Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress

Recently on GOOD
-
8 Tax Deductions You're Probably Not Taking Full Advantage Of Did you pay student loans this year? There’s a deduction for that
-
The Effects Of Terrorism Linger In The World’s Oldest Marketplace “I receive emails from old customers wishing me to stay safe and sending me their prayers”
-
Bouncing Back From Losing Everything: What One Couple Learned After Declaring Bankruptcy During The Great Recession “We had, up to 2008, done everything ‘right’”
-
5 Things You Could Do If You Cut Your Expensive Coffee Habit In 2017 If you bought coffee every work day of 2016, you spent about $648
-
The Hidden Face of Financial Abuse 99 percent of domestic violence victims also experience financial abuse
-
This Is What It Was Like To Grow Up During The Great Depression “From what I’ve seen, it’s worse today.”
Recent
Here’s Why The Cheapest Time To Travel Comes Down To One Specific Day Money Lessons From My Parents—Who Learned The Hard Way 11 Oddly Satisfying Food Instagrams You Need To Follow President Trump Rescinds The Fair Pay And Safe Workplaces Order Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why ‘Recreating History’ Shows Actors Moving Step For Step Alongside Their Real-Life Counterparts NBA Commissioner Says Expect A Female Head Coach 'Sooner Rather Than Later’ Don’t Freak Out About Trump’s Climate Executive Order Just Yet The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.