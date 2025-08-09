Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The Bee Gees' blissful a cappella 'How Deep Is Your Love' might beat the classic original

Those harmonies never sounded better.

the bee gees, pop music, how deep is your love, tv, live music

The Bee Gees performed an incredible a cappella version of "How Deep Is Your Love" in 1998.

Photo credit: screenshot from BeeGees FanTubin' YouTube channel
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 09, 2025

Few pop groups have ever harmonized more beautifully than The Bee Gees, and the perfect proof comes from a somewhat unlikely place: a laid-back 1998 appearance on the British variety series Des O’Connor Tonight. The trio—brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb—were on hand to promote their most recent project, the live album and DVD One Night Only, when they accepted the host’s request to perform a "jam session" of musical "bits and pieces."

The most famous snippet from the segment is a gorgeous a cappella rendition of "How Deep Is Your Love," the hit soft-rock ballad from 1977’s multi-platinum Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. In the clip, Barry and Maurice are both equipped with acoustic guitars, but after failing to figure out an ideal key, they decide to tackle the tune without them—a move that only highlights the fullness and sweetness of their harmonies. The performance isn’t pitch-perfect, but that’s beside the point: The studio’s natural reverb elevates Barry’s chorus falsetto and then accentuates gracefulness of the melody, particularly the harmonic tension and release during the lines "'Cause we’re living in a world of fools / Breaking us down / When they all should let us be / They belong to you and me."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This performance is so intimate that watching it almost feels almost voyeuristic, like you stumbled by the musicians' rehearsal space and sat down unnoticed on a nearby couch. It’s also worth noting the genuine emotional response from O’Connor, a vocalist himself who often performed with his guests on the show. When he starts briefly singing along deep into the chorus, he looks like he’s swooning.

Given its unique a cappella arrangement on the show, this performance is probably the one most fans remember. But The Bee Gees, working with those acoustic guitars, did play sections of two other classic tracks they'd written for other artists. One is a gentle sample of 1983’s "Islands in the Stream," recorded as a duet by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rodgers—and, as Robin acknowledges in the footage, a very relevant track back in 1998, given that rapper Pras utilized the chorus melody for his then-recent single "Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)." Equally lovely is their tease of "Guilty," the Grammy-winning 1980 single written by The Bee Gees and recorded by Barry and Barbara Streisand.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

All three songs appeared on One Night Only, a hit-stuffed set documenting their 1997 show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The career-spanning project featured everything from early baroque-pop ("Massachusetts") to disco classics from Saturday Night Fever ("Jive Talkin'," "Stayin’ Alive"), with a guest spot from Celine Dion.

In many ways, this spot on O’Connor's show recalls The Bee Gees’ performance 25 years earlier on The Midnight Special, when they paid tribute to one of their major musical influences: The Beatles. With the same setup of three voices and two acoustic guitars, the trio played a beautiful medley of five early-era Beatles classics: "If I Fell," "I Need You," "I’ll Be Back," "This Boy," and "She Loves You."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This article originally appeared in May.
music historybee geestelevisionmusiciansbrothersharmonysingingsongwritinglive performancemusic

The Latest

brian wilson, paul mccartney, brian wilson tribute, the beatles, the beach boys
Culture

Brian Wilson was profoundly moved when Paul McCartney visited him and played a new Beatles song

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping
Health

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge
Health

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

lauren chan, swimsuit, sports illustrated, model, queer, lgbt, lesbian, body acceptance
Heroes

SI's first out lesbian Swimsuit cover model shares the powerful photos that didn't make it to print

More For You

prenup revenge, Reddit relationship stories, in-law conflict, family drama, marriage prenup, financial revenge, breakup stories, marriage and money, family karma

Woman scrolls on her tablet on a private plane

Canva

In-laws demanded a prenup to protect their son’s money—but she was secretly richer

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership, but for one woman, it became a battle for basic respect. From the very start, her in-laws never accepted her, even pushing for a prenup because they assumed she was after their son’s money. What they didn’t know was that she was actually far wealthier than him.

Reddit user u/Potential_Low_8645 shared her story, revealing how years of hostility, exclusion, and disrespect from her husband’s family led her to finally leave—and thanks to the prenup they insisted on, she walked away without losing a dime.

Keep ReadingShow less
airline seat swap, pregnant mom flight request, travel etiquette debate, airplane seat controversy, Mumsnet seat swapping, flying with toddlers, airplane passenger conflicts, viral parenting stories

A woman sits in a first-class seat on an airplane

Canva

Pregnant mom asks passengers to swap for first-class seats—and the internet isn't having it

Flying with a young child isn't always smooth sailing, especially when it comes to seating arrangements. A soon-to-be mother, known online as Deekaytwo, found herself turning to the internet for advice after wondering if it was fair to ask front-row passengers to swap seats so she could sit with her toddler. But the reaction she got online was anything but supportive.

On Mumsnet, she shared the details of her travel situation: “We’ve got row 7A and C seats booked on our upcoming four-hour flight. The middle seat is blocked off, and we always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing." She normally books front-row spots for ease, but those were unavailable this time. Now seated farther back, she worried about managing the flight with her young child. “

Keep ReadingShow less
genesis, phil collins, peter gabriel, progressive rock, prog rock

Genesis and Peter Gabriel revamped a '70s epic decades later. It's still one of their most underrated songs.

