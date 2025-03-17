Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Psychologists have discovered the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex

Two recent studies have shown that heterosexual men and women have distinct preferences in the type of dancing they find attractive.

Psychologists have discovered the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex
via Billboard / Twitter and Do You Remember / Twitter
Tod Perry
By Tod PerryMar 17, 2025
Tod Perry
Tod Perry is a freelance writer from Long Beach, California.
See Full Bio

There are multiple reasons why we find certain people attractive. It's usually a mishmash of personality, physical features, and how they make us feel when we're around them.But on a deeper level, most of these reasons can be linked to evolution. Many of the traits we find attractive are indicators of health, virility, fertility, social status, intelligence, and social competence.

Dance is a way humans have attempted to attract one another since the dawn of time. Two recent studies have shown that heterosexual men and women have distinct preferences in the type of dancing they find attractive. Their findings can help us determine whether we should be strutting our stuff on the dance floor or taking our chances striking up some conversation at the bar.

A study by Psychologists at Northumbria University in Newcastle, England used computer-generated avatars to uncover the secret to what makes a man a good dancer, according to heterosexual women.

The researchers recruited 19 men, attached reflectors to their clothing, and had them dance to German dance music. The researchers created faceless avatars of the dancing men and turned them into 15-second clips.

"Men all over the world will be interested to know what moves they can throw to attract women," psychologist Nick Neave said. "If a man knows what the key moves are, he can get some training and improve his chances of attracting a female through his dance style."

Dancing Queen Happy Dance GIFGiphy | Dancing Queen Happy Dance GIF

Researchers discovered that women tend to be drawn to men who move their upper bodies, use a lot of space, and vary their movements. (So apparently manspreading is ok, if it's on the dance floor.)

They also noted a bizarre preference for men who used faster bending and twisting movements of their right knee.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The researchers believe that it's because 80% of all people are right-footed, so most people "are putting their weight on their left leg and using that leg as an anchor while the right can do more fancy things," Neave suggested. "It is a bit of an odd finding, so we need more studies to see if this feature is replicated."

Psychologists in the U.K. measured what heterosexual men find attractive on the dance floor by asking 39 female college students to dance to a Robbie Williams song.

Like the men, motion capture was used to create a faceless avatar that ensured the women were judged by their dance moves, not other attributes.

Here's the type of dancing that the men weren't feeling.

This article originally appeared two years ago.



Caption: Example of an avatar of a female rated as a ‘bad’ dancerCredit: Northumbria University

Here's the type of dancing the men found attractive.

Caption: Example of an avatar of a female rated as a ‘good dancer’Credit: Northumbria University

The men preferred women who included bigger swings of the hips and asymmetrical leg movements—meaning the two legs were moving differently. They also liked medium levels of asymmetric arm movements.

The researchers believe that the hip-swinging was deemed attractive because it could be a sign of fertility. They also remarked that arm movement was fine "so long as this limb independence does not verge into uncontrolled pathological movement," the paper notes.

Moves Dancing GIFGiphy | Moves Dancing GIF

So none of this.

The studies are a good jumping-off point for those of us who want to appear competent when strutting ourselves in front of the opposite sex. But they shouldn't be seen as the definitive word on how to boogie.

Plus, the study doesn't even touch upon those who are looking to entice someone who isn't heterosexual.

"Dance is strongly influenced by culture," says Neave, "so there may be some cultural differences in specific movements or gestures."

More on Good.is

Studies show that doing good makes you more physically attractive - GOOD

Stay or go? Here are the relationship factors people ponder when deciding whether to break up - GOOD

This Chart Shows How Old Americans Were When They Lost Their Virginity - GOOD

cool dance movescultural differences gesturesdance movesdatinghow to attract womenmen dancingsocial competence danceupper body movementsdancing

The Latest

obituary, family, death, dying
Culture

Daughter unpacks brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Psychologists have discovered the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex
Culture

Psychologists have discovered the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex

Science explains why our first loves are so often the hardest to get over
Science

Science explains why our first loves are so often the hardest to get over

More For You

Photos of two teenage musicians playing piano and drums

Two teenage virtuosos trolled their high school by playing a bizarre version of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" during a talent show.

Photos: Make Weird Music

How two teens trolled talent show with weird cover of Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles'

In its original form, Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit "A Thousand Miles" is a cinematic pop song about romantic longing, carried by one of the hookiest piano melodies ever written. But here are two other universal truths: Music is a fluid art form built for reinterpretation, and high school generally sucks. In that spirit, a pair of Arizona teenagers performed a bizarre and virtuosic piano-and-drums version of Carlton's classic during their student talent show—part next-level trolling, part act of polite youthful rebellion.

Make Weird Music, a YouTube channel devoted to "shining a light on the world's most creative music," documented the whole tale. (The source makes sense, given that the page is operated by Anthony Garone: a tech ghostwriter, musician, author, and proud father of Gabe, the 17-year-old pianist in question. Gabe's drummer bandmate is best friend Owen Dueck, also 17.) Garone's video actually opens with a home-studio live performance by the duo, and that alone is worth the price of admission: The piece, originally arranged by Brekky Boy's Taylor Davis, opens with a straightforward rendering of the piano melody—before everything goes haywire with dissonance, leading to a heavy jazz-fusion section and other forms of avant-garde chaos, with the original melodies sprinkled in throughout.

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman hugging each other

Who said people were tired of love stories?

