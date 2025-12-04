Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Can't stop replaying conversations in your mind? Try this 30-second hack to make it stop.

"It's all about interrupting the pattern."

thinking, rumination, negative thoughts, life strategies, repetitive thoughts, meditation, patterns, mental health

Young woman stressed out and thinking.

Photo credit Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesDec 04, 2025
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Finding yourself caught in a cyclone of repetitive thoughts about past mistakes or unsolvable problems is a painful loop. Wasting mental energy by ruminating over embarrassing moments or simply dwelling on negative thoughts wouldn't make the list of practices on how to be successful.

Almost everyone has lost themselves for an hour, days, or, unfortunately, years from rehashing the mistakes of the past. Breaking this irritating pattern can be a game-changer, and experts believe they have a solution.

chronic rumination, mental loops, psychologist, pattern interrupt, life hacks, simple meditation, observing thoughts Ladder leads out of darkness.Photo credit Canva

Breaking free of chronic rumination and painful mental loops

In a helpful breakdown of chronic rumination, Claudia Zamora, a psychologist who advocates for personal growth, offered a simple solution for breaking free of a mental loop. In her 2025 article for Psi Chi, Zamora writes, "I didn’t need to stop my thoughts. I just needed to observe them without getting stuck." She did so through meditation, noting that meditation doesn't trick your mind into not thinking, but helps retrain how you relate to your thoughts.

Implementing a simple meditation exercise can break the cycle of unhelpful thoughts. This doesn't require a long and detailed regimen. There are many forms of mediation, and something as simple as a mindful re-direct can "pattern interrupt" and life hack someone free from ruminating.

breath focus, meditation practice, mind hacks, thinking cycles, attention, emotional states, cognitive distancing, emotional supression Woman's reflection in shadow.Photo credit Canva

Sticking with the theme of meditation, Zamora offered these three quick-fix mind hacks to end complicated and painful conversations alone in your own mind:

1. Use a 5-second countdown

When a person finds themselves trapped in a painful mental loop, count down from five and then shift into a different activity. Suggestions followed stretching, shaking your body, or even saying a word or phrase out loud. This shift of thought to action can "stop rumination in its tracks." A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine found that a simple distraction helped clear out negative thinking and momentarily reduced the rumination loop.

2. Focus on your breath

A short-term mindfulness training not only helps with emotional regulation but also improves attention. Spending as little as 60 seconds of focused attention on your breath can snap the replaying conversation in your mind. A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link found that even momentary mindfulness can have a causal impact on negative thinking cycles, derailing rumination before it escalates.

3. Label without judgement

It's a process called cognitive distancing. If a pattern of negative thoughts begins, try labelling it without any opinion. The example shared by Zamora was "Oh, another catastrophic prediction. Thanks, brain!" A 2025 study published in eLife showed cognitive distancing made emotional states more stable and more manageable. It doesn't just momentarily suppress emotion, but rather changes the dynamics of internal states so they hold less influence.

frazzled, distress, emotions, life stress, family, counsellor, maladaptive skills, trauma Young woman frazzled.Photo credit Canva

Why do people get lost in ruminating?

Your overthinking might be linked to your parents. A 2024 study in the Oxford Academic journal showed that a person's perceived life stress related to family ties predicted the frequency of daily rumination. A 2023 study in Springer Nature Link showed emotional distress, past trauma, and life stress accompanied by poor support and guidance, predisposed individuals to ruminate. This unhelpful routine might be a maladaptive attempt at processing distress and emotions with a negative bias attachment.

Zamora offers some helpful framing to the problem, saying, "If your mind, like mine, tends to spiral into relentless over analysis, know that you are not broken, nor are you alone. The mind will think. That’s what it does. But through meditation, you might just discover that your thoughts are not chains but passing waves. They do not define you, nor do they hold the power you once believed they did."

