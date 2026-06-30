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Why Gen Z is falling in love with film photography

Analog cameras offer a slower, social antidote to digital life.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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Children look at developed film in a darkroom during an analog photography workshop held in southeastern Turkey on June 14, 2026.
Photo credit: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren look at developed film in a darkroom during an analog photography workshop held in southeastern Turkey on June 14, 2026.
Rotem Rozental

Rotem Rozental

Film photography is experiencing a resurrection, summoned by unlikely conjurers: Gen Z.

It wasn’t too long ago that analog photography – which uses photographic film and chemical processing – was declared all but dead, relegated to the province of niche hobbyists and professional artists.

Digital cameras had taken over nearly all areas of photographic production. Film industry titans like Polaroid and Kodak had shrunk dramatically from their heyday, becoming shells of their former selves. Darkrooms, where students learned how to manually develop and print film, shuttered at high schools and college campuses across the country, replaced by digital labs. For most people, the spirit of analog photography was mainly channeled through Instagram filters.

But within the past five years, younger people have been increasingly drawn to the old way of doing photography.

In 2025, 35% of the 42 million active film camera users worldwide were reported to be between the ages of 18 and 30. The year prior, online searches for analog photography saw a 41% rise.

Disposable camera sales have been steadily increasing since 2023. The photography journal PetaPixel went a step further and announced 2024 as “film’s best year in decades,” as major brands have introduced new cameras in response to renewed demand and revived classic modelsMore than 30% of respondents to a 2024 Ilford Photo survey on film photography were in the 25-34 age group.

As I’ve witnessed more and more of my undergraduate art and design students embrace analog photography, I’m not seeing this as a trend rooted in a nostalgic yearning for the past. Instead, I’m seeing it as young people rejecting algorithms, breaking free from the alienation of social media and reacting to childhoods spent on Zoom and TikTok – a deliberate move to redefine the future of art, social connection and engagement with the world.

Pining for a ‘third place’

In my work as a historian of photography and lecturer at the University of Southern California, I’ll often ask my students about how they take photos – whether they’re using digital cameras their smartphones or analog devices.

This year, for the first time, some of my students discussed images they’d printed and the physical photography albums they’d put together of their friends and family. They talked about how they’d also been sending postcards, writing letters and tacking photographs to their bedroom walls.

Young Black man wearing a black hat and black sweatshirt holds a small camera up to his eyes to snap a photograph.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby snaps a photo with a disposable film camera during the team’s victory rally on June 18, 2026, after winning the NBA Finals. Craig T. Fruchtman/Getty Images

I couldn’t help but think about how so much of the language tied to early social media seemed to refashion physical gestures for a virtual world – “posting” on a “wall,” “poking,” “tagging” and “bookmarking,” not to mention “friending.”

This was a rhetorical move by social media companies, likely designed to help people feel as though they were in a familiar terrain of social connection. Yet the underlying business model of these platforms depended more on maximizing engagement and advertising revenue than on nurturing authentic relationships.

Everyone knows what happened next: The more connected young people became online, the more isolated and detached they started to feel. The COVID-19 lockdown pushed social life online even further, and researchers are only now starting to see how the combination of increased screen time and isolation negatively affected adolescents’ mental health. By 2023, 51% of American teenagers reported they spend at least four hours a day on social media.

I see the attraction of analog photography as a response to life lived through screens, a pathway toward community engagement and the desire for what sociologists call “a third place.”

Coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his 1989 book “The Great Good Place,” third places are meant as a space separate from home and work. They offer a reprieve for the in-between, generating the conditions needed for creative cross-pollination. They might include a local cafe, a neighborhood writing group, a weekly Magic: The Gathering game or a college fraternity – any space that allows for social interaction and personal growth.

These spaces also combat loneliness. They get people out of their heads and into a community. Oldenburg also referred to them as “havens of sociability,” places or gatherings where people can arrive alone to join others, and the atmosphere is “democratic and festive.”

Analog communities IRL

In April 2026, the inaugural AnalogCon took place in Los Angeles. Organized by the Los Angeles Center of Photography, where I serve as executive director and chief curator, it was a festival for all things analog photography. It didn’t just serve as a third place for photography enthusiasts; it also showed how analog photography – as a practice, ritual and community – is flourishing.

Vendors, industry leaders, artists and teachers participated in the two-day event, which included exhibitions, panels, demonstrations and guided photography tours around Little Tokyo. The excitement and thirst for similar events was palpable.

Photography now joins a broader trend of a generational preoccupation with physical cultural objects and media. Although music streaming represents 82% of revenues generated in the music industry, vinyl records sales have been rising for over a decade, crossing the US$1 billion threshold in the U.S. in 2025.

A table featuring an array of camera equipment spanning different eras, with hands holding some of the objects.
Customers peruse vintage film cameras at a stall on Brick Lane in London’s East End on June 14, 2026. Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

Nearly 60% of Gen Z are now purchasing records. VHS tapes and VCR players are also making a strange comeback, with stores like Be Kind Video and Videotheque in California offering VHS, DVDs and Blu-ray rentals.

But beyond that, record stores and video rental shops have become third places in their own right. There’s a big difference between selecting a film to stream from your bed and getting out of the house, going to a store and talking about movies with a clerk and fellow film enthusiasts.

Think about the sound a tape cassette makes when you open and close it, or the vibrant graphics on the covers of DVDs or VHS tapes. Think about rewinding or making a mixtape for your recent crush. These are objects of belonging that signal specific cultural moments, rituals and aesthetics, and many young people today are starting to experience them for the first time.

Now, think about gently inserting a roll of film into a camera. Think about choosing an angle carefully when snapping a photo, because the number of frames is limited and you want to make them count. Think about the thrill of discovery when the pictures finally emerge as objects on paper.

To me, these are more than fleeting trends. They signal a push against a digital culture that is designed to cultivate envy and reward outrage, insults and humiliation.

Instead, armed with rolls of film, more and more Gen Zers appear to be opting out of their algorithmic feeds in favor of experiencing life in ways that feel more deliberate, personal and tangible.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Why Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’ endures
    Photo credit: Sistine Chapel collection via Wikimedia CommonsMichelangelo’s 16th-century fresco ‘The Last Judgment.’
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    Why Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’ endures

    A restored masterpiece still provokes awe and debate.

    Good Partner

    Virginia Raguin

    Virginia Raguin

    Michelangelo’s fresco of “The Last Judgment,” covering the wall behind the altar of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, is being restored. The work, which started on Feb. 1, 2026, is expected to continue for three months.

    The Sistine Chapel is one of the great masterpieces of Renaissance art. As the setting where the College of Cardinals of the Catholic Church meets to elect a new pope, it was decorated by the most prestigious painters of the day. In 1480, Pope Sixtus IV commissioned Domenico Ghirlandaio, Sandro Botticelli, Pietro Perugino and Cosimo Rosselli to paint the walls. On the south are six scenes of the “Life of Moses,” and across on the north are six scenes of the “Life of Christ.”

    In 1508, Pope Julius II commissioned Michelangelo to paint the ceiling. The theme is the Book of Genesis, the first book of the Bible. The images show God creating the world through the story of Noah, who was directed by God to shelter humans and animals on an ark during the great flood. The ceiling’s most famous scene may be “God Creating Adam,” where Adam reaches out his arm to the outstretched arm of God the Father, but their fingers fail to meet.

    At the sides, the artist juxtaposed the male Hebrew prophets and the female Greek and Roman sybils who were inspired by the gods to foretell the future. It was completed in 1512; then in 1536, Michelangelo was asked to create a painting for the wall behind the altar. For this immense work of 590 square feet (about square meters), filled with 391 figures, he labored until 1541. He was then nearly 67 years old.

    As an art historian, I have been aware how, from the beginning, Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment” sparked controversy for its bold and heroic portrayal of the male nude.

    Many layers of meaning

    Michelangelo liked to consider himself primarily a sculptor, expressing himself in variations of the nude male body. Most famous may be the Old Testament figure of David about to slay Goliath, originally made for the Cathedral of Florence.

    The artist’s ceiling for the Sistine Chapel had included 20 nude males as supporting figures above the prophets and sibyls. Originally, Michelangelo’s Christ of “The Last Judgment” was entirely nude. A later painter was hired to provide drapery over the loins of Christ and other figures.

    “The Last Judgment” scene also contains multiple references to pagan gods and mythology. The image of Christ is inspired by early Christian images showing Christ beardless and youthful, similar to the pagan god of light, Apollo.

    A section of a fresco shows a naked man bound by a coiling snake, and donkey's ears, surrounded by beastlike figures.
    Group of the damned with Minos, judge of the underworld. Sistine Chapel Collection, Michelangelo via Wikimedia Commons

    At the bottom of the composition is the figure of Charon, a personage from Greek mythology who rowed souls over the river Styx to enter the pagan underworld. Minos, the judge of the underworld, is on the extreme right.

    Giorgio Vasari, a fellow artist and historian who knew Michelangelo personally, later recounted the criticism by a senior Vatican official, Biagio da Cesena. The official stated that it was disgraceful that nude figures were exposed so shamefully and that the painting seemed more fit for public baths and taverns.

    Michelangelo’s response was to place the face of Biagio on Minos, the judge of the underworld, and give him donkey’s ears, symbolizing stupidity.

