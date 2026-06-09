A dementia patient and his wife got their lives back thanks to a ‘coat rack-like’ robot

Brenda and Brian Marquis are part of a growing senior population with mental and physical ailments. In particular, Brian has dementia from a brain injury he sustained in 2012. Brenda would help Brian remember to wash himself, eat lunch, and other tasks. On top of that, both live with other physical, cognitive, and emotional disabilities that make day-to-day living difficult. Then came “Robbie.”
“Robbie” is the robot that helps the Marquis family with their daily routines at home. Resembling a coat rack, the robot was presented to the Marquis family after Brenda sent an email to the University of New Hampshire inquiring about robotic service dogs. Booker T. Bones, the family’s service dog, had passed away and Brenda was looking for similar support. The university saw this as an opportunity for its computer science center to experiment with “socially assistive” robots.
“Our goal is not to replace a human caregiver but to use technology such as robots to provide complementary care,” Sajay Arthanat, a professor in UNH’s Department of Occupational Therapy told WMUR. “We know that caregivers often have to perform a lot of repetitive, mundane tasks.”
What exactly is “Robbie”?
“Robbie” is a Stretch 4 robot model invented by Hello Robot. While a very simple in design, the robot is able to help Brian with a number of tasks. It reminds him to eat meals at specific times, fetches items such as water bottles out of the fridge, reads the fine print of prescription medications, and more. Stretch 4 also has prompts that activate when he enters certain rooms of the home, such as the bathroom.
“I was never into technology,” Brian Marquis said to Sentinel Colorado. “Then I realized I can’t remember to wash my face and my armpits. So, it just really kind of set me free almost.”
Robbie hasn’t just helped Brian live more independently, but Brenda as well. She doesn’t have to be by Brian’s side 24/7. Now, she can go out and play mahjong with her friends without worrying about leaving Brian alone for several hours.
A growing issue for older Americans
Per the Department of Health and Human Services, the majority of older adults are projected to need long-term care and service. This could range from basic needs to extreme health cases. In addition, a 2025 report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 38.2 million people provided unpaid elder care. Around 28% of those people provided nearly four hours of unpaid elder care per day.
The number of people who need such help is projected to grow exponentially. By 2030, the number of Americans over 65 is expected to surpass the number under 18 for the first time in U.S. history. The number of Americans over 65 years old is projected to reach 82 million, a 40% growth from 2022.
This is, in part, why there has been such massive investment in robots and A.I. specializing in caring for elderly people. It’s not just to ensure that the elderly have the assistance they need for day-to-day tasks. Eldercare robots also boost their patient’s confidence by allowing them to live as safely and independently as they can. In addition to task-oriented robots like Stretch 4, there are also robots to assist with mobility.
Robotics are helping improve the lives of the elderly as a new and exciting care option. With the help of medication, personal care from a human, community, and more, the growing elderly population can thrive through their golden years. For more eldercare resources, visit the National Institute on Aging.
Whether through use of a robot or not, finding solutions to aid and care for our older populations ultimately benefits society as a whole.