Two days after suggesting that the United States reallocate portions of its military budget towards healthcare and education earlier this morning, God instantly felt the wrath of Facebook.

The message, which asked Americans to “stop making your military so damn huge and give people medicine,” may not have been written by an actual god, but it was posted on the (verified) Facebook page, God. With over 3 million fans, the page is known for its viral, funny, and progressive posts.

While the page often incites rage from commenters who feel the site is being disrespectful to their religion, the decision by Facebook to remove the post certainly came as a surprise to the creator (of the page). Naturally, he decided to post to what happened.

But Facebook wouldn’t even let that happen.

The person behind the page, “an entity only willing to be known as ‘God’” (his words), wasn’t just banned from posting on the God page, but anywhere on Facebook. No commenting or posting anywhere on their personal page, or that of any of their friends’ pages as well.

Regarding the post itself, it’s clear ‘God’ is not quite ready to turn the other cheek.

“I posted this opinion on the day it was announced that Obamacare will be defunded and 24 million people will lose their healthcare,” he said. “The opinion goes viral, gaining over 100,000 likes and 15,000 shares. A few hundred people disagree with the opinion. Rather than move on, or even use the ‘angry’ reaction face, what do they do? They report the opinion as being offensive.”

But it’s not the first time he’s gotten folks riled up. In fact, the page’s most popular posts of all time came from this incredible exchange with an infuriated reader:

While often humorous, today the ‘good Lord above’ isn’t feeling that funny.

“The same people who love that Trump speaks his mind on Twitter are the same people who freaked out about the Tweet I posted and reported it as offensive,” he said. “Humans are sick and stupid and they make God go crazy.”