In 1964, Wizard of Oz co-stars Judy Garland and Ray Bolger reunited for a profound interview

The Wizard of Oz is one of those iconic, all-time cinema classics that you probably feel like you've seen 100 times even if you've never actually watched the movie. With iconic characters like the Wicked Witch, Toto, Tin Man, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Glinda, Auntie Em, The Wizard, and Dorothy etched into our collective memory, there's a reason it is considered one of the most influential moves ever made nearly 100 years after it premiered.

Back in 1964, Judy Garland and Ray Bolger, who plays an unforgettable Scarecrow, found time to reconnect on The Judy Garland Show. Captured 25 years after the release of the movie, the two Hollywood Legends remembered that movie through a strikingly meaningful conversation that echoes with depth 60 years later.

Garland and Bolger reconnect and sing one of the film's iconic songs

The video begins with Bolger reflecting on the positive power of the movie. He claims his mom found the principles of The Wizard of Oz not only important, but crucial to finding a good life.

"I was brought up on the books of The Wizard of Oz, and my mother told me that these were great philosophies. There's a very simple philosophy that everybody had a heart. That everybody had a brain. And everybody had courage. These were the gifts that are given to us on this earth, and if you use them properly, you reach the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. And that pot of gold was a home. And home isn't just a house or an abode, it's people who love you and that you love. That's a home."

It's nice to see two people connect and remember a powerful moment in their own lives, and a wonderful film. Bolger says, "Of all of the things in the whole world that leaves me with the fondest memories, it's you and that picture."

They go on to sing a lovely rendition of one of the most recognizable songs in the movie, "If I Only Had a Brain."

(LEFT) Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale and (RIGHT) Ray Bolger as Scarecrow from "The Wizard of OZ" CBS/ Wikimedia Commons and CBS/ Wikimedia Commons

People rush to comment

People were moved by the post, recalling the wistful memories of their own childhood. The film struck such a magical chord that some were inspired to express their thoughts:

"He was my favorite!"

"brings back sweet childhood memories"

"I just returned from the Sphere presentation of the Wizard of Oz. I cried through most of the movie. It reminds me of my love for my mother. I love these beautiful actors as if they were my family. Thank you for the memories."

"oh this is a joy."

"The reason The Wizard Of Oz is a classic is the Quality of the actors in it and the ultimate warmth it has that will go on forever."

"More of this in my Instagram algorithm please..."

"One of my favorite all time movies !! As a child , I used to look forward to watching The Wizard of Oz It was only on TV once a year in the winter right after the Holidays"

"Just lovely. Watched it again just the other day for the millionth time and always will. She was a gifted but fragile soul and she needed a true friend. I’m glad this sweet man was one of them."

"This brought tears to my eyes. The magic was still there. The admiration for each other is rich."

"This is a gem of a clip. One of the best parts of social media…"

(LEFT) The Wonderful Wizard of Oz children's novel and (RIGHT) The Wizard of Oz movie poster. William Wallace Denslow/ Wikimedia Commons and MGM/ Wikimedia Commons

Science follows the simple philosophy of the story

With an important message in the film, that finding home is a place to love and be loved, science and philosophy agree. A 2025 study in Sage Journals revealed that the concept of home is related to the psychological well-being of people. They suggested a home isn't simply physical needs like shelter, but in fact encompasses emotional needs, feeling safe, and interpersonal connection. These feelings can change over time, and if they are not met, a place no longer feels like a home.

A 2024 study from Queen Mary University of London found that people who change locations often still need a sense of home, even if temporary. This feeling strongly affects identity and psychological well-being. A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link uncovered that older adults are severely impacted both mentally and physically based on safety, comfort, and connection. An overall sense of life satisfaction is attributed to the feeling of home.

The video reminds us that home isn't just the walls that hold up the ceiling. The people, the safety, the connection, and the love carry us through all the ups and downs of life. Whether it's the movies, the memories, or the science, the message remains the same: finding the place to give and receive love helps us feel whole.

