95.9 percent of all new car sales in Norway are now fully electric

Electric cars have emerged as one of the most promising tools for cutting emissions and lightening the heavy footprint caused by carbon-based fuels. While the United States continues to face challenges like cost, infrastructure, and consumer confidence, Norway has achieved what once seemed impossible.

In 2025, nearly all new cars purchased in Norway were fully electric. Understanding how Norway succeeded offers valuable insight into how the U.S. could better transition to cleaner transportation.

How is Norway going green with EVs?

Of the new cars registered in Norway for 2025, 95.9% were electric vehicles (EVs). The country's move toward EVs was successful not only in pushing short-term strategies, but also in thinking beyond the horizon. In a country known for its cold, mountainous terrain, it seemed an unlikely place for moving off petrol-based cars. After all, with the limited travel distance by electric cars and the need for expensive infrastructure like charging stations, it doesn't seem like a good pairing.

The Norwegian government started by making electric vehicles cheaper. Norway has an expensive value-added tax (VAT) that makes new cars more expensive. To encourage purchases of the more carbon-efficient vehicles, this tax, as well as import duties, were waived. They reduced parking fees, tolls, and ferry fees, adding more incentives to make EVs less costly overall than fossil-fuel cars.

Norway also invested in creating an extensive infrastructure, making access to even the most remote areas possible with an electric car. A 2025 study showed Norway's EV infrastructure was advocated through strategic fast-charger placement and ongoing innovation. They built over 27,000 public charging points nationwide capable of serving 447 chargers for every 100,00 people.

Yet, it's not only tax incentives and infrastructure that brought about the monumental move toward greener transportation. Clean and reliable electricity from Norway's hydropower stations means the grid itself is more world-conscious. Their consistent long-term policies have kept incentives in place for many years, giving consumers and the automakers more confidence in making a greener future.

The benefits of the EV carbon footprint versus fossil fuel-powered vehicles

The benefits of EVs are not as cut and dry as we've been led to believe. A 2025 study revealed that electric cars produce more pollution, especially from the manufacturing of batteries, than gas cars during initial creation. But after about two years, electric vehicles become cleaner. They help reduce harmful air pollution and cause much less damage to human health on the planet—about one-third as much.

EVs are expected to increase environmental benefits in the coming years, much like solar and wind. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, not only are electric vehicles more energy-efficient, but they also have lower fuel costs over time and reduce the carbon footprint. The value is significant in areas with less-clean electricity and even more so in areas powered by renewable sources. A 2024 study by the University of Houston showed the environmental benefits grew over time. Not only was there improved air quality as well as reduced fuel and energy costs, but there were also fewer premature deaths.

USA struggles to find a stronger footing with EVs

Electric cars have been more difficult to adopt in the United States. A 2024 study showed that the upfront costs of an EV were a significant reason for consumer hesitation. Trends show buyers want cars under $45,000, and most are priced much higher than that. Also, there is a significant lack of infrastructure without charging stations available or reliable enough to make people comfortable with the switch, a term described as "range anxiety."

Concerns over maintenance, long-term costs, battery repair, and reliability makes the purchase less likely. Analysis from industry leaders revealed that fewer attractive options make it harder to connect with the average buyer. In 2021,The National Bureau of Economic Research reported that government incentives and sociopolitical differences across states made EV demand uneven.

Norway has done something significant in the race to find more sustainable ways to meet energy demands while decreasing the amount of harm to the environment. The success of the EVs demonstrates that large-scale change happens when clean choices become easier and cheaper. The small country offers a powerful blueprint of sustained policy, smart infrastructure investment, and practical incentives to shift behavior. With culture wars, consumer perception, and resistance to simple virtue signaling, the US has a challenging road to follow. Hopefully, Norway has set a standard and path worth trying anyway.