Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A new study claims dogs can learn new words by eavesdropping on their owners' conversations

Some dogs learn language like human toddlers.

dogs, language, dog training, scientific experiment, pet study

Some dogs can learn new words without you directly teaching them.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJan 15, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

While dogs can't speak English or any human language, people have developed ways to communicate with their furry friends over tens of thousands of years through evolution and training. If you're a dog owner, you likely know you have to be careful saying the word "treat" out loud, since you've used it while giving one to your dog, creating an association between the object and the sounds you're making.

However, a Hungarian and Austrian study found that some dogs were able to learn new words for objects they'd never actually seen before. In fact, these "gifted" dogs learn new words much like human toddlers.

"In this study, we demonstrated that a small group of Gifted Word Learner dogs, which possess an extensive vocabulary of object labels, can learn new labels by overhearing their owners' interactions," wrote lead author Dr. Shandy Dror and her colleagues in the study. "Moreover, we show that these dogs can acquire novel object-label mappings even when the labels and objects are not presented simultaneously. Taken together, these results suggest that Gifted Word Learner dogs possess sociocognitive skills functionally parallel to those of 18-month-old children."

- YouTube youtu.be

In other words, the study found that some dogs, known as "Gifted Word Learners," were able to learn words for objects by eavesdropping on conversations between their owners, even when the object wasn't present or the discussion wasn't directed at the dog.

The experiment involved 10 gifted dogs in two situations: one in which owners introduced two new toys and repeatedly labeled them directly to the dog, and another in which owners talked to one another about the toys, such as holding a toy and saying, "This is ball," without addressing the dog at all. In both scenarios, the dogs heard the names of the new toys for a total of eight minutes each, played with the toys for three minutes with their owners without the toys being labeled, and then had a solo play session with each new toy for up to 20 minutes.

To test whether the dogs had learned the labels of their new toys, the toys were placed in a different room with familiar ones, and owners asked the dogs to retrieve each new toy by name, without hints or eye contact. Even in the initial trials, the dogs retrieved the correct toy 80% of the time in the addressed condition and 100% of the time when they simply overheard their owners' conversations about the toys.

In a second experiment, researchers challenged the gifted dogs by having owners show them the toys, place them in a bucket, name the toys only when they were out of the dogs' sight, and then ask the dogs to retrieve them. Despite the temporal separation between seeing the toy and hearing its name, 79% of the Gifted Word Learners successfully retrieved the named toy from the bucket. Two weeks later, the dogs still remembered which label was associated with which toy in the bucket.

That said, the researchers stress that this is an incredibly rare ability, and it's unlikely that most dogs can learn object names or language this way. Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinarian at Embrace Pet Insurance, agreed with this assessment, noting that traditional methods for training dogs to learn object names already mimic how humans teach toddlers.

"Word learning in humans suggests that words are learned faster and better if the person introducing the word speaks slowly and clearly, uses hand gestures to support their meaning, and introduces the item at the same time as the label," Hunt told GOOD. "It's reasonable to think that this would help dogs to learn language as well."

@everydaytrainer

Marker words for beginners ✨ #dogtraining

Hunt reinforced her point by citing a similar study involving pet cats, which found that they outperformed 14-month-old babies in a word-association trial. She concluded with some basic pet-training advice:

"Owners wanting to help their pet learn language can do so in the same manner that parents help children learn language: engaging with the pet, using clear speech, repeating the word-object pair, and having the object ready at hand when the word is used."

communication eavesdropping evolution gifted word learners language learning scientific experiment training vocabulary training advice dog training dogs

The Latest

artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business
Work & Money

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

dogs, language, dog training, scientific experiment, pet study
Science

A new study claims dogs can learn new words by eavesdropping on their owners' conversations

gen z, boomers, screen time, analog technology, balance
Culture

Half of Americans say they've cut their screen time. And it's Gen Z leading the way, not Boomers.

future predictions 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts
Past Events

17 normal habits we do today that will seem bizarre in 50 years

More For You

auto-brewery syndrome, scientific discovery, health, digestion, science

Some people's stomach process carbs into alcohol.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists find treatment for rare ‘auto-brewery syndrome’ that turns digested carbs into alcohol

Eating a meal heavy in carbohydrates can easily make a person feel a bit off. Usually, it’s just feeling sleepy or full, maybe even some indigestion after eating multiple slices of pizza or a large sub sandwich. However, for some people, eating carbs can not only make them feel drunk, but actually make them drunk. Fortunately, scientists may have found a solution for them.

While rare, there are many people who are affected by “auto-brewery syndrome,” otherwise known as “gut fermentation syndrome.” Auto-brewery syndrome is when the gut bacteria within a person’s stomach ferments carbohydrates into ethanol during digestion, causing intoxication without any alcohol consumption. In other words, a person can become drunk after eating carbs like a plate of spaghetti or a breakfast bagel.

Keep Reading Show less
remote touch, human senses, environment, evolution, senses, physical contact, touch, hidden cubes

Woman blindfolds a man and an hand feels a wheat field.

