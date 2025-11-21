7 beautiful quotes about depression from the great Robin Williams

It has been over a decade since the world lost Robin Williams, a comedic force of nature whose energy seemed inexhaustible. When he took his own life in 2014 after battles with depression and Lewy body dementia, the silence that followed was deafening. How could the man who brought us the Genie, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mork be in such pain?
But looking back at his vast body of work—from his frantic stand-up sets to his tender dramatic roles—it is clear that Williams possessed a profound understanding of the human condition. He didn't just make us laugh; he made us feel seen, especially those of us who have struggled with our own darkness.
He left behind a treasure trove of wisdom on loneliness, creativity, and resilience. Here are seven of his most powerful quotes that continue to offer light to those navigating the dark.
Robin Williams performs for military men and women as part of a United Service Organization (USO) show on board Camp Phoenix in December 2007Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino, Jr. via Wikimedia Commons
On the nature of hidden pain
"I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless and they don’t want anyone else to feel like that."
On the difference between being alone and feeling lonely
"I used to think that the worst thing in life was to end up alone. It's not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people who make you feel alone." — World's Greatest Dad
On the value of hard times
"You will have bad times, but they will always wake you up to the stuff you weren't paying attention to." — Good Will Hunting
On the power of individuality
"You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it."
On the importance of language and connection
"No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world." — Dead Poets Society
On the absurdity of reality
“Reality is just a crutch for people who can't handle drugs.”
On seeking help
"If you're depressed, reach out to someone. Remember, suicide is a permanent solution to temporary problems." — World's Greatest Dad
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by dialing 988. You can also chat live with someone on their site at 988lifeline.org.
