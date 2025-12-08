Worried about things you can't control? Mental strength trainer's 2-word plan can ease your mind.

Ever fret about something that's out of your control? You get anxious about it, worry about how it could go wrong, and that makes you even more anxious? Then you get to a point where the anxiety just grows as you put the "what if?" in a hyperloop in your mind? It's a terrible state to be in, but luckily two words could help you.
Self-described "mental strength trainer" and licensed therapist Amy Morin shared a way to help ease anxiety and catastrophizing.
On her Instagram account, Morin explained that when you’re worried about things outside your control—like waiting to hear back about a job interview, dreading a friend bringing up an embarrassing story at an upcoming party, hoping your partner’s parents will like you, or dealing with any situation that fuels rising anxiety—a simple way to slow your mind down is to shift your focus to creating an "If-Then Plan."
Morin explains that an If-Then Plan is taking the situation that you’re worrying about and planning your next move if the worst does indeed occur (even though a Pennsylvania State University study found that 91.4% of worry predictions don’t come true). You establish a planned reaction or strategy to follow if indeed the thing that's out of your hands doesn’t fall in your favor. "If _____, then ____."
If I didn’t get the position from the job interview, then I will ask my friends if their workplaces have any openings. If someone brings up that embarrassing story at the party, then I will quickly change the subject or leave early. If it’s true that my partner’s parents don’t like me, then my partner and I should discuss how to approach that together.
- YouTube youtu.be
By establishing a plan for the worst-case scenario, your brain is essentially given permission to let go and stop worrying about it. Since your mind knows what it's going to do next, there's no reason to ruminate about it anymore and the growing anxiety loop breaks. By making an If-Then Plan, you take a situation you can't control and pair it with a reaction you can control.
If-Then Plans aren't just limited to reducing anxiety. In fact, the strategy can be repurposed and used effectively to help you develop good habits, too.
Instead of making demands of yourself like "Eat less sweets" or "Work out more," If-Then can help you create or break habits by providing plans/consequences such as "If I see the dessert menu, then I will ignore it and order coffee" or "If I eat chocolate, then I will do 30 extra minutes of exercise tomorrow morning." Much like with anxiety loops, this frees your brain from endless fretting by giving it a plan to follow, which boosts your chances of successfully forming or breaking a habit.
- YouTube youtube.com
So if you find yourself worried about something outside your control, try an If-Then Plan. If this technique doesn’t work for you, then you may want to speak with a professional that can provide other techniques to relieve your anxiety.
Will your current friends still be with you after seven years?
Professor shares how many years a friendship must last before it'll become lifelong
Think of your best friend. How long have you known them? Growing up, children make friends and say they’ll be best friends forever. That’s where “BFF” came from, for crying out loud. But is the concept of the lifelong friend real? If so, how many years of friendship will have to bloom before a friendship goes the distance? Well, a Dutch study may have the answer to that last question.
Sociologist Gerald Mollenhorst and his team in the Netherlands did extensive research on friendships and made some interesting findings in his surveys and studies. Mollenhorst found that over half of your friendships will “shed” within seven years. However, the relationships that go past the seven-year mark tend to last. This led to the prevailing theory that most friendships lasting more than seven years would endure throughout a person’s lifetime.
In Mollenhorst’s findings, lifelong friendships seem to come down to one thing: reciprocal effort. The primary reason so many friendships form and fade within seven-year cycles has much to do with a person’s ages and life stages. A lot of people lose touch with elementary and high school friends because so many leave home to attend college. Work friends change when someone gets promoted or finds a better job in a different state. Some friends get married and have children, reducing one-on-one time together, and thus a friendship fades. It’s easy to lose friends, but naturally harder to keep them when you’re no longer in proximity.
Some people on Reddit even wonder if lifelong friendships are actually real or just a romanticized thought nowadays. However, older commenters showed that lifelong friendship is still possible:
“I met my friend on the first day of kindergarten. Maybe not the very first day, but within the first week. We were texting each other stupid memes just yesterday. This year we’ll both celebrate our 58th birthdays.”
“My oldest friend and I met when she was just 5 and I was 9. Next-door neighbors. We're now both over 60 and still talk weekly and visit at least twice a year.”
“I’m 55. I’ve just spent a weekend with friends I met 24 and 32 years ago respectively. I’m also still in touch with my penpal in the States. I was 15 when we started writing to each other.”
“My friends (3 of them) go back to my college days in my 20’s that I still talk to a minimum of once a week. I'm in my early 60s now.”
“We ebb and flow. Sometimes many years will pass as we go through different things and phases. Nobody gets buttsore if we aren’t in touch all the time. In our 50s we don’t try and argue or be petty like we did before. But I love them. I don’t need a weekly lunch to know that. I could make a call right now if I needed something. Same with them.”
Maintaining a friendship for life is never guaranteed, but there are ways, psychotherapists say, that can make a friendship last. It’s not easy, but for a friendship to last, both participants need to make room for patience and place greater weight on their similarities than on the differences that may develop over time. Along with that, it’s helpful to be tolerant of large distances and gaps of time between visits, too. It’s not easy, and it requires both people involved to be equally invested to keep the friendship alive and from becoming stagnant.
As tough as it sounds, it is still possible. You may be a fortunate person who can name several friends you’ve kept for over seven years or over seventy years. But if you’re not, every new friendship you make has the same chance and potential of being lifelong.