Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve Two Big Problems At Once

Recently on GOOD
Nations Lampoon Trump’s European Vacation Things didn’t go so well for the Trumpster.
The Rise Of America’s Democratic Socialists And they’re making democratic socialism more inclusive for everybody.
Americans Say Barack Obama Was The Best President Of Their Lifetime Who do you think was the best president ever?
Virginia Tech Finally Has A Black Graduate In Nanoscience She’s using her enthusiasm for her program to get other minorities to study nanoscience.
Dear Fellow Millennials: All Economic Issues Are Our Issues Too The narrative that social security and Medicaid are issues that only matter to aging voters is wrong. Or at least it should be.
These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry The fashion industry is ephemeral – but fashion photography makes a lasting impression, as photographers document every trend that endures or fades away.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy