Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Rock legend Flea shares his deep fears about creative worthiness in the eyes of jazz musicians

"We're all climbing this mountain of music."

Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dizzy Gillespie, Rock Music, Jazz, legends, famous musicians

(LEFT) Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, (RIGHT) Jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie.

Stefan Brending/ Wikimedia Commons and Bernard Gotfryd/ Wikimedia Commons
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJan 01, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Living up to the expectations of our peers can be a struggle, even for the most gifted people. A legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, bassist Flea finds himself holding back tears as he describes how deeply he wants his idols to accept him.

In an interview posted on Instagram, Flea describes his feelings about playing his own record for a group of talented jazz musicians. An emotional person who is confident enough to be vulnerable, Flea reveals that having others appreciate his hard work is deeply important to him.


Flea shares his insecurity around jazz musicians

Flea recalls playing his own music for a group of talented jazz musicians, saying, "I was in New York, and I was playing my record for a group of people, including a bunch of really good jazz musicians who were there. And I'm kind of insecure around jazz musicians. You know, I'm like, 'I'm not that good.'"

He then talks about sharing his discomfort with a friend who immediately offered love and support. Flea continues, "I was talking to my friend John Lurie, I said, 'I hope they, they weren't like looking down their nose at me.' You know what I mean? And he's like, 'What the f*ck are you talking about? You're, you can play man. You're a player. You're a musician.'"

A wave of emotion washes over Flea as his eyes well with tears. Flea continues his story, saying, "And I realized, like, because of that kind of sh*t I felt when I was a kid around the jazz musicians. And I admired them so much. And I felt like I went into this other kind of music. I've always felt so insecure about it. I realized I don't need to."

But these cycles of insecurity can be hard to break. Flea wasn't only uncomfortable sharing his music, but also making it with other great musicians: "Especially like when I went to go make my record, and I was playing with these great jazz musicians. And I was like, 'God, I hope they're not just doing it for a check.' And they're going to look down on me and think, 'Oh, he's a no-playing f*ckin' rock dude. He doesn't really understand.'"

Much to Flea's relief, his experience making the record turned out to be nothing like he feared. "It wasn't like that at all," he said. "They were like, 'We're all climbing this mountain of music.'"

live performance, Lollapalooza, 2014, bass guitarist, famous people, artists, creatives, talented people Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea at Lollapalooza Chile in 2014.Cancha General/ Wikimedia Commons

Bass guitarist well known for performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Performing with his alternative rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he has toured the world and gained a massive following of fans. Born in 1962 in Melbourne, Australia, as Michael Peter Balzary, this high school misfit found himself drawn to jazz artists like Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie. His journey and unique musical expression have made him one of the most talented and renowned bass players in the world. Known for his high-energy performances, Flea has undeniable musical talent, even though he admits to moments of self-doubt.

Rio Madrid, 2012, concert, music, fear, creative inspiration, performing Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea at Rock in Rio Madrid in 2012.Carlos Delgado/ Wikimedia Commons

The internal battle of creative inspiration versus fear

It can be difficult for creative people to move past their insecurities and freely express themselves.

A 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that "creative anxiety" leads to poorer creative performance and increased anxiety. This challenging emotional experience tends to emerge during creative thinking, and neuroscientists continue to study how it influences creative expression.

A 2025 study published in the Wiley Online Library found that the pressure of anxiety can increase the amount of content created, but may also affect originality. Emotions are known to influence creativity. An artist's anxiety and insecurity can shift focus away from exploration and toward fear. A secure environment is crucial for encouraging risk-taking and creative thinking.

Flea's vulnerability demonstrates that even the most talented are still human. They face fear, anxiety, and insecurity. Sometimes their abilities are strong enough to overcome their psychological challenges; other times, talent proves more powerful than emotional hindrance.

Watch this intimate performance by Flea performing "Pea" (Warning: strong language):

- YouTube www.youtube.com

art matters bass guitarist flea climbing the mountain creative inspiration emotional person expectations of peers insecurity around jazz making music red hot chili peppers rock hall of fame struggle with insecurity flea

The Latest

Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dizzy Gillespie, Rock Music, Jazz, legends, famous musicians
Good People

Rock legend Flea shares his deep fears about creative worthiness in the eyes of jazz musicians

productivity, body doubling, adhd, tasks, psychology
Life hacks

Pediatric psychologist explains how 'body doubling' can unlock people's productivity

height difference relationships, tall woman short man, Jovana Instagram, dating preferences, short king, relationship advice, viral love story, confidence in dating
Past Events

She rejected him because he was 5'8". Now they've been married for 13 years.

Brandon Dahl, toddler saves family, house fire, COVID symptoms, loss of smell, hero toddler, Alvord Texas fire, fire safety, Momma hot
Past Events

A toddler walked into his parents' bedroom at 4:30 a.m. and saved their lives with two words

More For You

animal welfare, dog reunion, animal shelter, dog parents, fundraisers

After a woman lost her job and home, she surrendered her dog to a shelter. Then the community rallied to help.

Photo credit: courtesy of Kaitlyn Ross

She surrendered her dog but wrote the shelter every day. Community rallied to help them reunite.

Tiffani McCloud had already experienced massive strife in recent months: losing her job, losing her home, and living on the streets with her beloved dog. Her situation grew even more dire when, feeling out of options, she made the difficult decision to surrender her pup, Lola, to the Atlanta shelter, DeKalb County Animal Services. But thanks to her own tearful, poignant outreach—and the noble efforts of her local community—this devastating story had a sweeter-than-expected outcome.

