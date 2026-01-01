Pediatric psychologist explains how 'body doubling' can unlock people's productivity

Having trouble concentrating on a task can happen to anyone, whether they have ADHD or not. Assignments, chores, and other boring or tedious tasks that come with work or home life can be hard to stay focused on and do well. If this happens often, a pediatric psychologist has a recommendation that works for both kids and adults: have someone else in the room with you.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Mark Bowers says that "body doubling" can help you stay focused and get your work done. Body doubling simply means having another person in the room while you work. It could be a friend, partner, or parent. They do not need to help or even talk to you. Just having someone else present can help you stay focused and get things done.





It may sound silly, but it has worked for many people , not just those with ADHD. Having someone else around can motivate your brain to stay on task, since you know your actions or inactions will be seen. It's a psychological trick that creates accountability. It's so effective that not only do psychologists recommend it, but business professionals also tout it as one of the benefits of office culture.

If you choose, body doubling can also be an opportunity to socialize and bounce ideas off another person while you work. While you're committed to your task, it can also allow for joking and small conversations that make boring tasks more enjoyable. It also creates some social time without the pressure or expectations that usually come with social situations, since you can always return to your work if you're no longer in the mood to talk.

If you live alone and work from home, there are still options available to you. You could take your laptop to a coffee shop or a library to work, if you're able to concentrate. If you need a quieter space, some people are able to get the same body-doubling benefits by having a pet or a specific stuffed animal or doll in the room.

There are also online options available. There are a few YouTubers who host body-doubling streams where they simply work at their desk with relaxing music playing, allowing viewers to work or do chores alongside them. There are also Discord servers and other social media groups that host body-doubling sessions. You can even set up Zoom or FaceTime calls with friends to do the same.

The next time you have trouble staying on task, ask a friend to hang out with you. Tell them they can listen to music on their headphones or play on their phone while sitting next to you as you work on your assignment. Maybe you're both in the same boat and can just quietly type on your laptops next to one another. Whatever method you choose, it can be easier and more appealing than tackling tasks alone.