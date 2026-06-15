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5 things to do when the car’s check engine light comes on before spending money at the mechanic

Save a trip to the mechanic.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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car tips, mechanic, check engine light, saving money, quick fixes
Photo credit: CanvaThe check engine light can turn on for a wide range of reasons.

Imagine you’re driving around and all of the sudden you see that orange light appear on your dashboard. That light delivers a message of mystery and dread: “Check engine.” It could mean something very wrong is happening to your car. Then again, it could just be a loose gas cap

Sure, a loose gas cap is usually the best case scenario, but you still wasted time and may even be saddled with an unnecessary bill from your mechanic. Still, ignoring the check engine light entirely is dangerous. It could mean you vehicle is unsafe or damaged. The longer you ignore it, the more damage (and cost) can build up. So, what can you do?

Luckily, there are things you can investigate yourself when the check engine light comes on. When you know what to do, you have a better chance of identifying and eliminating easy-to-solve problems. thus saving yourself a trip to the mechanic and any big bills that might come with it. If you find the problem is over your head, you then know without a doubt an expert’s eye is needed.

That said, here is what to check for when your check engine light suddenly comes on:

Make sure the gas cap is tightly on

As mentioned above, the check engine light could be on when your gas cap isn’t. Double check to make sure it’s screwed on tight every time you fill up the tank. If the light pops back on after you tighten the gas gap, check it again. Examine the gas cap’s rubber seal for any debris, cracks, or hardening. If it’s sealed tight and the light’s still on, you’ve got a different issue on your hands.

Check your oxygen sensors

Oxygen sensors help keep the air-fuel mixture in balance in modern engines. If there is a problem with it, it can’t accurately measure exhaust oxygen which can lead to inefficient combustion, higher emissions, and other issues. Other telltale signs of an oxygen sensor issue include more frequent fill-ups, rough idling when the engine is already warmed, and rotten egg-like smell coming from the tail pipe.

Take a look at your oxygen sensors for corrosion or damage. They’re typically in the exhaust system near the catalytic converter or exhaust manifold, but look through your car’s manual to make sure. Make sure the wires connected to them aren’t cut or damaged either. If everything looks good but the oxygen sensor looks dirty, clean it with the proper cleaner. That might do the trick.

However, if the oxygen sensor is damaged, it might be time for a pro or a trip to the autoparts store if you’re handy. But if they look good and you’re not experiencing any of the symptoms, it could be a different problem.

Examine the car battery

The check engine light can come on if there is an issue with your car battery. Check to see if everything is connected and make sure there’s no corrosion. You’ll also want the battery tested, perhaps at an auto parts shop or through services like AAA. If the battery is clean, connected, and powered-up, then your search for what’s causing the check engine light continues.

See if it’s a dirty catalytic converter

A check engine light can come on when the catalytic converter is damaged. If it is ,then there are likely other issues with your car that helped cause that damage. Sometimes, though, the catalytic converter isn’t damaged—it could just be dirty. If so, a good cleaning could fix the issue. 

You’ll have to purchase a cleaner specialized for catalytic converters from an auto parts store or online. It should cost you around $30 (and will likely be cheaper than a visit to the auto repair shop.) 

If the clean catalytic converter doesn’t do the trick, there’s something more that’s causing the check engine light.

Analyze your mass air flow (MAF) sensor for dirt, bugs, and leaves

The mass air flow (MAF) sensor is installed in the air cleaner duct or housing so it can meter the air that enters your engine. Depending on your car’s make and model, it could have a VAF Signal Voltage style sensor or the less common Karman Vortex air flow sensor. If there is no sign of damage but the sensor is dirtied by the elements, the check engine light could be resolved by giving it a good clean. However, know which type of MAF sensor you have because a Karman Vortex air flow sensor should NOT be cleaned.

It’s important to note that the MAF sensor is delicate and requires a cleaner that is specifically made for it. An auto parts store can help you find the right cleaner and provide you with additional tips. Depending on your handiness, it might not be worth doing this yourself.

Know when you need to pay a pro for safety’s sake

If you have done these checks and the light is still on, it’s time to get a professional. Ignoring a check engine light can be incredibly dangerous. It could lead to further damage to the car and possibly an accident if left unattended.

“Never ignore a warning light. It’s the biggest mistake car owners make and if it’s left too long, a small fix can quickly become a big bill,” automotive specialist Luke Oswald tells GOOD.