    A painted scene shows a bearded man holding a knife in one hand and a flayed skin with a human face in the other, while another figure sits just behind him.
    A detail of a scene connected to the Apostle Bartholomew in ‘The Last Judgment.’ Sistine Chapel Collection via Wikimedia

    Michelangelo included a reference to his own life in a detail connected to the Apostle Bartholomew, who is located to the lower right of Christ. The apostle was believed to have met his martyrdom by being flayed alive. In his right hand, he holds a knife and, in his left, his flayed skin whose face is a distorted portrait of the artist.

    Michelangelo thus placed himself among the blessed in heaven, but also made it into a joke.

    Thought-provoking imagery

    The Last Judgment is a common theme in Christian art. Michelangelo, however, pushes beyond simple illustration to include pagan myths as well as to challenge traditional depiction of a calm, bearded judge. He uses dramatic imagery to provoke deeper thought: After all, how does anyone on Earth know what the saints do in heaven?

    In these decisions, Michelangelo displayed his sense of self-confidence to introduce new ideas and his goal to engage the viewer in new ways.

    A digital reproduction of the painting will be displayed on a screen for visitors to the Sistine Chapel during this period of restoration. Behind the screen, technicians from the Vatican Museums’ Restoration Laboratory will work to restore the masterpiece.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • 25 hilarious signs proving some messages just can’t be taken seriously
    Photo credit: Reddit | u/beachvbguyA funny bathroom sign.
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    25 hilarious signs proving some messages just can’t be taken seriously

    From sharp edges to dog-friendly policies, these funny signs show how humor and confusion collide in public places.

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    Adam Albright-Hanna

    Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

    Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

    Here are 25 of the funniest signs that prove not all signage is created equal.

    1. Some people might need this reminder

    “Not knowing who Taylor Swift is doesn’t make you interesting.”

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    Funny sign Reddit | u/Key_Shoe5850

    2. A dog-friendly policy we can all support

    “Dogs welcome. People tolerated.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/phoenix-fatale

    3. Coffee fixes everything

    “Given enough coffee, I could rule the world.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/AprilBoon

    4. Watch your step—sort of

    “Caution: This sign has sharp edges. Also, the bridge is out ahead.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Winnin_Dylan

    5. Priorities: Keep the cat inside!

    “Please close the door behind you. DO NOT LET THE CAT OUT! No matter what it tells you!”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/GigaPrime14900

    6. Cats really are the masterminds

    “If a cat asks for a cheeseburger, give it one. You don’t want to know what happens if you don’t.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Zion_Annabella

    7. Nice try

    “Always read the fine print.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Winnin_Dylan_

    8. Football confidence at its peak

    “World champions… of a sport only we play.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Khaleeasi24

    9. The toughest decision you’ll make all day

    “Hmmm.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Material-Practice-58

    10. Not the CPR instructions we were expecting

    “If someone collapses, administer CPR. If CPR doesn’t work, try turning it off and back on again.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Lovecutiepie77

    11. Honesty is the best policy

    “Lying is bad. Except when you tell someone they look good in those pants.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/BaronVonBroccoli

    12. Job requirements have changed

    “Now hiring: Must be able to lift 50 lbs, work weekends, and fight off at least two raccoons a day.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/PurpleRuby_

    13. Someone really needed spellcheck

    “Public Notice: The libary is close today.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Internetboy5434

    14. Looking for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    “Caution: Sewer entrance. Heroes in a half-shell may be present.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Poke-girl56

    15. In case of emergency… or not

    “In case of fire, please use stairs. (Sign is next to an escalator).”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Swimming-Pool143

    16. Why do we need to know this?

    “Fun fact: The average person will walk past a murderer 36 times in their lifetime.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/PrettySuccubus

    17. Stating the obvious

    “Warning: Water is wet.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/celestial-chic

    18. This store was ahead of its time

    “Employees must wash hands before returning to work. We’ve been saying this since 1992!”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/beachvbguy

    19. The Force is strong with this one

    “Please use the Force to open the door.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/beachvbguy

    20. Elevator or trampoline?

    “To activate the elevator, please jump three times.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/PurpleRuby

    21. Beware of the nighttime hunters

    “Warning: This area is protected by highly trained owls.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/ScarlettPrincess

    22. Karen’s personal space

    “DO NOT TOUCH. This wall belongs to Karen.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Limp_Duck_9082

    23. Not exactly good life advice

    “Or get away from that road as soon as possible.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/celestial-chic

    24. A new spin on fast food slogans

    “Make fast food great again.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/AprilBoon

    25. A truly ineffective calming method

    “Would be great if it did work, though.”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit

    Want more? Check out these YouTube videos for additional funny signs:

    This article originally appeared six ago. It has been updated.

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