Photo credit Canva

Remote touch sounds impossible, but we can, in fact, sense objects without physical contact

Sometimes it can feel like you know something is present without seeing it or touching it. A scientific study just investigated our ability to "feel" things without contacting them. This isn't a science fiction movie. It's reality, and they're calling it "remote touch."

A 2025 study explored humans' abilities to sense objects in sand. Participants were asked to detect hidden cubes by sifting their hands through sand without touching them. Subjects successfully discovered the objects with 70% accuracy. The research demonstrates that humans can detect objects buried in the sand before physical contact, indicating a form of "remote touch" previously believed to be exclusive to shorebirds.

Keep Reading Show less
NASA, exoplanet, PSR J2322-2650b, Pulsar, astronomy, science, planets, atmosphere

Artist's concept of exoplanet called PSR J2322-2650b and Pulsar

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

NASA scientists discover a strange, lemon-shaped planet 'nobody has seen before'

Anyone willing to invest some time in the bizarre field of space will find a lot is going on out there besides mathematical numbers. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discovered an exotic planet with an atmosphere of mostly helium and carbon. This Jupiter-sized planet, containing a high ratio of carbon molecules, defies current planetary formation theories, and that's not even the weird part.

Blasted by gamma rays that heat the atmosphere to 3000 degrees Fahrenheit, this peculiar planet orbits a dead star every 7.8 hours. Astronomers believe this could be the strangest planet ever found. At only a million miles from a sun with a similar mass to ours, but at only the size of a city, the intense gravity smashes the planet PSR J2322-2650b into the shape of a lemon.

Keep Reading Show less
swearing, scientific study, benefits, performance enhancer, strength

Swearing could give you the boost you need.

Photo credit: Canva

Study reveals cursing to be the perfect low-calorie, no-cost performance enhancer

Whether it's a habit or not, many adults have dropped an f-bomb or another curse word at some point. For some people, it's a rare occurrence, reserved for the most extreme moments. For others, it might as well be a comma in the middle of a sentence. Regardless of your personal view on swearing, there are some science-backed benefits to having a potty mouth.

Have you noticed someone in the gym muttering swear words like a quiet sailor between each set on the bench press? Or let a few curses loose in rapid succession when hauling something heavy out of the car? Or when something painful happens? Well, a study in American Psychologist found that repetitive swearing during a physical task can help people push past their physical limits for short bursts.

Keep Reading Show less
cockroaches, search and rescue, science, technology, robotics

Cockroaches might turn from pests to heroes.

Photo credit: SWARM Biotactics Press Release

German start-up creates unlikely search-and-rescue workers: cockroaches with tiny backpacks

Societies across the world are looking for ways to lower the loss of human life during military operations and rescue missions. There are heroes out there whose duty it is to risk their personal health and safety to rescue people trapped under rubble in toxic areas. Though they do an amazing job, they routinely put themselves in harm's way for the sake of others. Ideally, we'd have heroes who can rescue others and make it out unscathed themselves. Turns out, those heroes could be cockroaches with little backpacks.

SWARM Biotactics, a start-up in Germany, is working on using Madagascar hissing cockroaches with tiny backpacks fitted with cameras and microphones to act as spies to be used in search-and-rescue missions. This science-fiction-sounding scheme seems like something from a '90s animated action show, but it is indeed very real.

Keep Reading Show less
body language, walking style, psychology, confidence hacks, nonverbal communication, posture, deep thinking, personality traits, emotional balance

A man and a woman walking with their hands behind their backs

Canva

Body language experts reveal the secret truth about people who walk with their hands behind their backs​

The way a person walks is a silent broadcast of their current state of mind. A fast pace with swinging arms suggests determination; a slow shuffle with eyes downcast suggests detachment or aimlessness.

But what about the person strolling with their hands clasped firmly behind their back?

Keep Reading Show less
signs of intelligence, emotional intelligence, psychology, high IQ traits, adaptability, critical thinking, open-mindedness, self-reflection, cognitive patterns, Global English Editing

Colorful representation of a brain and a woman holding a coffee cup

Canva

Psychologists reveal 10 signs that someone is secretly super intelligent and may not even know it

When we think of a "genius," we often picture a mathematician scribbling formulas on a chalkboard or a tech mogul launching rockets. But according to psychologists, true intelligence isn't always about raw computing power. Often, it manifests in subtle behaviors, emotional regulation, and how a person navigates the world.

A 2025 article in Global English Editing explored the subtle ways smart people behave that don't always garner much recognition. These behaviors exhibit true levels of intelligence, and they're habits you might already be doing. The real magic lies in the secrets behind what they do that exhibits true wisdom.

Keep Reading Show less
dog intelligence, Akiko Takaoka, Kyoto University, dog psychology, animal cognition, trustworthy, dogs and liars, canine science, pet behavior, animal studies

A little dog looks at the camera suspiciously

Canva

Dogs can recognize a bad person and now there's science to prove it

Dog owners have long suspected their pets are excellent judges of character, often joking that if their dog doesn't like someone, they shouldn't either. As it turns out, that intuition is backed by hard science.

Research led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan has confirmed that dogs are surprisingly adept at detecting untrustworthiness in humans. The study, which focused on "social intelligence," revealed that dogs can quickly determine if a person is reliable—and they hold a grudge if they aren't.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026