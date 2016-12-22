A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump In a gaffe unparalleled in presidential history, Trump needed a confirm just how real the stunt turned out to be
-
Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye What if everyone got a check from the government?
-
Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems You’ll want to remember this one
-
Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case The settlement covers more than 20,000 retired NFL players for the next 65 years
-
This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over “What’s wrong with the picture above isn’t the routing of the pipeline”
-
Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons “The research is really clear that individuals are 43 percent less likely to re-offend when they engage in meaningful education programs when they are in prison”
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player Women Are Normalizing Breastfeeding By Turning Selfies Into Colorful Works Of Art Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members Getting The Best Sleep Of Your Life Is Simpler Than You Think
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.