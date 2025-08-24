An 85-year-old invited his neighbors to an epic party with one hilariously badass condition

Here are 21 products, services, and systems people called out for pretending to be essential—when they might actually be optional, overpriced, or flat-out invented.

1. Whole body deodorant

"Take a shower," said Shannon H.

“How did we ever manage all those years without it!! 😂😵💫” added Karen R.

Others noted it may help people with medical conditions—but for the average person, it's definitely a marketing creation.

2. Health insurance

It topped the list. Erica L. explained: “My doctor prescribes, the pharmacist issues meds, nurses care for people, surgeons do surgery—Health Insurance stands between health care and patients and says no, exclusively on whether they think it’s financially effective to treat you.”

Important note: Health insurance can provide life-saving access for many—but what people are frustrated by here is the profit-first system, not care itself.

3. The wedding industry

Multiple people slammed the high cost of modern weddings.

JoElla B. put it plainly: “We spend too much time and money planning one day, and not enough thought on how to blend two lives in a mutually beneficial one.”

Others called out expensive dresses, venues, and pressure to perform for social media.

4. Bottled water

Carole D. said: “Water in plastic bottles! Get a cup!”

While bottled water has value in emergencies, it’s often just filtered tap water—sold for profit in plastic.

5. Baby product overload

“Most baby products,” wrote Kelli O. “They really aren’t as needy and complicated as companies want us to think.”

6. Fabric softener

“It’s bad for clothes, bad for the Earth, bad for the wallet, and totally unnecessary,” said Gail H.

Some experts agree—many softeners contain chemicals that can reduce fabric lifespan and irritate skin.

7. Smart appliances

“Adding ‘phone controls’ to every appliance instead of making them last as long as they used to,” wrote Sherry S.

When your fridge needs a software update, something’s gone off the rails.

8. Makeup and anti-aging products

“Anything anti-aging,” said Melissa T., “Please just let me age into the gargoyle I was meant to become.”

Others questioned products designed to “fix” eyelashes, eyebrows, pores, and graying hair.

April S. added, “Products that women are convinced they MUST have in order to be ‘beautiful’ and therefore ‘loved.’”

9. Cosmetic surgery

Ron P. called out the industry as a whole. And while body autonomy matters, many commenters questioned whether insecurities are being commodified and sold back to us.

10. Ticketmaster and “convenience fees”

“Let’s go back to waiting in line at a record store,” wrote Nicole C.

Zaida B. added: “Convenience fee for online purchases—then charging $10 more at the actual event.”

11. Engagement rings

James P. didn’t mince words: “Engagement rings.”

The diamond industry has long been criticized for manufactured scarcity and marketing-fueled necessity.

12. Lawn chemicals and services

“Plant native grasses and you don’t have the pests or need for constant watering,” wrote Jamie B.

Environmental groups have raised similar concerns over runoff and unnecessary pesticide use.

13. AI and generative tech

“This stuff squeezes the lifeblood and individuality out of the human experience,” said Teresa L.

Saskia D. and others echoed skepticism about its necessity, even as many of us are being pushed to use it.

14. Funeral services

Amy W. shared: “My parents both have already paid to have themselves cremated and are very adamant that they do not want anything big done for them. In their words, ‘I won’t care, I’m dead.’”

Of course, some families find comfort in tradition—but the cost and pressure can feel overwhelming and predatory.

15. Rinse and repeat

Amy D. nailed it: “It’s just to sell more. Not even sure you need it at all.”

16. Credit Card Surcharges

Shawn S. took aim at the extra fees popping up at checkout: “That is the cost of doing business and shouldn’t be the burden of the purchaser.”

Many questioned why customers are increasingly being asked to pay extra simply for the convenience of using a card.



17. Constant phone upgrades

“Apple are notorious for releasing the same shit every year,” said Steph S.

Diana H. added, “Needing to upgrade our phones so frequently.”

Built-in obsolescence and marketing cycles drive most of the demand.

18. Vitamins and supplements

“If I took every supplement they say I NEED I wouldn’t need food. Nor could I afford it,” said Tausha L.

19. Fake pockets on women’s pants

Jessica W. said, “I have to buy men’s pants for work because women’s pants would just get torn up too fast!”

Form over function, and then they charge more for it.

20. Disposable everything

“The ‘convenience’ of disposable everything,” said Rick R.

It’s killing the planet—and draining wallets.

21. Tipping

“I’m sick of supplementing for corporations that refuse to pay a living wage,” wrote Susan V.

Tipping culture has evolved into something far removed from its original intent, and for many, it now feels like a burden shifted onto the customer.

The bigger picture

People aren’t saying all these things should vanish tomorrow. But when we start seeing convenience sold as necessity, and insecurity turned into billion-dollar markets, it's worth asking: who benefits from all of this?

And more importantly—who pays?

This article originally appeared earlier this year.