If it’s time for a mechanic, be sure to be extra cautious driving your vehicle to them. You may want to get your car towed to them, especially if the check engine light is flashing. Many cars also have built-in diagnostic capabilities that can report trouble codes and even schedule service appointments through them, saving you time.

No one wants to pay more than they need to, however safety should always be a top priority.

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  • Coloradans can now fight against a weaker economy and hunger through the ‘Tamale Act’
    Photo credit: CanvaColorado is allowing more people to sell homemade meals to others.
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    Coloradans can now fight against a weaker economy and hunger through the ‘Tamale Act’

    Feed the community while keeping money in it.

    Erik Barnes

    The citizens of Colorado are being presented with an opportunity to make more money through home-cooked meals. The state has passed into law the “Tamale Act,” which allows people to make and sell food made in their personal kitchens. This creates a means for many people to make supplemental income and/or start a full-fledged home-based business. 

    Previously, there were restrictions for folks to sell food outside of official commercial businesses and restaurants. Now that the Tamale Act has been written into law, many restrictions are lifted, including access to foods that were previously prohibited. The law is an expansion of the Colorado Cottage Foods Act that allowed the sale of non-refrigerated food items excluding dairy and meat products.

    There are still requirements in play for safety and public health. The sellers must complete a food safety and handling course with proof of completion. The homemade food also cannot be transported more than once or for longer than two hours. 

    Colorado’s officials weigh in

    According to government officials, this law allows opportunities for both home cooks and consumers alike.

    “This is a big win for Colorado cooking entrepreneurs!” said Governor Jared Polis in a statement. “This important bill expands Coloradan’s access to tasty homemade foods while supporting small kitchens and empowering Colorado’s cooking entrepreneurs and small business owners. Some of our favorite restaurants were started in a home kitchen, and today we are taking action to remove barriers for home-based cooks to earn a living and legally sell delicious food to Coloradans growing our economy and supporting communities,” said Governor Polis.

    “People already sell prepared food – like tamales, pupusas, and baked goods – to their friends, family, and neighbors,” added Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez. “This is a way that Coloradans share their culture, support each other, and work hard to earn extra money and support their families. This law creates a pathway for this to happen in a safe and legal way.”

    Addressing two issues with one law

    This act helps two growing issues in the United States overall. Per a Talker Research 2024 poll, 77% of Americans feel too exhausted to cook for themselves after work. Because of this, many people turn to unhealthy, cheap takeout for sustenance rather than healthier home cooked meals. Laws like the Tamale Act provide an opportunity for people to pay people within their community for a home cooked meal that is likely cheaper and healthier than fast food from a national chain.

    The other issue, as mentioned by the Colorado government, is the growing need for a side hustle. Per a 2026 survey by Omnisend, one in three Americans turned to a side hustle to help stay afloat with their bills. This is to survive, mind you, not thrive. According to recent Gallup polls, the increasingly difficult job market has shown many that they can better benefit from turning their delicious recipes into a side business.

    How to start a home cooking business

    If you want to start a home cooking business, there are a few things to keep in mind.

    First, the legality. While Colorado has just reduced restrictions on selling homemade food, there may be more red tape in your state. The Food and Drug Administration recommends researching your local laws to see what’s restricted. You’ll also want to know what kind of permits, licenses, and certifications you’ll need before putting your food up for sale.

    After all of that is researched and settled, there are other considerations. The Food and Liability Insurance Program offers some tips: depending on the scale of your homemade food business, you may want to invest in specific equipment to make larger batches of meals. You may also want to register as an LLC and/or get your food business insured.

    Marketing is also an important aspect. Setting up a website and social media accounts featuring a brand can help spread the word locally. If you want tips for that, you may want to scour online for your favorite homemade food businesses and ask what worked for them.

    With a little bit of research and grit, many people in local communities will be fed either through delicious home cooked meals or through the profit generated from them.

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  • 4 reasons why coffee grounds are a money-saving cleaning supply
    Photo credit: CanvaThat coffee you brewed can provide a money-saving cleanser.
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    4 reasons why coffee grounds are a money-saving cleaning supply

    A fresh pot leaves a fresh overall house cleaner.

