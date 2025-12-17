Skip to content
Body language experts reveal the secret truth about people who walk with their hands behind their backs​

It isn't just an old-fashioned habit; experts say this specific posture signals confidence, deep thought, and openness.

A man and a woman walking with their hands behind their backs

Canva
By Erik Barnes,
Erik Barnes
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Dec 17, 2025

The way a person walks is a silent broadcast of their current state of mind. A fast pace with swinging arms suggests determination; a slow shuffle with eyes downcast suggests detachment or aimlessness.

But what about the person strolling with their hands clasped firmly behind their back?

Well, body language experts believe that walking with your hands behind your back reveals a great deal about your mindset and your personality. They believe that, by keeping your hands behind your back while walking, a person is removing a distraction from their field of vision. This can allow a person to better process complex ideas, difficult emotions, or mentally work through problems as they walk. In short, walking with your hands behind your back indicates deep overall thoughtfulness.

@the.mcfarlands

not an ounce of stress in that walk 🥹 follow us on IG: itsthemcfarlands 👈 #dad #dan #dadsoftiktok


It’s not just deep thinking either. Other experts believe that walking with your hands clasped behind your back shows off confidence but without intimidation. By walking with your hands away from your torso, you’re fully exposing your chest and belly rather than being in a traditionally defensive position. While you may be walking deep in thought, it also allows people around you to know that you can be approached and will respond without malice. This is in contrast to body language in which the arms are in front of the body, indicating that you’re closed off or not in the mood for interaction.

@yajairarh40

Old people know what they are doing with this walk. #walks #saturdaymorning #carync #fy

However, while walking with your arms behind your back can be seen as an invitation, it can come off as authoritative, too. By walking tall with your chest fully exposed, it mentally communicates that you’re calm and in control of the situation, not worrying about any incoming threat. This is partially why you see world leaders, military folks, teachers, and other persons in such roles walk this way in order to appear authoritative yet approachable. By having your arms behind you, your defense appears down but your authority appears up simultaneously.

Alongside the psychological body language aspects of this type of walk, it also has some physical benefits. While walking with your hands behind your back shows a more confident posture, it improves your posture overall, too. Putting your arms behind your back naturally pulls your shoulders back and opens your chest, allowing your spine to straighten up and align. While it won’t improve your posture instantly, habitually walking with your hands behind your back can turn proper posture into an instinctual habit as well.


So, if you’re heading to and from places and your mind's racing with stress, you may want to try putting your hands behind your back. The posture helps reset your mind and keeps it calm while searching for solutions to your every day problems. Will it work? Maybe. Maybe not. Some things cannot be willed into existence. However, you’ll at least appear like you have your act together (and great posture, too!).

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

