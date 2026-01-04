Skip to content
17 fashionable older women share their joy in living out loud as they age

"I'm a colorful person living in a beige world."

A woman exudes confidence and is dressed to impress.

Photo credit: Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJan 04, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
As our lives unfold, we hope to grow into acceptance of ourselves and to feel comfortable in our own skin. Some have a knack for it rather quickly, while others may take a lifetime to figure it out. Wherever these ladies fall on that spectrum, they definitely radiate swagger and charisma today.

In an Instagram post by @advancedstyle, these older women share not only their remarkable style but also tidbits of wisdom on why and how they achieve it. Because even if you didn't know it, science backs this: "Looking good is feeling good."

Older women with great style have valuable advice

It's one thing for a person to acquire wisdom over time. It's another thing to learn how to express it through fashion and style. Here are some of their thoughts about looking great and why they do it:

"In early years, I expected other people to make me happy... Until I realized that doesn't happen. All the happy has to come from inside."

"Get over yourself. This is that simple. Just get over it."

"This isn't dressing up. It's to feel good."

"This is just natural."

"I woke up this morning. And I got dressed. And I wanted to look fabulous because I'm alive. So that's why."

"I was determined that I would not become invisible."

"Well, I'm a colorful person living in a beige world."

"There's no definition of chic."

"You can take the worst of times and turn it into who you really are."

"It's fun."

"First of all, we're artists. Art takes time. Okay, so to do this took time."

"Glimmering. Shimmering. What's not to love about that?"

elegance, Instagram, advice, chic, friends, community, living, incredible women Elegance in red.Photo credit: Canva

People share their thoughts on these elegant ladies

These confident and fashionable older women made an impact on the people who viewed the video. So much so, in fact, that it garnered over 8,000 responses and nearly 780,000 likes. Here are some of the thoughts people had:

"I want to be friends with every single one of these incredible women."

"every single lady looks great"

"... At 66 I'm trying! Acceptance and reinvention and allowing joy is key"

"Now that's a good attitude!"

"Ughh these women are amazing"

"Oh my God, I'm loving that pink"

"This is fantastic! I am astounded by the response! YAY! You are amazing!"

"These people look forward to life"

feeling good, professional, outfits, happiness, mental health, well-being, psychological tool An older woman shows off some bling.Photo credit: Canva

Looking good makes you feel good

Science tells us the way a person dresses and carries themselves has a direct effect on how they feel. It's not just about looking good in the traditional sense. Feeling satisfied with yourself is linked with better well-being, happiness, self-esteem, and positive mental health.

A 2024 study in the Global Scientific Journals explored "enclothed cognition," the idea that what you wear influences how you think and act. For example, professionals who dress in formal attire tend to act and think more confidently than when they wear more casual clothing.

A 2025 study in the Research Archive of Rising Scholars found that fashion is more than just a person's appearance; it's also a psychological tool that affects feelings, thinking, and overall confidence. What people wear has an impact on their psychological well-being as well as the amount of stress they feel. A 2024 study in Science Direct found that when people believe in their own attractiveness, they feel more popular, liked, and important to their social groups. Investing in one's appearance can also lead others to perceive greater value. It becomes a cycle of personal benefit and social reward.

looking good, fantastic style, relief, joy, helpful davice, science, beautiful day, experience A woman enjoys a beautiful day. Photo credit: Canva

Listen to the wisdom from the people who actually do it

Many advice columns and influencers try to help us find better ways to navigate the discomfort in our own lives. Watching these women smile and share the relief and joy they find in dressing up is helpful advice. Science seems to back not only their great attitudes but also their fantastic style.

fashion, style, attitude, confidence, self-esteem, older women, wisdom, charisma