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

Uber driver who gets passengers to open up about their love lives is revealing his secrets

Lupe Zapata has always been a storyteller, fascinated by what makes people tick and, perhaps more importantly, what makes people connect. In college at the University of North Texas, he created a project called "Tell Me a Story" for his film documentary class. The idea was to get "random people to talk about love." Then, it became a "Valentine's tradition" for three years when he worked as a reporter for Big 2 News in Odessa, Texas.

For a time, Lupe was a self-described "journalist without a job." While living in Los Angeles—during the in-between days—he made ends meet by driving for Uber. "I worked as an Uber driver and invited my passengers to share a story as I drove them to their destination." But what continued to grab Lupe the most were stories about romance. So, he started recording these stories—with permission, of course—and turned it into a regular segment on his YouTube channel.

Keep ReadingShow less
folks playing cornhole and kissing

Need love? Join a cornhole league!

Photo credit: SillyPickles.com/Canva

Chicago man romantically matches up singles in 20 cities through his cornhole league

In 2024, Tommy Flaim had a simple mission. All he wanted was a singles cornhole league so folks could have fun playing the bean bag game and maybe find a date to grab a drink with after. After noticing so many women signing up and the lack of men participating, he offered $50 for every referral of a straight man that signs up for his speed-dating cornhole league. Now he has held events in 20 cities across the U.S. and it’s continuing to spread.

Dating culture in the past had most bars and other businesses host a “ladies night” in which women would get special deals and perks since it was presumed that men would likely outnumber women, but Flaim noticed a shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
movie collage

Perfect for that long commute or a lazy Sunday.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, United Artists, Miramax Films

5 movies that you can just listen to like a podcast

There are three things that are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and errands. Whether it’s picking up the kids from soccer, going grocery shopping, folding laundry, or washing dishes, we all have responsibilities and chores we need to do. Many people try to get some enjoyment during these tasks by listening to a podcast or some music, but sometimes a film fan still needs their fix.

Luckily, there are a number of movies you can download onto your device or have on in the background that you can just listen to and enjoy while doing your tasks, without the need to even look at the screen. Here are some of the best movies to “watch” without actually paying attention to the visuals.

Keep ReadingShow less
person holding note beside an ancient tree

Bräutigamseiche, Sept 2014

commons.wikimedia.org

In Germany, find the 500-year-old “Bridegroom Oak,” and you could fall in love.

Nestled in Northern Germany’s Dodau Forest stands a tree with over 130 years of love stories. Known as the “Groom’s Oak” or “Bridegroom Oak,” the tree’s story begins with the forbidden love between a woman named Minna and a chocolatier named Wilhelm. Minna’s father refused to give his blessing for the two to marry, but the star-crossed lovers used the knot in the tree, approximately 9 feet above the ground, to place love letters they wrote to each other. Eventually, Minna's father relented and the two were married right at the tree on June 2, 1891. News of their courtship spread. “Shortly after the wedding, a pub and guesthouse were opened in the nearby forester's lodge,” DHL reported in an article translated from German to English. “Thus, the oak's popularity grew over the years. Many spa guests hiked to the forester's lodge and also visited the [Groom's Oak].”

People began sending their own letters to the tree, and the post office put a ladder there in 1927, Zeit Onlinereported. Eventually the post office created an official address for the tree, putting it on a designated postman’s route. As of 1993, the tree also has its own postal code, and now it receives between 50 and 60 letters every month, hand delivered by postal workers who climb up a ladder now stationed there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of a food delivery worker and a blank CD

A food delivery worker claims that one of their musical 'idols' gave them a copy of their band's unreleased album.

Photo credit: Canva

Food delivery worker says musical 'idol' gave him an amazing tip: The band’s unreleased album

If you’re a food delivery worker, it’s unlikely you’ll ever hand off grub to a revered musician. It’s even less likely that this person will be one of your musical "idols." It’s even more of a long shot if you live in a small town. It’s even more absurd that they’d gift you an unreleased copy of their still-not-formally-announced new album.

But according to one lucky fan, that one-in-a-million dream scenario actually happened.

Keep ReadingShow less
Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury

www.flickr.com

Noticing her preschooler loves Freddie Mercury, a mom sees surprising benefits to showing him Queen concerts

One of the most dynamic performers in rock history, Freddie Mercury was the beating heart of legendary band Queen. Mercury was a trained pianist and singer with impressive vocal range. In the early 1970s, he met the musicians with whom he would form Queen. Mercury’s iconic, vibrant showmanship blended with the band’s genre-bending sound–“classical to music hall, from glitter to prog rock, eventually even making influential forays into funk and disco,” as AllMusic’s Greg Prato shared–made them both unique and undeniable.

When Queen formed, they were well aware of the multitude of meanings in their name. "It's very regal obviously, and it sounds splendid. It's a strong name, very universal and immediate. I was certainly aware of the gay connotations, but that was just one facet of it,” Mercury shared in an interview, according to American Songwriter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amanda Seyfried and Joni Mitchell

Amanda Seyfried surprised people with her unexpected cover of Joni Mitchell's classic, "California."

Images via Wikicommons

Amanda Seyfried shocks Jimmy Fallon audience with cover of Joni Mitchell’s 'California'

Amanda Seyfried is on quite the press tour for her new Peacock crime series Long Bright River. But it was a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she proves there’s really nothing she can’t do—at least musically.

In the clip making the rounds, Jimmy compliments her talent, citing her role as soprano Cosette in Les Misérables and her fabulous turns as Sophie in the Abba-inspired Mamma Mia movies. (Amanda confirms that she agreed with a past interviewer who suggested Sabrina Carpenter could be a great fit to play her daughter in Mamma Mia 3.)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025