    Erik Barnes

    Due to the rising price of gas and other issues, more people are looking for various hacks to make the most out of their purchases and cut down costs. As a result, more people are brewing coffee at home rather than grabbing a latte to-go from Starbucks. Now, making coffee at home doesn’t just save money on caffeine fixes; it can also save money on dishwashing soap, facial scrubs, pest control, and many other household needs.

    Coffee grounds are the secret cleaning supply you brew each morning. It sounds odd, but it’s true, effective, and reduces expenses. Whether you use a French press or a can of Folgers, coffee grounds could do the job that several other cleaning or home products can. 

    Here are five reasons you keep your coffee grounds around:

    1. They help scrub cookware (and yourself) better

    You’ve likely seen ads for dish soap that specialize in cutting through grease or burned on stains on pots and pans. It turns out dried coffee grounds can be just as, if not more, effective when paired with cheap dish soap. 

    After used coffee grounds are dried up (if you’re impatient, you can use your oven to bake them dry), they become incredibly fine and coarse. Paired up with basic dish soap, the coarse grounds gently scrape off grease, grime, and tough-to-scrub burn stains. This can apply to nearly any metal or porcelain cookware. Since coffee grounds are so refined, they can do heavy-duty cleaning without damage. If a food stain is incredibly stubborn, adding salt to your coffee grounds with the dish soap can act as a safer sandpaper for those stains.

    While great for dishes, coffee grounds can do the same thing with stains and gunk clinging to grills, sinks, tubs, kitchen floors, and other surfaces. 

    Coffee grounds aren’t just safe for scrubbing dishes; they’re also safe for scrubbing you. If you’ve been handling sticky or greasy items while cleaning the kitchen, coffee grounds can reduce the amount of hand soap needed to wash it off. 

    Leftover coffee grounds can also be DIY’d into an effective exfoliant for your face. In fact, there could be health benefits, too. A 2013 study found that caffeic acid in coffee facial scrubs may increase collagen production to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging. Like any exfoliant, it sloughs off extra oils and dead skin cells. The difference is in the cost: used coffee grounds do the trick just as well (if not better) than expensive store-bought scrubs.

    2. Coffee grounds deodorize everything, everywhere

    While many people can enjoy the scent of coffee, the grounds can eliminate other scents in your home. This doesn’t mean that you’re covering up bad smells with coffee smells. Far from it. Coffee contains nitrogen which neutralizes odors much more effectively than sprays and air fresheners. 

    The good thing is that coffee grounds can help improve or remove smells in almost any part of the home. Place a small bowl of coffee grounds in the refrigerator and freezer to remove food smells. Put a small cup of grounds in your closet to reduce odor from the laundry hamper. Pour some dry grounds in some old socks and put them in your shoes to deodorize them overnight.

    Here’s the other benefit: While humans tend to like the scent of coffee, pests don’t.

    3. Most bugs hate coffee

    No one wants a bug infestation of any kind in their home, and one of the best nontoxic ways of keeping them out is with coffee. No sprays, no traps, and no need for an additional purchase. Just coffee grounds.

    The scent of coffee is intense to many insects’ heightened sense of smell, so they tend to shy away from its source. Affected insects include ants, wasps, bees, slugs, and fleas among others.

    In moderation, used coffee grounds can help deter outdoor pests in your garden while also acting as fertilizer for some plants. If you enjoy the outdoors, burning dry coffee grounds like incense can also keep mosquitoes away.

    4. They can buff out scratched wooden furniture

    Before you spend money on wood filler, scratch repair kits, or the like to fix surface scratches on dark wooden furniture, you may want to try coffee grounds instead. Spread a paste made from dried grounds and water onto the scratches. Let it “soak” for a few minutes and then wipe the coffee ground paste away. It may take a few tries, but many light scratches look better. Some outright disappear after absorbing the coffee and its color into the surface of the wood.

    Coffee grounds are a waste product for sure, but they’re a waste product that could save money in the long term—and hat shouldn’t go to waste!

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  • What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities: 2026 study
    Two persons petting a cat while unpacking boxes in their new room.
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    What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities: 2026 study

    Shared rent can mean serious savings.

    Good Partner

    Jaclyn DeJohn, CFP for SmartAsset

    What a roommate can save you in 100 US cities: 2026 study

    New college grads, transplants from other cities, and others might find myriad advantages in including a roommate in their housing plan — one of those being cost savings. Particularly in high cost-of-living areas, an extra cushion in the budget could make a big difference in discretionary spending, paying off debt, or investing for the future. Across large U.S. cities, splitting a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate versus living alone in a one-bedroom apartment could save the average renter about $541 per month, or nearly $6,500 per year. In many cities, the average savings climb much higher.

