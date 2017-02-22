Recently on GOOD
An Annoyed Elephant Literally Ran Invasive Tourists Right Out Of Town These tourists didn’t realize they made a powerful enemy until it was already heading their way
France Is Using Live Eagles To Attack And Remove Terrorist Drones From Its Skies The military is designing mittens of leather and Kevlar, an anti-blast material, to protect their talons
NASA Just Discovered A Solar System With 7 Earth-Like Planets We shouldn’t expect advanced civilizations, but some simple life-forms may exist
It’s Been 20 Years Since We Cloned A Sheep. Why Haven’t We Done The Same With Humans? Dolly was the single success from 277 tries at somatic cell nuclear transfer
I Don’t Know A Thing About Soccer. Now I’m Coaching My Daughter’s Team. How a self-described ‘geek’ dad took over his daughter's soccer team and surprised everyone.
Scientists Discover An Environmental Message That Resonates With Conservatives Make the Earth great again
