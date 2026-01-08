Skip to content
Tow truck driver gets perfect revenge on rude teen neighbors who blocked her driveway

She politely asked them to move their cars. They threw a beer at her. So she made one call and taught them an expensive lesson.

A quote card is overlayed on top a photo of a tow truck

Canva; Reddit | u/carbonlandrover
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Jan 08, 2026

A lot of neighborhoods have rules that should be followed, but some people feel entitled to ignore them. That’s exactly what happened when Reddit user u/carbonlandrover, a tow truck driver, encountered her teen neighbor’s wild party, and got completely blocked in by their guests' cars.

She warned them in advance, but when they ignored her and insulted her, she taught them a lesson they’ll never forget.

The woman, who was on call for Virginia State Police towing rotation, needed to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story Tow truck towing a car in its bedCanva

She explained:

"Tonight I’m on call for Virginia State Police towing rotation, which means I’ve got 25 minutes to get to wherever the wreck/DUI/impound/etc is."

That night, she noticed her teen neighbor hosting a party, with cars piling up outside.

"I noticed a few cars coming in early this evening and walked over to my neighbors and made it pretty clear I was on call and as long as they didn't block the road or my driveway, all would be good."

Unfortunately, her warning fell on deaf ears.

revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story Sad woman looks at her phoneCanva

Trapped in her own driveway

Hours later, around 12:30 AM, she received a call from her boss and got ready to leave—only to find that her driveway was completely blocked.

"I get in my car and as I'm backing out of the driveway, I notice I'm blocked in. I don't mean by one truck, but by nearly 15 different vehicles."

She went over to the neighbor’s house and pushed her way through a crowd of drunk teenagers to find the host.

revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story A group of young people at a house partyCanva

The response that sealed their fate

When she found the teen responsible for the party, she politely asked her to get the cars moved.

"She says in a normal tone (doesn’t yell over the music) into the house, ‘Whoever’s blocking the driveway next door move your trucks,’ then slams the door in my face."

After knocking again, she received an even ruder response.

"I knock again and she answers with a drunken, ‘Oh gosh, this b**h again?’"

Then, one of the guys at the party took things too far.

"As I’m walking away, macho man throws a beer at me and cackles, ‘Yeah, you best leave, go on, git!’"

That was the final straw.

revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story Fed-up woman gifGiphy

She made the ultimate call

At that point, she knew exactly what to do.

"I get on the phone with dispatch and call for as many trucks as we have available tonight (about ten) and tell them to come over. Momma’s got some PPIs (private property impounds).”

Then, she also called the police dispatch to have an officer present—just in case.

The tow trucks arrived and started clearing the driveway one car at a time.

Chaos as cars disappear

As the towing continued, some partygoers panicked.

"The Civic owner bolts to his car and takes off. The Silverado girl (pretty wasted) gets stuck and starts tearing up my property."

That was a huge mistake—because a police officer was right there watching.

"Officer walks over and she throws a fit. Long story short, she gets arrested for underage drinking and DUI. The Ford owner doesn't show up."

revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story Police show up at a house party Canva

The bill they won’t forget

With the next day being a holiday, the teens had to pay extra to get their cars back.

"It's going to be the regular $289.50 plus two days of storage at $55 a day and a $100 gate fee."

She even left a special note on each storage sheet:

"I made a note in every single storage sheet to thank the girl who had the party for getting towed."

Internet reacts: ‘She asked for it’

People loved how the situation played out, with many saying the party host got exactly what she deserved.

u/theMellowestYellow summed it up:

"She asked for it, in my opinion."

Another user, u/user, mocked the poor decision-making behind blocking a tow truck driver’s driveway.

"You gotta be pretty stupid to block the driveway of a tow truck driver."

A lesson in parking etiquette

This could have been avoided with just a little common sense, but instead, these teens learned an expensive lesson the hard way.

And next time they throw a party, they might want to think twice about whose driveway they block.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