    With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of monthly rent saved by sharing an apartment with a roommate.

    Key Findings

    • Adding a roommate gets you the best value in Cleveland, Ohio. Splitting a two-bedroom with another person saves you nearly 48% compared to renting a one-bedroom alone. The average cost of one-bedroom rent in Cleveland currently sits at $1,150, nearly identical to the average two-bedroom rent of $1,200.
    • The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is only $900 in this city. Shreveport, Louisiana, has the lowest two-bedroom rent out of 100 large cities. With an average one-bedroom price of $790, it ranks 10th overall with a savings of 43% with a roommate, or $340 rent savings per person per month.
    • In NYC, a roommate saves you $1,730 per month. The average one-bedroom rent in New York City is $4,380, while two roommates could split the average $5,300 two-bedroom rent for $2,650 each. Neighboring Jersey City, New Jersey has the second-highest raw monthly dollars saved with a roommate at $1,490 — or 46.7% savings over living alone.
    • A roommate saves you the least in the cities. Relative to local housing costs, sharing your space is least cost effective in Scottsdale, Arizona, where splitting a two-bedroom nets you a 26.0% discount, or a $440 monthly discount. Seattle (28.2% savings; $550 per month) and El Paso, Texas (29.4% savings; $250 per month), also are most budget-friendly to singletons.
    A table ranking U.S. cities based on the saving benefits of having a roommate.

    Top 10 Cities With the Most Savings With a Roommate

    Cities are ranked based on the percent saved in rent between splitting the average two-bedroom apartment with a roommate and living in a one-bedroom apartment alone.

    1. Cleveland, OH
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 47.83%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,150
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,200
    1. Baton Rouge, LA
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 46.88%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $450
    • One-bedroom rent: $960
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,020
    1. Jersey City, NJ
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 46.71%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,490
    • One-bedroom rent: $3,190
    • Two-bedroom rent: $3,400
    1. Memphis, TN
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 46.24%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $430
    • One-bedroom rent: $930
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,000
    1. Boise, ID
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 45.49%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $605
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,330
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,450
    1. Augusta, GA
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 45.00%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $450
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,000
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,100
    1. New Haven, CT
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 44.89%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $835
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,860
    • Two-bedroom rent: $2,050
    1. Chattanooga, TN
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 44.44%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $520
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,170
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,300
    1. Virginia Beach, VA
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 43.94%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $725
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,650
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,850
    1. Shreveport, LA
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 43.04%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $340
    • One-bedroom rent: $790
    • Two-bedroom rent: $900

    Top 10 Cities Where It’s Most Cost Effective to Live Alone

    Cities are ranked based on the percent saved in rent between splitting the average two-bedroom apartment with a roommate and living in a one-bedroom apartment alone.

    1. Scottsdale, AZ
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 26.04%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $440
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,690
    • Two-bedroom rent: $2,500
    1. Seattle, WA
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 28.21%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $550
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,950
    • Two-bedroom rent: $2,800
    1. El Paso, TX
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 29.41%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $250
    • One-bedroom rent: $850
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,200
    1. Albuquerque, NM
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 29.47%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $280
    • One-bedroom rent: $950
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,340
    1. Denver, CO
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 29.69%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $475
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,600
    • Two-bedroom rent: $2,250
    1. St Louis, MO
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.11%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $280
    • One-bedroom rent: $930
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,300
    1. Dallas, TX
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.28%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $430
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,420
    • Two-bedroom rent: $1,980
    1. San Francisco, CA
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.47%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $1,155
    • One-bedroom rent: $3,790
    • Two-bedroom rent: $5,270
    1. Fort Lauderdale, FL
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 30.85%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $580
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,880
    • Two-bedroom rent: $2,600
    1. St Petersburg, FL
    • Percent savings with a roommate: 31.33%
    • Monthly rent savings with a roommate: $470
    • One-bedroom rent: $1,500
    • Two-bedroom rent: $2,060

    Data and Methodology

    This study examined data from 100 U.S. cities, comparing the average rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments between March 2025 and March 2026 based on data from Zumper. Specifically, the cost of a one-bedroom was compared with half the cost of a two-bedroom for each city, assuming each roommate pays equal rent.

    This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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