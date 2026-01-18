Skip to content
People who love their jobs share what they do and why they love them

"I love the autonomy, flexibility, and the feeling of building something from nothing."

Park ranger and surgeon.

Photo credit Canva
Mark Wales
Jan 18, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
Many people work jobs simply to pay the bills. Others are fortunate enough to pursue a career they truly love. You don't have to be famous or work a high-paying job to find satisfaction, a sense of accomplishment, and happiness.

When meaningful work is paired with opportunities to be intellectually and creatively stimulated, it becomes a career people genuinely feel lucky to have. In a Reddit thread, people shared the jobs they love and find deeply fulfilling.

volunteer, service, postive impact, physical therapist, teacher, nonprofit, homeless shelter Volunteer work.Photo credit Canva

People love to be of service

One reason someone might love their job is the ability to make a difference. A 2023 study published by MDPI found that careers offering meaningful work are strongly linked to happiness. Here's what Redditors had to say:

"I work for a local nonprofit and getting to work towards something that really matters to me, that aligns with me. Even if I'm paid less and worked more, I'm making a difference in the world in a way that matters to me."

"I was a teacher for 34 years and loved it! Everyday was a different challenge. It was awesome when the kids understood the lesson. It is even better when they thank me years later."

"I work as a public servant in policy. I really love doing work that positively impacts people (not driven by making profits). I have a great team who I'm friendly with and a good boss. I know I'm in a good spot when I don't get the Sunday blues."

"I'm a forensic interviewer in a child advocacy center. Forensic interviews are a specialized (neutral, child-led) way of gathering information from children and teens who have experienced or witnessed abuse, neglect, or violence. It can be a tough job but I feel really thankful to be able to do it, because kids deserve a safe place to be able to talk about their experiences. It's usually one of the first steps in the investigation, and from there, ideally, healing can begin."

"I'm a large animal veterinarian. I get to work outside every day with animals, solving puzzles and improving quality of life for all creatures."

"I run a homeless shelter. Thousands of small acts based on dignity and kindness and love. Community is a verb y'all."

"Physical therapist here. I love my job because I actually help people feel better and move again. Seeing someone go from pain and scared to confident and functional is insanely satisfying. Every patient is different, so it never gets boring. It feels real, useful, and meaningful."

puzzle, hands, environment, shop teacher, high school, woodworking, humans, positive attitude, mental health Putting the puzzle together.Photo credit Canva

People love a good environment

The job environment and the people someone works with significantly impact how they feel about their job. A 2024 study published by Springer Nature Link found that employee happiness is enhanced by a positive organizational climate and workplace environment. Here's what Redditors had to say:

"I work as a park ranger and honestly it's the best gig ever. Every day is different - one day I'm giving tours to families, next day I'm tracking wildlife or doing trail maintenance. The pay isn't amazing but being outdoors all the time and actually helping preserve nature makes it worth it. Plus my office has a view that beats any cubicle"

"I'm a librarian and honestly i just love being paid to help people find weird stuff in total silence"

"I'm a high school shop teacher. woodworking, basic mechanics, the whole deal. it's chaotic and loud and my hands are always a little dirty. but man, seeing a kid who struggles in every other class build a perfect birdhouse, that look of pride on their face? unbeatable. you're teaching them stuff they can actually use, and you get to be the fun, messy class. it's a blast."

"I own a cat hotel, and I love it. I'm surrounded by cats all day, which is great. But all of my human customers are always happy and in a good mood. When they drop off they're excited about going on vacation. And when they pick up they're excited are excited to see their kitty, who they've been missing for the last week or two."

"I'm a horseback riding trail guide and take guests through a conservation with some really cool Florida wildlife."

"Airline pilot. Was always what I wanted to do since I was a child. Started flying at 18 and had plenty of flying jobs making my way to the big leagues. It's a great career with a ton of growth and excellent benefits."

smart people, geniius, task oriented, career driven, autonomy, flexible, nature, scientist Woman and her equations.Photo credit Canva

People love jobs that require intelligence

Jobs that require cognitively demanding work are linked to happiness. A 2023 study published in Nature found that mentally engaging occupations promote psychological well-being, workplace success, and more fulfilling life experiences. Here's what Redditors had to say:

"I'm a surgeon. I love every detail about it, even the extremely stressful days. I just enjoy the whole thing cuz i like how it's kinda miraculous opening someone up and seeing them inside out while they're still alive!"

"I'm a software developer. I love the autonomy, flexibility, and the feeling of building something from nothing."

"I'm an engineer. I've always loved building things, taking things apart and setting his I can make it better."

"I work as a consultant in strategic initiatives. I'll help companies start new business units. I've assisted with mergers. I've represented investors buying properties, such as hotels to renovate. I love my work because I can generally set my own hours, and I've worked in many different industries. I get to travel. I've worked in Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China and South Korea on various projects."

"I test software. I also create software tools in my downtime at work. I love it because the pay is good. I get treated like gold, and it's safe on my body compared to my previous career."

"I'm a scientist and obviously the science is cool and the feeling of trying to cure cancer is quite rewarding. But the best part of my job for me is task/project based work."

"I'm a tutor for college students, for a subject that I absolutely adore teaching. One on one interaction, no bureaucracy, no dealing with parents. I just get to talk about my favorite subject all day."

creatives, lanscape, photographer, publlisher, performance, architiect, writer, challlenge A colorful mind.Photo credit Canva

People love opportunities to be creative

A work culture centered on creativity and innovation supports higher happiness and stronger performance. A 2025 study published by MDPI found that creative activity increases well-being. More creative people often report higher life satisfaction and bring that positivity into the workplace. Here's what Redditors had to say:

"I work for a book publisher, I do layouts, design ads, create ebooks, set up signing events. It's a small scale publisher, not a big one like Random House, regional local interest kind of stuff. I don't make a lot of money but enough to get by, I have a car, mortgage etc, but I still shop where ever the best grocery deals are and it's been years since I've travelled, but, I genuinely enjoy what I do and meet a lot of interesting people."

"I'm a photo/video professional running my own business. I knew I wanted to do this since I was a kid and my dad lent me an old camera he brought back from postwar Germany."

"I'm a landscape architect. I design places like parks and bike trails. No two projects are the same, always a challenge, and there is great satisfaction in helping create places that people enjoy."

"I'm a hairstylist and I love it. I have fun every day"

"I am a tattoo artist since 2011. Love every second of my freedom and taking control (mostly) in my service. We listen to music, watch movies, chatting with our clients for hours every day. It's a great time and pays very well if you are booked up."

"I'm a brand designer, writer, and surface pattern designer. I love everything I do and every time I look at my 5 year plan I am absolutely giddy with excitement and joy. I'm truly living my dream life."

joyful, creative opportunity, meaningful work, supported, team building, fame, status, massive paycheck A happy business team.Photo credit Canva

Loving your job isn't about fame, status, or a massive paycheck. Instead, people consistently commented on how their work makes them feel. Careers with meaning that are mentally engaging, offer creative opportunities, and provide a supportive work environment bring greater happiness. These are the kinds of jobs people love—and find profoundly rewarding.

Culture
