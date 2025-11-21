7 beautiful quotes about depression from the great Robin Williams

She was, in her own words, “livid, I was fuming.” She decided on the spot that a simple grounding wasn't enough to teach the lesson.

A mom is very angry with her son Canva

The Apology Was Not Optional

Samm’s next move is what's drawing so much attention. She immediately decided her son needed to apologize in person, but he claimed he didn't know where the girl lived.

“Asked him where she lives. ‘I don’t know,’ Well, then go fking find out,”** the mom recalled.

She then "dragged" her son to the store to buy chocolates and flowers, found the girl's address, and marched him to the door. Her son's apology wasn't just for the girl, either. “I not only made him apologize to the girl but made him apologize to her mum and her dad,” Samm said. “I made it clear that he would never speak to a female like that again.”

A Single Mom's Mission to Raise Respectful Men

Samm, who is a single mother to three sons, explained that this kind of behavior was completely unacceptable in her house.

“If there’s one thing I say to them, it’s that you respect these women,” she exclaimed. “Even though he’s 11, nothing that he could say to me can make up for what he said to this girl ever.”

Her no-nonsense approach to accountability has resonated with thousands of parents who are tired of seeing a lack of consequences for bullying. The comment section of her video was flooded with support.

“If I could like this video a million times, I’d do it. Highfive Mama for doing parenting right,” wrote @emizelouise82.

Another user, @kieran.moss, added, “The correct way of parenting, finally!”

“More mums should be the same. Well done!” @gemmawales commented. The sentiment was echoed by @.ez__, who wrote, “I’d pay this woman to be the mom of half the boys around here.”

This article originally appeared last year.



