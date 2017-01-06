  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Forensic Scientist Recreates the Face of Jesus Christ
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Bernie Sanders Took To The Senate Floor With A Tweet From Trump Printed For All To See
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twins She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Republican Tries To Publicly Embarrass Obama And Backfires Hilariously
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Dan Rather Has A Message For Journalists Normalizing Trump’s Lies
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Twitter Parody Account Shows What A Grown-Up Trump Would Sound Like
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    One Man’ s Innovative Design For A Nursing Home Could Be The Template For Improved Senior Living
    by Penn Collins
Health

God Banned By Facebook For Wanting Healthcare and Education

by Adam Albright-Hanna

January 6, 2017 at 11:30
Copy Link

Two days after suggesting that the United States reallocate portions of its military budget towards healthcare and education earlier this morning, God instantly felt the wrath of Facebook.

The message, which asked Americans to “stop making your military so damn huge and give people medicine,” may not have been written by an actual god, but it was posted on the (verified) Facebook page, God. With over 3 million fans, the page is known for its viral, funny, and progressive posts. 

While the page often incites rage from commenters who feel the site is being disrespectful to their religion, the decision by Facebook to remove the post certainly came as a surprise to the creator (of the page). Naturally, he decided to post to what happened.

But Facebook wouldn’t even let that happen.

The person behind the page, “an entity only willing to be known as ‘God’” (his words), wasn’t just banned from posting on the God page, but anywhere on Facebook. No commenting or posting anywhere on their personal page, or that of any of their friends’ pages as well.

Regarding the post itself, it’s clear ‘God’ is not quite ready to turn the other cheek. 

“I posted this opinion on the day it was announced that Obamacare will be defunded and 24 million people will lose their healthcare,” he said. “The opinion goes viral, gaining over 100,000 likes and 15,000 shares. A few hundred people disagree with the opinion. Rather than move on, or even use the ‘angry’ reaction face, what do they do? They report the opinion as being offensive.

But it’s not the first time he’s gotten folks riled up. In fact, the page’s most popular posts of all time came from this incredible exchange with an infuriated reader:

 

While often humorous, today the ‘good Lord above’ isn’t feeling that funny.

“The same people who love that Trump speaks his mind on Twitter are the same people who freaked out about the Tweet I posted and reported it as offensive,” he said. “Humans are sick and stupid and they make God go crazy.”

Survey

How GOOD are we?

Tell Us

Take the Survey

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Sports

This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time

If ever there was a “mic drop” resignation letter, this is it.  by Penn Collins
Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss

Trump berated Arnold for his performance as the new Celebrity Apprentice. by Tod Perry
Health

A Blind Man Put A GoPro On His Guide Dog To Show How Much Daily Abuse They Face

"It makes it so much harder than it needs to be.” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Muslim-owned eatery making news for very un-America-like business practices. https://t.co/2DnYzoq0TH https://t.co/A45w2Fp6cN
God Banned By Facebook For Wanting Healthcare and Education
Recent
This Mountain Biking Race Is A Muddy Catastrophe You Can’t Stop Watching 26 minutes ago Trump Will Ask Congress, Not Mexico, To Pay For His Ridiculous Border Wall  about 1 hour ago Muslim-Owned Eatery Making News For Very Un-America-Like Business Practices about 1 hour ago Just (Don’t) Do It about 1 hour ago Six Indigenous Activists You Should Know In 2017 about 2 hours ago Watch This College Basketball Team Trick Its Opponent Into Defending The Wrong Basket about 2 hours ago This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time about 2 hours ago Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss about 2 hours ago God Banned By Facebook For Wanting Healthcare and Education about 2 hours ago A Blind Man Put A GoPro On His Guide Dog To Show How Much Daily Abuse They Face about 3 hours ago Michelle Obama's Final Remarks Will Leave You In Tears about 3 hours ago The Sport That Changed Me: Congressman Adam Schiff And The Sports Trifecta  about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers