Kevin McDonald Explains Why Silliness Beats Politics Every Time

Recently on GOOD
Jane Goodall Makes A Simple Case For Encouraging Kids To Be Curious The legendary primatologist tells Neil deGrasse Tyson how she fell in love with science. Spoiler alert: It was way before she headed to Africa to study chimpanzees.
Apple Co-Founder’s Next Venture Could Revolutionize Education With Woz U, Steve Wozniak hopes to train a new generation of tech workers for high-paying jobs.
A Stranger Mansplaining The Indiana Jones Costume Gets Schooled By The Woman Who Actually Designed It This exchange will satisfy anyone who’s taken on a know-it-all.
Jimmy Kimmel's Pitch For A 'Trump Translator' On Twitter Is Actually Kind Of Brilliant The results offer something quite different from what we’re all used to.
Seth Rogen's Mom Couldn't Get In Touch With Her Son, So Twitter’s Corporate Account Boosted Her Message In A Big Way This is why you always call your parents back.
A Smug Congressman Trolled Soccer Fans On Twitter Following The USMNT’s Devastating Loss Nobody asked for his opinion, but he gave it anyway. Then he doubled down with sarcasm and name-calling.
Recent
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy, exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy