the hill I want to die on?"

I've met plenty of people ready and motivated to have an aggressive conversation over any subject. It's easy to be triggered into a battle of ideas, especially when we feel that we're right and the other person is wrong. An older mentor gifted me an amazing concept that I do my best to employ whenever these situations come up: "Does it need to be said? Does it need to be said right now? And does it need to be said by me?" In most cases the answer is 'no' so I get to shut up. It's actually a nice relief.

arguments, aggressive people, passive people, agro, 80's movies, Paul Reubens Pee Wee's Big Adventure the movie. media1.giphy.com

"You have two lives to live: the second begins when you realize you only have one."

This one hits me hard. It highlights how much time can be wasted pursuing and chasing the things that never mattered that much. Having a perspective shift and realizing delaying dreams, living passively, and avoiding risks is most likely not the life we want to reflect back upon. The book, Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom touches on this and showcases the importance of learning about love, life lessons, death, and forgiveness through meaningful interactions with Morrie, who is dying. It's incredibly helpful stuff.

"When you're worried about what other people are thinking about you, keep in mind that they aren't."

The basic truth is everyone is focused pretty much on their own journey first. Worrying about other people's opinions is often based on imagined judgements. Learning to live an authentic life and pursuing what one's own heart wants brings a liberated and confident lifestyle. Looking for outside affirmation can never live up to the tried-and-true power found in self esteem.

comedy, knowledge, millennials, elders, grandparents, young people, education "I'm good enough..." Saturday Night live skit. media3.giphy.com

I've never come across anyone in their later years talking about how much they wished they could have worked more and spent less time with the people they loved and who loved them. This life thing is confusing, but the basics are pretty clear: seek out the wisdom of those who have done it before. Learning how to bring these philosophies into action can lead to a better experience and an overall good life.

This article originally appeared in May.

life advice tipstimeless life lessonswisdom from eldersintegrity always matterswisdomlife hacksseniorsold peopleteachersphilosophyguidanceself helpself esteemlife advice

The Latest

plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hack
Past Events

Grandmother's brilliant hack removes stains from plastic containers, amazes internet

tipping debate, waiter returns tip, restaurant tipping culture, tipping expectations, tipping controversy, fair wages restaurant, Reddit tipping story, tipping norms, tipping culture debate
Past Events

Diner stunned as waiter returns $25 tip, saying it’s too low

pit bulls, dogs, rescue stories, dog behavior, animal behavior
Animals

Brave pit bull saves unconscious owners by flagging down stranger

walmart, lawsuit, consumer protection, shopping tips, sales
Work & Money

Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

More For You

funny obituary, obituary humor, viral obituary, funeral tribute, heartwarming obituary, celebration of life, witty obituary, obituary writing, memorial story, obituary gone viral, unique obituary, viral story, father tribute, obituary news, memorial humor

If you have to have an obituary, this is the way to do it.

Canva

Son's sarcastic obituary honoring eccentric father is the perfect tribute

Funerals are generally somber, but Robert Adolph Boehm lived a life full of eccentricity and laughter. So when he passed away at age 74, his youngest son, Charles, wrote an obituary that perfectly captured his father’s unique spirit. Full of wit and humor, Charles’ tribute has since gone viral, according to The Washington Post.

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which Robertson Funeral Directors also posted on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt, who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral, and the campaign has raised $7,684 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alanis Morissette, Ironic song, James Corden, Late Late Show, 1995 music, music video, MTV Awards, Grammy nominations, 90s music, song parody, modern life, viral video, pop culture, Facebook humor, Netflix joke

Alanis Morrissette in her music video 'Ironic'.

via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Alanis Morissette updated 'Ironic' for today's problems and it's hilarious

Alanis Morissette's 1995 song 'Ironic" was a massive hit, making the top five in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Norway.

It would go on to be nominated for two Grammys, and its video featuring Morissette singing in a large automobile would be nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. But the song has drawn more than a few raised eyebrows from pedants across the English-speaking world for being about coincidences, not irony. But who cares? It's still a good song.

Keep ReadingShow less
toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

Keep ReadingShow less
menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Keep ReadingShow less
fart walk, digestion, health, social media trend, health benefits

Going on a slow "fart walk" after dinner provides several health benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

When cookbook author and influencer Marilyn Smith discussed “fart walking” on her Instagram, she couldn’t have expected the concept to blow up as it did. Social media is abound with several posts with, "#fartwalk join in on the trend of taking a walk after dinner in order to better release intestinal gas and aid in digestion." While this crude method is a jokey trend, doctors are saying that fart walking can actually improve your life.

According to Dr. Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fart walking does more than just help you better digest your meals. In an Instagram reel, Dr. Tiutan states that going on a five to ten minute walk after eating can help prevent blood sugar from spiking, thus lowering the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, colorblind art, grey painting, painting tips, art inspiration, landscape painting, oil painting, art without color, painting techniques, artistic motivation, colorblind artist, famous painters, TV art show, art legacy, inspirational art, viral video, painting tutorial, creative process, mountains painting

Bob Ross worked to make painting accessible to everyone.

Cover Image Source: YouTube I @BobRoss

Fan with color blindness told Bob Ross he couldn't paint, the icon's response was amazing

Bob Ross wasn't just a famous painter; he was a man with a heart of gold. Known for his magical ability to transform empty canvases into masterpieces, his show "The Joy of Painting" remains beloved by fans. Though it concluded in 1994, the show's videos remain popular online. In Episode 4 of Season 2, which has recently gone viral, Bob meets a colorblind fan who believes he can't paint. In a warm and inspiring response, Bob demonstrates how to create art using only grey and white.

In the episode uploaded on YouTube by "The Joy of Painting" channel, Bob Ross talks about a fan who felt he couldn't paint because he was colorblind. Bob shares, "Just recently, I was doing a demonstration in a mall, and I had a man come to me, and he said, 'Bob, I could never paint because I'm colorblind. All I can see is gray tones.' So, I thought today we'd do a picture in gray just to show you that anyone can paint."

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube, AI, artificial intelligence, healthcare, ABC News, doctors, patients, videos

Medical AI and doctor with patient.

Image via Canva - Photos by YuriArcurs and vadimguzhva

Fascinating video reveals the 3 ways AI is improving healthcare—with 1 major concern

Many people are concerned about artificial intelligence these days. Has this technology arrived to save or destroy us? Unfortunately, it's completely unanswerable at the moment, regardless of opinion. However, when it comes to medicine, AI can definitely help. In a YouTube video posted by ABC News 730, How AI is changing the way doctors treat their patients, they shared some promising information.

Speaking on the benefits and challenges of AI, doctors are finding great ways to take this technology into their profession while learning to navigate some of the difficult side effects. The video below breaks down how AI is an amazing scribe, data protector, and cancer hunter. It is also a source of dangerous misinformation, like chatbot posts about untrue vaccine concerns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snezhana Soosh, Ukrainian artist, fatherhood art, dads daughters, father daughter, family bonds, parenting art, tender illustrations, masculine tenderness, art relationships, emotional paintings, artist inspiration, paternal love, protective fathers, heartwarming art, Soosh paintings, family relationships, fatherhood paintings, emotional fatherhood, bonding illustrations
Dads do it all, even hair.
All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

Artist creates beautiful paintings about the relationship between a father and daughter

We'd like to introduce you to another person bringing attention to the special relationship between fathers and daughters.

Ukrainian artist Snezhana Soosh has created a series of paintings that beautifully show this amazing bond.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025