The saga, at least in the public sense, begins in Lifeline’s "Adoptable Pets" Facebook group. Volunteer Jennifer Galloway, who co-runs the nonprofit RescueMeATL with Erica Perets, detailed the basic story of McCloud—including the spirit of her daily Instagram messages checking in on Lola. She ended every note with the same crushing line: "Please tell her I love her." By the time Galloway posted on Facebook, it had been over a month with Lola yet to hit the adoption floor due to space issues. But the animal community quickly sprang to action, helping raise awareness. (As of this writing, the post has over 4,500 reactions, 2,200 shares, and 995 comments.)

Keep Reading Show less
Dr. Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor, happiness expert, morning ritual, 6-steps, well-being, morning routine

Morning meditation and Dr. Arthur Brooks

Photo credit Canva and Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Harvard happiness expert shares his 6-step morning ritual for the 'best possible' day

The most successful people incorporate a morning ritual into their daily routine. Most people wake up and rush into their day, but those who are really on top of things have a simple morning plan to prepare for whatever the day may bring.

Harvard professor and happiness expert Arthur Brooks recently shared his own set of practices to start his day. He describes his "morning protocol" as essential to his well-being and suggests it's something we can all do to "to start your day in the best possible way."

Keep Reading Show less
michael j. fox, back to the future, bullies, adult bullying, life tips

Michael J. Fox knows why Back to the Future resonates with so many people.

Photo credit: Paul Hudson/Wikimedia Commons

Michael J. Fox reveals the true meaning of 'Back to the Future' and why it's still important now

Since 1985, the Back to the Future movie series has entertained audiences with a mix of science fiction, comedy, nostalgia, and even old-school westerns. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first film, Michael J. Fox appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his book Future Boy, what he thinks makes time-travel movies so ironically timeless, and the series’ overall relatable message.

"It's about bullies," Fox said to GMA. "It's about standing up to bullies. We live in a really bullying culture right now. And I think there's something about that. There's something about seeing the little guy stick up to bullies that people love."

Keep Reading Show less
surgeon, superheroes, fear, anxiety, scared kids, operation, fun games, otolaryngologist

Doctor with thumbs up and a child dressed like a superhero.

Image via Canva - Photos by Ahmet Polat and Yuganov Konstantin

Surgeon dresses scared kids as superheroes, giving them the power to face surgery

A terrified little girl cries in the arms of her surgeon. She's afraid of the unknown and desperate for love and comfort before heading into her operation. The surgeon, deeply affected, promises himself never to take another child into surgery crying again.

The hero's story usually takes root within some form of pain and fear. In this version, Dr. Leandro B. Guimarães, an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose, and throat doctor) in Brazil, wanted to find a better way to help kids navigate the steps before their medical procedure. A smile, a cape, and some playfulness are all that are required to help scared kids face surgery.

Keep Reading Show less
memory, education, teachers, reading, learning, alphabet, motivational, inpirational

The ABCs and a very cool toddler.

Image via Canva

Brilliant teacher's hip-hop ABCs lesson is super catchy and gets kids hyped about learning

Some teachers really know how to have fun and connect with their students. They aren't afraid to look silly and engage the creative minds of the children. They also have an incredible knack for not only educating, but also finding unique ways to inspire.

A video posted on Reddit showed one teacher going out of her way to provide a solid format that helped these youngsters sound out and better understand the ABCs.

Keep Reading Show less
happiness, social science, mental health, community, success, risk adverse, fear

Arthur C. Brooks public speaking and a young man enjoys the work day.

Image from Flickr - Photo by Gage Skidmore, Image via Canva

Happiness expert reveals the one big perception change that can make you happier and more successful

Americans want happiness. We seek it. We study it. We philosophize about it. We even pay billions of dollars for just a taste of it. What about actually finding it and then becoming more successful because of it? Arthur C. Brooks, an accomplished author and professor at Harvard, wants to share how you can achieve just that.

Brooks' new book, The Happiness Files: Insights on Work and Life, explores the concept of pursuing happiness much like an entrepreneur would treat a startup company. Although some people might find the thought confusing or a little scary, learning and cultivating a practice of taking risky leaps is key.

Keep Reading Show less
good deed, acts of kindness, altruism, returned wallet, faith in humanity

Richard Guilford lost his wallet and got it back 11 years later.

Photo credit: Canva

Mechanic returns wallet to stranger 11 years after he lost it and it changes the man's life

It’s amazing how deeply simple acts of decency can impact a person. A small gesture of kindness has the ability to overwhelm a you in a big way. Such an example is when Ford mechanic Richard Guilford got a message from a stranger on Facebook saying that the wallet he lost eleven years ago was found in the most bizarre place.

Minnesota mechanic Chad Volk was trying to snap a filter box back into place after replacing the cooling fans on a 2015 Ford Edge that had 151,000 miles on it. Volk looked to see what the problem was and he found the culprit: a wallet that was sandwiched between the air filter box and the transmission.

Keep Reading Show less
pay phone, cell phone, digital divide, rural living, communication

A small town in Vermont is bringing pay phones back--- but for free!

Photo credit: Canva

Vermont engineer installs pay phones in rural areas with poor cell service and they're a huge hit

Many rural areas such as Turnbridge, Vermont don’t have cell phone service. In the case of that town, there was no cellular service for 10 miles in either direction. In today’s modern world, not having access to such communication isn’t just inconvenient, it can be risky in case there is an emergency. That’s why a local engineer, Patrick Schlott, installed old-school pay phones throughout the town, but with one difference this time—they’re free to use.

“Everyone’s pretty surprised, and they’re like, ‘Is that a real payphone? Does that really work?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but it doesn’t cost any money now,’” said local store owner Mike Gross to WJTV 12 News. “We’ve had people use it that broke down. It’s a great thing because service is so spotty in Vermont.”

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026