Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World?
    by Mike Albo
  2. 2 2
    Serena Williams Is Already Laying Down Babysitting Rules For Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride
    by Liz Dwyer
  5. 5 5
    The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    11 Incredible Photos of President Obama That Will Go Down In History
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Why Trump Reportedly Threatened To Sue The U.S. Golf Association
    by Jeremy Repanich
Culture

Everyone’s Favorite Orientalist Disney Movie Is Missing A Lead Actor

by Tasbeeh Herwees

July 12, 2017 at 16:20
Copy Link
Image from “Aladdin” (1992)/Disney.

There are an estimated 3.7 million Arab-Americans in the U.S. and more than 300 million worldwide, but Guy Ritchie reportedly can’t find a single one among them who can act and sing. Hired by Disney to helm the live-action remake of “Aladdin” — because all we have now are remakes — Ritchie is apparently having a lot of difficulty finding an Arab (or Indian) actor to take on the role. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

“The original casting call specified that production was slated to begin by July, but the search has dragged on, with Disney and Ritchie having to go back to the drawing board multiple times. Sources say there have been several rounds of tests in London, with the actors coming in for up to two weeks at a time. ‘The test process was a mess,’ says one agent with a client who tested.”

Let’s be clear: The original “Aladdin” film was set in a fictional place called Agrabah that served as a composite of Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures spanning multiple continents, synthesizing them into one, neat Orientalist monolith. The opening song once contained the lyrics, “It’s barbaric, but hey, it’s home,” which the studio changed only after Arab-American groups aired their fervent displeasure. Already, we have to question the necessity of this remake — why legimitize a franchise that peddles in hurtful stereotypes about brown people from that part of the world?

But since we’re here already — the ink, I assume, is dry on Ritchie’s contract — let’s question the claim that it has been difficult for Ritchie and his colleagues to find a suitable actor for the role. As one tweet succinctly put it, Hollywood has never had a problem finding brown people to play dress-up for terrorist roles. Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed aren’t the only brown actors out there; there are others, certainly, deserving of a big break.

The opening song once contained the lyrics, 'It’s barbaric, but hey, it’s home.'

It seems poignant that this bit of casting news should coincide with the death of Jack Shaheen. The Arab-American film critic and university lecturer passed away this week, on July 10. His enduring legacy will be “Reel Bad Arabs: How Hollywood Villifies A People,” a 600-plus-page tome (turned documentary) that critically examines depictions of Arabs in television and movies. The study was the first of its kind at the time (2001) and coincided with an era of renewed Islamophobia ushered in by the War on Terror.

Here’s what Shaheen wrote about “Aladdin” at the time:

“Disney animators anglicize the film’s heroes, Aladdin, princess Jasmine, and the Sultan. Conversely, they paint all the other Arabs as ruthless, unvilized caricatures. The animators attribute large bulbous noes and sinister eyes to palace guards and merchants. Throughout, the action and dialogue imply that Arabs are abhorrent types, that Islam is a brutal religion. ... Producers set the film not in fifteenth-century Baghdad, a center of Arab culture, but in Agrabah, a backward mythical kingdom. Occupying Agrabah’s foreboding desert castle, complete with Arabesque cupolas, are thieves, harem maidens, and ugly vendors. Out ‘to slice a few throats,’ and speaking with idiotic accents, are hiss-able villains: Jafar and his bizarre cohorts.”

Why is this story being revived? The thing is, Hollywood doesn’t just need new actors, it needs new storytellers, people who can rejuvenate these genres with fresh narratives. All the best to Guy Ritchie, but I want to see what Cherien Dabis and Sam Esmail do next. 

Share image from “Aladdin” (1992)/Disney.

Recently on GOOD
Health

My Hysterectomy Horror Story Is Why It Should Be Called ‘TrumpDoesn’tCare’

My state ‘opted out’ of the only affordable insurance plan (and if the GOP health care bill passes, yours might too). by Jonna Ivin
Money

 A New Startup Goes 'Brandless' To Sell Everything You'd Need For $3

Everything’s $3 because “better shouldn’t cost more.” by Penn Collins
Communities

Twitter Roasts Donald Trump Jr. For Tweeting Alleged Evidence Of Collusion With Russia

All those tweets about “fake news” just went up in smoke. by Liz Dwyer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Everyone’s Favorite Orientalist Disney Movie Is Missing A Lead Actor
Recent
Why Trump Reportedly Threatened To Sue The US Golf Association 2 days ago Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram 2 days ago How People Greet Each Other Around The World 2 days ago Gold Medalist Simone Biles Knows Exactly How To Respond To Internet Bullies 2 days ago Facebook Plans To Build A Complete Real-World Town By 2021 2 days ago Chelsea Clinton Hits Back At Trump After Personal Attack Comparing Her To Ivanka 2 days ago What Is A College Degree Worth? 2 days ago Standardized Tests Don’t Show What Kids Know 3 days ago San Francisco Spoils Chocolate Milk For Kids 3 days ago The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife 5 days ago The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence 5 days ago The Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Feud Isn’t Just About ‘Revenge’  5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers