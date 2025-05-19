Skip to content
16 of the most despicable, deplorable movie villains film buffs can’t help but cheer for

Some villains are just too good.

Sometimes you can't help but root for the bad guy.

Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMay 19, 2025
By design, you’re not supposed to root for the villain. They’re the antagonist. They’re a character that’s supposed to show off the worst of people in their actions, attitude, or personality. But there are some bad guys that have a certain charisma that makes you the devil’s advocate. “Sure, he lied, cheated, killed, etc. and I can’t condone his actions but I can understand his point.”

Then on the other end, there are villains who are undoubtedly despicable but the performer is so captivating that you end up rooting for them despite all logic. Film buffs have their favorites, on and off Reddit, Letterboxd, and other corners of the internet. Collect here are 16 of the some of the best baddies on-screen that movie fans heap with praise in spite of their devious actions and motives.

Hans Gruber, Die Hard

Alan Rickman stands out in his first ever film performance as the villainous leader of a terrorist organization (actually just thieves but exceptional thieves). Film buffs love Rickman’s performance and while his character is a liar, murderer, and so many other -ers, he’s at least not an outward yuppie jerk like Ellis.

Magneto, X-Men franchise

Magneto is occasionally on the side of angels in the fight for mutant rights in the X-Men films, but he has fans even when he’s threatening the human population. As a Jewish holocaust survivor, the character also garners sympathy and understanding of his rage, even though he often sells out his allies to accomplish his goals.

Hannibal Lecter, Silence of the Lambs

Another case of a compelling performer creating a fan base for the character. Anthony Hopkins chews the scenery much like how Hannibal chews on faces in one of his most celebrated performances. The intrigue and performance led to two sequels featuring the cannibalistic genius.

Thanos, Marvel Cinematic Universe

While some movie goers side with Thanos for powerful, Hulk-beating reasons, many people argue that Thanos’ motivations aren’t “evil” but an incredibly extreme form of utilitarianism. He’s a despot but some fans argue that he at least has a high-minded ethos around it even though it is executed cruelly.

Bill “The Butcher” Cutting, Gangs of New York

Daniel Day-Lewis was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as a violent New York gang leader, so it’s no surprise that his depiction picked up sympathy due to his charisma alone. Folks like a take-charge patriot, regardless of ruthlessness and authoritarianism, and Bill certainly fits the bill.

Bodhi, Point Break

People are entranced by handsome surfer guru even if they’re also armed bank robbers responsible for murders. Bodhi is so complex and charming that audiences still root for him over Keanu Reeves of all people.

Erik Killmonger, Black Panther

The often-memed Marvel line “He’s out of line, but he’s right” may have been in reference to Baron Zemo, but is embodied by Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. While a name like “Killmonger” doesn’t invoke sympathy, his motivation to uplift the oppression of Africans throughout the world isn’t a bad one on its face. It doesn’t hurt that the face is the handsome one of Michael B. Jordan.

William Foster, Falling Down

We’ve all had the William Foster experience of just having everything go wrong and wanting to make the world pay for it, sometimes violently. Foster as a fictional character gets to live out that fantasy of unleashing frustration to extreme ends, but most agree that the safest, less violent, and legal way to do get anger out on a bad is to scream into a pillow then chill rather than go on a rampage through town like a middle-manger Godzilla.

Gaston, Beauty and the Beast

Is he an incredibly egotistical narcissist? Yes, but many film goers believe no one’s slick like Gaston, no one’s quick like Gaston, and no one’s neck’s as incredibly thick as Gaston’s. He’s burly, brawny, has biceps to spare, and every last inch of him’s covered with hair. Beauty may be more than skin deep, but some folks just care about the surface level.

Sheriff of Nottingham, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Much like with Hans Gruber, Alan Rickman’s animated performance as the corrupt sheriff against the modest wall of Kevin Costner is what had folks root for him in spite of his contemptible behavior. The character canceled Christmas and still gets praise!

Neil McCauley, Heat

Portrayed by Robert DeNiro, Neil may have a hard edge but is more of a working class guy than an outright villain. The way he explains it, he’s just stealing money from the system rather than from actual humans. His solitary lifestyle also brings sympathy from audiences, given that his life as a criminal robs him of family ties.

The Joker, The Dark Knight

This is another villain favorite that is based on performance. Heath Ledger steals the entire movie in arguably his most celebrated role given his quotable lines and execution. You don’t even mind the chaos and terror he brings given how he shows more conviction than the other criminals in Gotham City.

Godzilla, Godzilla franchise

Does Godzilla completely obliterate Tokyo and leaves thousands of people without housing, disrupting the economy, and causing so much collateral death and damage that he’s a monster a million times more than a hero? Yes. But we can’t help but cheer on the destruction anyway.

General Francis "Frank" Hummel, The Rock

When you break down General Hummel’s argument, he’s just fighting for the benefits of military families. That said, threatening to launch missiles to the San Francisco Bay isn’t the best way to get that done. There has to be a senator or congresswoman who’d jump at the chance to provide help for that cause. But if that were to happen, we wouldn’t have a movie with Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery, now would we?

Darth Vader, Star Wars franchise

Arguably the most celebrated and cosplayed movie villain of all time with the look of the robotic suit combined with the low tones of James Earl Jones’ voice. He’s so beloved, how is this guy even a villain— oh, right, all of the “younglings” he killed. Yeah, that’s… oof.

Dark Helmet, Spaceballs

This entirely original character is incredibly horrid and despicable, even though he hates raspberry jam. In spite of that, film goers recognize the power of the Schwartz is strong in this one, and it’s one of the few roles Rick Moranis has that shows him displaying any sort of confidence. A truly inspired villain. I wonder what inspired Mel Brooks to come up with him…

