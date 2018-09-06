  • Trending
Lifestyle

The Internet Can't Stop Laughing At The Design Flaw In This Religious Bumper Sticker

by April Lavalle

September 6, 2018 at 16:50
Copy Link

Bumper stickers are some form of self expression, I guess. Whether you want the people who drive behind you to know who you voted for, that your kid made the honor roll, or that you are a huge Phish fan, people love adorning the back of their cars with stickers.

But sometimes the design of said stickers are so poor that you could potentially be sending major mixed signals. Case in point? This confusing religious bumper sticker snapped in Ohio:

Tunashamed? Is that when you get shamed for eating too much tuna? Or being a tuna? Or loving tuna? What is going on here? Well, apparently the decal is of a cross (most likely denoting Catholicism or Christianity), next to the word “unashamed.” But the two are a little too close together...resulting in “Tunashamed.” 

Twitter couldn’t stop laughing:

And, of course, puns were made:

But hey, there is an important lesson to be learned here: whether you love your religion or you love tuna fish, you should never feel ashamed. But if you purchase really horribly designed bumper stickers and plaster them on your car, I’s sorry but... 

 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

The Internet Can't Stop Laughing At The Design Flaw In This Religious Bumper Sticker