Photo credit: SebastianWilken via Wikimedia Commons (Phil Collins, cropped), Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported / Discogs (single cover) / Bryan Ledgard via Wikimedia Commons (Peter Gabriel, cropped), Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

In 1999, Genesis revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel. It remains sadly overlooked.

The biggest "what-if" in progressive rock history dates back to late 2004. The five members of Genesis' beloved '70s lineup—singer Peter Gabriel, singer-drummer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, and guitarist Steve Hackett—met in Glasgow, Scotland to discuss an ambitious reunion tour focused on their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. (Those talks fizzled, leaving the band’s core later-era trio—Collins, Banks, and Rutherford—to organize the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007.)

It’s a shame that original brainstorm didn’t bear fruit—all these years later, even up through the trio’s final tour in 2021/2022, the fan-fiction dreams are tough to shake. But it’s worth remembering that, a decade or so before that pivotal meeting, the classic quintet did reunite in a different way—recording a dreamy and supremely underrated update of The Lamb ballad "The Carpet Crawlers." The revamped song, featuring the intertwined voices of Gabriel and Collins, likely marked the final true studio collaboration between these five prog giants.

Keep ReadingShow less
jack white, furniture, vinyl records, upholstery, rock stars

Jack White once hid 100 vinyl copies of a song inside reupholstered furniture.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' (Jack White), Photo credit: Canva (couch)

Jack White's old garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture

Few rock stars know how to build mystique like Jack White—from playing super obscure vintage guitars to color-coding his various musical projects. The coolest example dates back to 2004, when he recorded a single, pressed 100 vinyl copies, and hid them all inside random pieces of furniture.

Before we dive in, let’s tackle some backstory. Prior to his music career, White worked as a professional upholsterer in his native Detroit—first as a teenage apprentice, assisting friend and future bandmate Brian Muldoon. White opened his own shop, Third Man Upholstery, at age 21 and made enough money to pay the bills. But he also turned that business into a kind of art project, likely alienating potential repeat customers with his unique style.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steph Curry sneakers, Riley Morrison letter, gender equality sports, Under Armour Curry shoes, empowering girls sports, women's basketball, Curry shoes girls sizes, athlete advocacy, gender-inclusive products

A young girl's letter to Steph Curry asking about women's shoe sizes

Reddit | Wikicommons

A 9-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes weren’t in girls’ sizes—his response was perfect

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison from Napa, California is a huge basketball fan. She roots for the Golden State Warriors and her favorite player is four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. Morrison loves to play basketball so she went online to pick up a pair of Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 shoes, but there weren't any available in the girls' section of the site.

But instead of resigning herself to the fact she wouldn't be able to drive the lane in a sweet pair of Curry 5's, she wrote a letter to the man himself. Her father posted the following online:

Keep ReadingShow less
work-life balance, Priya Amin drawing, viral parenting story, children's drawings meaning, working mom struggles, family and career balance, parenting wake-up call, pandemic parenting challenges

Child's drawing

LinkedIn/Priya Amin

Mom stunned by her son's drawing showing their daily life together

Priya Amin wasn’t expecting an emotional wake-up call when her 7-year-old son handed her a drawing. But as she took a closer look, she realized it wasn’t just an innocent sketch—it was a mirror of their reality.

The picture showed a child standing behind a working parent, asking for attention. The parent, glued to a laptop, responded without turning around. At that moment, Amin felt a mix of emotions—heartbreak, guilt, and a deep realization about the way work had taken over her life.

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance story, student dress code controversy, poliosis hair condition, school dress code backlash, student outsmarts principal, viral Reddit school story, hair color discrimination, natural hair controversy

Students walk down a school hallway

Canva

School punishes girl for ‘unnatural’ hair color. But then she outsmarts them perfectly.

Many schools enforce strict dress codes, but sometimes, those rules backfire spectacularly. When one private Christian high school told a student to dye her hair back to its natural color, they had no idea they were dealing with a genetic condition—or how perfectly she’d comply with their demand.

A natural white streak mistaken for a trend

The student, who had poliosis, was born with a natural white streak in her otherwise dark hair. Though she was teased as a child, her look became trendy as hair streaks—similar to Dua Lipa’s "rogue" hairstyle—gained popularity. But when in-person classes resumed, a teacher immediately reported her for violating the school’s dress code, which banned "unnatural colors" and "extreme hairstyles."

Keep ReadingShow less
resignation, quitting, funny email, exit strategy, burnout, job dissatisfaction, pay scale, promotions

Businessman laughing at work

Image via Canva - Photo by Comstock

People are applauding this funny resignation letter that takes shots without insulting anyone

Every career has some amount of turnover. People can be moving up the ladder, leaving for other opportunities, or sometimes get laid off or fired. The emotional response to these career-life moments can bring out many different responses from the person going through them. One employee sent a resignation letter to their fellow workers, stating that the job has problems without attacking anyone specifically.

The post, titled "This E-mail I received from a co-worker," is a comical description of a less-than-satisfactory job position that the poster wrote and sent to their team on their last day of work. Their ability to not bring attention to any one person or problem, but sum up their overall dissatisfaction with the job is spot on.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025