Watch this helpful video shared by Marian Hanson, a counsellor in the United Kingdom, on pattern interrupts for negative thinking and overthinking:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

replaying conversations rumination ruminating pattern interrupt life hacks negative loop mental health psychology meditation focus on breath judgement negative thoughts

The Latest

thinking, rumination, negative thoughts, life strategies, repetitive thoughts, meditation, patterns, mental health
Health

Can't stop replaying conversations in your mind? Try this 30-second hack to make it stop.

single women, dating, relationships, self-love, independence, Reddit, viral thread, dating apps, mental health, career focus
Past Events

10 honest reasons women are single that have nothing to do with 'not finding the one'

Yonaguni Monument, underwater pyramid, Japan, lost city, Atlantis, Masaaki Kimura, Robert Schoch, archaeology, marine geology, ancient civilization
Past Events

Japan's 10,000-year-old underwater 'pyramid' remains a baffling scientific mystery

sexism, dating app, Hinge, Dr. Lauren McKeown, NASA, planetary scientist, viral response, women in STEM, London Natural History Museum, online dating
Past Events

She worked at NASA. Her Hinge date asked if she was the receptionist. Her response is legendary.

More For You

misunderstanding, self worth, self confidence, therapy, communication

They don't understand you? Not really your problem.

Photo credit: Canva

Bestselling author shares the liberating freedom of letting others be wrong about you

It’s understandably frustrating and worrying when a person has the wrong impression about you. It could be someone you see daily at work that misconstrued or misinterpreted something, or a stray comment on social media. For some folks, it can gnaw at you and you get caught in a spiral thinking of ways to get them to see the real you and change their mind about who they thought you were. Or, it could cause you to doubt yourself and believe their mistake about you is the truth. However, a New York Times bestselling author believes the best way to combat people who are wrong about you is to just…well, let them be wrong.

In a TikTok, author Alex Elle offered some key advice that could bring freedom for those who are caught up trying to convince other people to see them for who they are. “I know this is easier said than done," Elle says, "but I need you to try, okay? Let people be wrong about you.”

Keep Reading Show less
sleeping, naked, health tips, debate, health

Should you sleep naked?

Photo credit: Canva

Sleep expert shares 2 big reasons why it's great to sleep naked, unless you’re a germaphobe

Ever since humans started wearing clothes, there’s been a long-running debate—one that has sparked arguments between couples for generations and divided bedrooms across the United States. The questions are two-fold: Do you sleep naked? And if you do, is it actually healthy?

A psychologist and sleep expert shared some of the benefits and the one drawback of sleeping completely in the nude. Dr. Michael Breus, who is known as “The Sleep Doctor” on his YouTube channel, offered two reasons why sleeping naked could benefit people. Breus noted that sleeping naked could help a person better regulate their body temperature, leading to better sleep. He also mentioned that sleeping naked with your partner could release oxytocin and reduce anxiety through skin-to-skin contact while you rest.

Keep Reading Show less
music, health benefits of music, seniors, dementia, dementia risk

Musicians and music listeners over age 70 might have reduced risk of dementia.

Photo credit: Canva, Robert Kneschke (left) / Creativa Images (right)

If you're a music junkie over age 70, you may have a lower risk of dementia

If you’ve ever heard someone describe a concert or album as "life-changing," they might not be exaggerating. Listening to and playing music has been repeatedly linked to improved quality of life—data says it can elevate our mood, help us relax, and even treat certain conditions like depression and anxiety. Now, a new study points to another potentially enormous health benefit.

Analyzing data from more than 10,800 people aged 70+, researchers from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, found that "always listening to music" is linked to a 39% reduction in the risk of dementia compared with "never/rarely/sometimes" listening. It’s also linked to a 17% "lower incidence of cognitive impairment," along with higher scores in "overall cognition and episodic memory (used when recalling everyday events)." Meanwhile, playing an instrument was associated with a 35% "reduction in dementia risk," while regularly engaging in "both music listening and playing" was associated with a 33% "decreased risk of dementia" and a 22% "decreased risk of cognitive impairment."

