The Bee Gees' blissful a cappella 'How Deep Is Your Love' might beat the classic original

Few pop groups have ever harmonized more beautifully than The Bee Gees, and the perfect proof comes from a somewhat unlikely place: a laid-back 1998 appearance on the British variety series Des O’Connor Tonight. The trio—brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb—were on hand to promote their most recent project, the live album and DVD One Night Only, when they accepted the host’s request to perform a "jam session" of musical "bits and pieces."

The most famous snippet from the segment is a gorgeous a cappella rendition of "How Deep Is Your Love," the hit soft-rock ballad from 1977’s multi-platinum Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. In the clip, Barry and Maurice are both equipped with acoustic guitars, but after failing to figure out an ideal key, they decide to tackle the tune without them—a move that only highlights the fullness and sweetness of their harmonies. The performance isn’t pitch-perfect, but that’s beside the point: The studio’s natural reverb elevates Barry’s chorus falsetto and then accentuates gracefulness of the melody, particularly the harmonic tension and release during the lines "'Cause we’re living in a world of fools / Breaking us down / When they all should let us be / They belong to you and me."

This performance is so intimate that watching it almost feels almost voyeuristic, like you stumbled by the musicians' rehearsal space and sat down unnoticed on a nearby couch. It’s also worth noting the genuine emotional response from O’Connor, a vocalist himself who often performed with his guests on the show. When he starts briefly singing along deep into the chorus, he looks like he’s swooning.

Given its unique a cappella arrangement on the show, this performance is probably the one most fans remember. But The Bee Gees, working with those acoustic guitars, did play sections of two other classic tracks they'd written for other artists. One is a gentle sample of 1983’s "Islands in the Stream," recorded as a duet by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rodgers—and, as Robin acknowledges in the footage, a very relevant track back in 1998, given that rapper Pras utilized the chorus melody for his then-recent single "Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)." Equally lovely is their tease of "Guilty," the Grammy-winning 1980 single written by The Bee Gees and recorded by Barry and Barbara Streisand.

All three songs appeared on One Night Only, a hit-stuffed set documenting their 1997 show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The career-spanning project featured everything from early baroque-pop ("Massachusetts") to disco classics from Saturday Night Fever ("Jive Talkin'," "Stayin’ Alive"), with a guest spot from Celine Dion.

In many ways, this spot on O’Connor's show recalls The Bee Gees’ performance 25 years earlier on The Midnight Special, when they paid tribute to one of their major musical influences: The Beatles. With the same setup of three voices and two acoustic guitars, the trio played a beautiful medley of five early-era Beatles classics: "If I Fell," "I Need You," "I’ll Be Back," "This Boy," and "She Loves You."

This article originally appeared in May.