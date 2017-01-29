Where Uber Flopped, Airbnb Steps Up In Supporting Refugees

Millions of people are outraged over President Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees and Muslims from seven countries entering the U.S., and looking critically at tech companies like Uber, who appeared to capitalize on the chaos. In response, Airbnb has offered its help, promising to find free housing for those affected by Trump’s executive order to bar these vulnerable travelers.

Details are forthcoming, but Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb wrote on Facebook that the company would provide “free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a US-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence.” A spokesperson for Airbnb gave a few more details, how they would accomplish their goal. “We will leverage existing tools, like our disaster response tools, among others,” according to Mashable.

Before the specter of Trump’s policies became apparent, Airbnb thought they could have a relationship with him. Chesky said in an interview this past December, “President-elect Trump spent a lot of time talking about the quote-unquote 'dwindling middle class.' Someone who has talked about 'how do you help the middle class' out there, I think we feel pretty good that our value proposition here is something that makes a lot of sense."

This action may potentially cause Trump’s administration to rethink that partnership, as he’s been concerned with public perception in his first week to a fault.

Mark Zuckerberg has also come out against Trump’s ban on Muslims.