Keep Reading Show less
fishing, mental health, social prescriptions, depression, anxiety

David Lyons' fishing organization is helping people's lives.

Photo credit: Canva

UK gives King’s Award to man starting a fishing program to tackle depression and anxiety

David Lyons of Manchester, England, was diagnosed with many complex mental health struggles, but found that going fishing significantly improved his mindset and mental health. By citing the confidence-building and socialization that fishing brings, Lyons teamed up with local mental health organizations in 2020 to develop Tackling Minds, an organization that aims to provide those who are struggling with disability, mental health, and addiction with a stigma-free environment to make friends and participate in the therapeutic act of fishing. The organization provides all of the rods and equipment needed, along with coaches to help newbies learn how to properly apply bait, cast a line, and reel it in.

@tacklingminds

The mist heartbreaking interview with a gentleman who comes fishing with Tackling Minds. Show your support for mental health and please give us a follow. TIGHT LINES FOR HEALTHY MINDS #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #mentalillness #fyp

Keep Reading Show less
friendship, sociology, psychotherapy, lifelong friendship, reciprocation

Will your current friends still be with you after seven years?

Photo credit: Canva

Professor shares how many years a friendship must last before it'll become lifelong

Think of your best friend. How long have you known them? Growing up, children make friends and say they’ll be best friends forever. That’s where “BFF” came from, for crying out loud. But is the concept of the lifelong friend real? If so, how many years of friendship will have to bloom before a friendship goes the distance? Well, a Dutch study may have the answer to that last question.

Sociologist Gerald Mollenhorst and his team in the Netherlands did extensive research on friendships and made some interesting findings in his surveys and studies. Mollenhorst found that over half of your friendships will “shed” within seven years. However, the relationships that go past the seven-year mark tend to last. This led to the prevailing theory that most friendships lasting more than seven years would endure throughout a person’s lifetime.

Keep Reading Show less
Robin Williams, quotes, depression, mental health, Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, loneliness, suicide prevention, World's Greatest Dad, inspiration

Robin Williams performs at the 2008 USO World Gala in Washington, D.C.

Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

7 beautiful quotes about depression from the great Robin Williams

It has been over a decade since the world lost Robin Williams, a comedic force of nature whose energy seemed inexhaustible. When he took his own life in 2014 after battles with depression and Lewy body dementia, the silence that followed was deafening. How could the man who brought us the Genie, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mork be in such pain?

But looking back at his vast body of work—from his frantic stand-up sets to his tender dramatic roles—it is clear that Williams possessed a profound understanding of the human condition. He didn't just make us laugh; he made us feel seen, especially those of us who have struggled with our own darkness.

Keep Reading Show less
color test, Lenstore, color perception, visual test, tricky test, online challenge, color blindness, Israel Abramov, men vs women, age

A spectrum of various colors

Canva

This 'impossible' 10-question color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

A deceptively simple online challenge is making the rounds online, and it's proving to be nearly impossible for most people. The 10-question color test, created by UK-based eye care company Lenstore, seems easy: just distinguish between different hues and place them in the correct order on the spectrum.

The reality? It's incredibly difficult. According to Lenstore, less than 1% of the first 2,000 people who took the challenge managed to score a perfect 10/10.

Keep Reading Show less
peak functionality, age, aging, age discrimination, older people

New research says you haven't peaked in your 20s.

Photo credit: Canva

Researchers reveal the age most hit their 'functional peak' and it's not their 20s

We are a culture obsessed with youth. There are ads upon ads to help maintain a youthful look through makeup or hair restoration. The pressure to keep up with the next generation bombards everyone. There are people in their mid-life who yearn to be young again. However, new research reveals that folks deep in their 30s haven’t even reached their peak potential yet.

Recent research by Gilles Gignac from the University of Western Australia and Marcin Zajenkowski from the University of Warsaw found that while people in their 20s do have maximum physical capability and brain processing speed, most people hit their functional peak around 60 years old.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025