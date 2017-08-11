  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    12-Year-Old Kid’s ‘Minimalist’ Lego Sculpture Goes Viral
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Atlanta Gym Under Fire For Its ‘No Cops’ Policy
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Solution To The Opioid Crisis Sounds A Lot Like ‘Just Say No’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    If You Want To Know What Life Is Like For Dishwashers, Ask Them 
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    These Gentler Speed Bumps Rely On An Optical Illusion To Keep The Roads Safe
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

A Museum Tried To Shame A Mom For Breastfeeding. Yep, It Totally Backfired

by Liz Dwyer

August 11, 2017 at 15:50
Copy Link
Photo by Haylee Sherwood/Flickr.

Head to any world-class art museum, and you’ll see plenty of statues from the age of antiquity. The figures, especially the Greek ones, tend to be either scantily clothed or completely naked — marble breasts bared for all the world to see. But if you’re a woman visiting a museum with a hungry baby that needs to be fed from your flesh and blood human breasts, you might be shamed by an employee for doing so.

At least, that’s what happened this week to a breastfeeding mom while she was visiting the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The woman, who goes by Vaguechera on Twitter, took to the social media platform to explain that she’d “flashed a nanosecond of nipple while breastfeeding and was asked to cover up.” Yeah, that staffer must’ve missed the memo that folks really, really appreciate a mom’s effort to keep her baby from doing the full-on hunger howl in public. 

But what made her tweet go viral was how she cleverly pointed out the irony of the marble breasts being acceptable while her human pair were not. Along with her initial comment, Vaguechera tweeted photos of the many statues at the museum of bare-breasted women. 

Her witty response has been shared on Twitter more than 7,500 times and liked about 15,000 times so far. But she wasn’t finished calling out the museum for shaming her. Throughout the rest of her visit, she tweeted more photos with brilliant captions justaposing her experience with all the boobs on display.

But what’s also admirable is that Vaguechera went on to educate folks about why what happened to her matters. 

“Reason it's important: embarrassment about #breastfeeding one of most common reasons that women give up,” she tweeted. The World Health Organization has found that breastfeeding saves the lives of about 800,000 children every year, but whether a mom chooses to breastfeed is completely up to her, and it’s no one else’s business. However, if she decides to nurse her child, that choice shouldn’t be stigmatized.

But if our cousins across the pond are anything like us, there might not be full support for breastfeeding in public. A survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that about one-third of Americans think that it’s “embarrassing for a woman to breastfeed in front of others.” Combating that attitude and building a “landscape of breastfeeding support” is one of the reasons that August is National Breastfeeding Month in the United States, and the first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week.

And Vaguechera shouldn’t have been shamed by the employee. The U.K.’s Equality Act 2010 says “it is discrimination to treat a woman unfavourably because she is breastfeeding,” and that “applies to anyone providing services, benefits, facilities and premises to the public, public bodies, further and higher education bodies and association.”

To that end, Tristram Hunt, the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, tweeted a classy apology to her. 

“Our policy is clear: women may breastfeed wherever they like, wherever they feel comfortable & shld not be disturbed,” Hunt wrote. Vaguechera replied that she accepted his apology and then made a suggestion that plenty of places other than Victoria and Albert would probably be wise to adopt: “Staff training maybe,” she wrote.

Share image by Haylee Sherwood/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Smokey Bear Is Getting A Makeover — And A Snapchat Lens

Smokey’s social media game is on fire.  by Kate Ryan
Communities

The Case For Staying Calm About North Korea

Any game of nuclear chicken is incredibly unwise — but the nation remains as broke and isolated as ever. by Ra Mason
Education

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Americans To Find North Korea On A Map

They gave one good hint by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Museum Tried To Shame A Mom For Breastfeeding. Yep, It Totally Backfired
Recent
Jimmy Kimmel Asked Americans To Find North Korea On A Map 1 day ago Atlanta Gym Under Fire For Its ‘No Cops’ Policy 1 day ago Walmart Apologizes For Its ‘Truly Horrible’ Back-To-School Display 1 day ago Affirmative Action Has Been Under Fire For 40 Years. Here's Why Diversity Always Wins 1 day ago Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Listed On Airbnb, And It Offers One Very Graphic Detail About His Life 1 day ago Amazon's Alexa Can Now Provide The Soundtrack To Your Sex Life … If You Ask 1 day ago Star College Quarterback Claims ‘School And Football Don’t Go Together’ 1 day ago There’s A Crowdfunding Campaign To Help The Google Manifesto Guy 1 day ago The Little League World Series Will Provide Glasses So Fans Can Watch The Solar Eclipse 2 days ago Outraged Mom Calls Out High School Orientation For Normalizing Gun Violence 2 days ago Smog-Eating Bikes Are About To Take On Beijing 2 days ago Trump’s Solution To The Opioid Crisis Sounds A Lot Like ‘Just Say No’  2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers