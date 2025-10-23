NASA confirms Earth has an extra 'moon' for the next 58 years. Here's how big it is.

It’s not every day that Earth gets a new running buddy in its orbit. Researchers at the University of Hawaii spotted something that NASA is classifying as a “ quasi-moon ” that joined Earth's orbit undetected for around 60 years.

Studying its current course and speed, scientists predict that this quasi-moon, dubbed 2025 PN7, is going to hang around us until it leaves our open space in 2083 . "Moon" 2025 PN7 is fairly small for a celestial body, with scientists estimating that it is between 18 to 36 meters wide, roughly the size of a small building. Aside from its size, one of the reasons why 2025 PN7 isn’t considered a “true moon” is because it has a more oval-shaped orbit compared to the actual Moon we know, love, and assign blame to for werewolves. This oval orbit is because, while 2025 PN7 is currently within our gravitational pull, other planets and the sun are also tugging it towards them.

Space experts are excited about this discovery

Professionals in the astronomy community who reached out to GOOD are excited about the discovery of this quasi-moon:

“It is exciting that we are able to discover our nearby neighbors, especially one that has avoided detection for the 60 years it has been so close to Earth,” said David Weigel, Planetarium Director at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center .





“Discoveries like 2025 PN7 are the reason we look up and out. They remind us that as much as we think we know about our cosmic neighborhood, we are still at the very beginning of discovery,” said Rich Cooper, Vice President of Strategic Communications & Space Awareness at Space Foundation .

The discovery of this quasi-moon comes at a tenuous time for NASA

Both Weigel and Cooper spoke on the importance of newer technology and investment in it to reveal more about the galaxy around us. After all, 2025 PN7 would still be unknown and unseen as it had been for the past 60 years if the Pan-STARRS telescope hadn’t found it within the darkness of space.

“This is exactly why we invest in instruments like the Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope; each one opens a wider window into the universe and reveals how dynamic our own orbit truly is,” added Cooper.

“The discovery of 2025 PN7 is a testament to advances in technology that helps us know our universe better,” said Weigel.

2025 PN7’s big Earthside debut comes at a time when the current federal administration is looking to cut funding to NASA by about 24% for the 2026 fiscal year. Many within the scientific community, including Bill Nye the Science Guy , are pushing for Congress to block those funding cuts.

“For generations, people grew up believing there were nine planets and one moon. Science and technology have shown us how much more complex and fascinating our solar system really is. Even with our own Moon, after only six human missions and a handful of robotic probes, we’re still learning new things every year,” concluded Cooper. “2025 PN7 is another reminder that exploration is never finished. It’s the reason we keep asking questions, building better tools, and preparing the next generation to continue the journey.”