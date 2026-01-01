Rock legend Flea shares his deep fears about creative worthiness in the eyes of jazz musicians

Living up to the expectations of our peers can be a struggle, even for the most gifted people. A legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, bassist Flea finds himself holding back tears as he describes how deeply he wants his idols to accept him.
In an interview posted on Instagram, Flea describes his feelings about playing his own record for a group of talented jazz musicians. An emotional person who is confident enough to be vulnerable, Flea reveals that having others appreciate his hard work is deeply important to him.
Flea shares his insecurity around jazz musiciansFlea recalls playing his own music for a group of talented jazz musicians, saying, "I was in New York, and I was playing my record for a group of people, including a bunch of really good jazz musicians who were there. And I'm kind of insecure around jazz musicians. You know, I'm like, 'I'm not that good.'"
He then talks about sharing his discomfort with a friend who immediately offered love and support. Flea continues, "I was talking to my friend John Lurie, I said, 'I hope they, they weren't like looking down their nose at me.' You know what I mean? And he's like, 'What the f*ck are you talking about? You're, you can play man. You're a player. You're a musician.'"
A wave of emotion washes over Flea as his eyes well with tears. Flea continues his story, saying, "And I realized, like, because of that kind of sh*t I felt when I was a kid around the jazz musicians. And I admired them so much. And I felt like I went into this other kind of music. I've always felt so insecure about it. I realized I don't need to."
But these cycles of insecurity can be hard to break. Flea wasn't only uncomfortable sharing his music, but also making it with other great musicians: "Especially like when I went to go make my record, and I was playing with these great jazz musicians. And I was like, 'God, I hope they're not just doing it for a check.' And they're going to look down on me and think, 'Oh, he's a no-playing f*ckin' rock dude. He doesn't really understand.'"
Much to Flea's relief, his experience making the record turned out to be nothing like he feared. "It wasn't like that at all," he said. "They were like, 'We're all climbing this mountain of music.'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea at Lollapalooza Chile in 2014.Cancha General/ Wikimedia Commons
Bass guitarist well known for performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Flea was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Performing with his alternative rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he has toured the world and gained a massive following of fans. Born in 1962 in Melbourne, Australia, as Michael Peter Balzary, this high school misfit found himself drawn to jazz artists like Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie. His journey and unique musical expression have made him one of the most talented and renowned bass players in the world. Known for his high-energy performances, Flea has undeniable musical talent, even though he admits to moments of self-doubt.
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea at Rock in Rio Madrid in 2012.Carlos Delgado/ Wikimedia Commons
The internal battle of creative inspiration versus fear
It can be difficult for creative people to move past their insecurities and freely express themselves.
A 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that "creative anxiety" leads to poorer creative performance and increased anxiety. This challenging emotional experience tends to emerge during creative thinking, and neuroscientists continue to study how it influences creative expression.
A 2025 study published in the Wiley Online Library found that the pressure of anxiety can increase the amount of content created, but may also affect originality. Emotions are known to influence creativity. An artist's anxiety and insecurity can shift focus away from exploration and toward fear. A secure environment is crucial for encouraging risk-taking and creative thinking.
Flea's vulnerability demonstrates that even the most talented are still human. They face fear, anxiety, and insecurity. Sometimes their abilities are strong enough to overcome their psychological challenges; other times, talent proves more powerful than emotional hindrance.
Watch this intimate performance by Flea performing "Pea" (Warning: strong language):
- YouTube www.youtube.com