Actress Ashley Judd Dropped Jaws, Drew Cheers With Her Speech At The Women’s March

It takes a lot to upstage Michael Moore. But Ashley Judd managed to do just that when she grabbed the mic from the surprised documentarian and launched into an anti-Trump performance that rocked the crowd in Washington, D.C.

“I am a nasty woman,” the actress and activist declared to the estimated 400,000 people who gathered for a record-breaking protest that spanned the globe. The poem, which echoes Trump’s sexist, dismissive description of Hillary Cinton during the election, is the spoken word work of Nina Donovan, a 19-year-old poet and performer from Tennessee.

Judd, who grew up in Tennessee, recently heard Donovan recite her work and asked the college student permission to perform it in front of thousands. “I was seeing the physical form of everything I was saying in my poem.” Donovan told the The Tennessean. “If we keep fighting, we can all be equal one day. It just shows so much hope in this city and this nation.”

Donovan’s poem is incendiary, as was Judd’s fiery read, comparing Trump and his cabinet to Nazis and shocking the crowd with lines like, “I am nasty like my blood stains on my bed sheets,” and, “Is the blood stain on my jeans more embarrassing than the thinning of your hair?”

Judd then finished with a flurry saying,

“I am nasty like Susan, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Amelia, Rosa, Gloria, Condoleezza, Sonia, Malala, Michelle, Hillary! And our pussies ain’t for grabbing.”

Watch Judd’s full video below.