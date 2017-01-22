  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Yes, Even You Can Make This Pussy Hat For The March On Washington
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump
    by Jesse Hirsch
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students 
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Flight Crew Puts On Special Light Show For Women’s March Protesters Heading To D.C.
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington
    by Jon Baum
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Actress Ashley Judd Dropped Jaws, Drew Cheers With Her Speech At The Women’s March

by Andre Grant

January 22, 2017 at 8:05
Copy Link

It takes a lot to upstage Michael Moore. But Ashley Judd managed to do just that when she grabbed the mic from the surprised documentarian and launched into an anti-Trump performance that rocked the crowd in Washington, D.C.

“I am a nasty woman,” the actress and activist declared to the estimated 400,000 people who gathered for a record-breaking protest that spanned the globe. The poem, which echoes Trump’s sexist, dismissive description of Hillary Cinton during the election, is the spoken word work of Nina Donovan, a 19-year-old poet and performer from Tennessee. 

Judd, who grew up in Tennessee, recently heard Donovan recite her work and asked the college student permission to perform it in front of thousands.  “I was seeing the physical form of everything I was saying in my poem.” Donovan told the The Tennessean. “If we keep fighting, we can all be equal one day. It just shows so much hope in this city and this nation.”

Donovan’s poem is incendiary, as was Judd’s fiery read, comparing Trump and his cabinet to Nazis and shocking the crowd with lines like, “I am nasty like my blood stains on my bed sheets,” and, “Is the blood stain on my jeans more embarrassing than the thinning of your hair?” 

Judd then finished with a flurry saying,

“I am nasty like Susan, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Amelia, Rosa, Gloria, Condoleezza, Sonia, Malala, Michelle, Hillary! And our pussies ain’t for grabbing.”

Watch Judd’s full video below. 

Ashley Judd reading Nina Donovan's

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech

It’s a dark day in Gotham by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act

‘I’ll die if care becomes unavailable’  by Tod Perry
Communities

The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever

Republicans have yet to come up with a suitable replacement  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here's what a record-breaking protest on 7 continents looks like: https://t.co/2H93ntaCPb #WomensMarch
Actress Ashley Judd Dropped Jaws, Drew Cheers With Her Speech At The Women’s March
Recent
Actress Ashley Judd Dropped Jaws, Drew Cheers With Her Speech At The Women’s March about 1 hour ago Here’s What A Record-Breaking March Across 7 Continents Looks Like about 11 hours ago The Art Of Protesting During Donald Trump’s Presidency about 11 hours ago On The Ground At The Massive Women’s March In L.A. about 19 hours ago 3 Things You Need For The Women’s March On Washington 1 day ago These Are The Final, Moving Photos Of President Obama Leaving The White House 1 day ago Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington 1 day ago Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech 1 day ago Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act 1 day ago The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever 2 days ago Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities 2 days ago Van Jones Explains How Drug Laws Affect Our Elections 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers