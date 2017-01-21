  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Yes, Even You Can Make This Pussy Hat For The March On Washington
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump
    by Jesse Hirsch
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Flight Crew Puts On Special Light Show For Women’s March Protesters Heading To D.C.
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students 
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington
    by Jon Baum
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Here's What A Record-Breaking March Across 7 Continents Looks Like

by Stacey Leasca

January 21, 2017 at 22:05
Copy Link

On Saturday, women and men across the globe stepped out in solidarity for the American public who did not vote for Donald Trump. 

It wasn’t just a few light protests here and there, but rather a worldwide fist raised high in the air, exclaiming to all who would listen that millions around the globe will stand up against misogyny, bigotry, and hate. 

In Washingon, DC, an estimated 500,000 people walked blocks from President Donald Trump’s new home. 

In Los Angeles, a reported 750,000 people showed up to march. 

A reported 400,000 more took to the streets of New York City. 

In fact, there were marches in cities all 50 states including Austin…

In Denver…

And Boston…

In Miami…

In Providence, Rhode Island…

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota and more. 

In London, an army of 100,000 pussy-hat clad supporters showed up. 

Thousands more stood their ground in Australia

In Berlin

In Nairobi…

And a few even went out in the frigid cold in Antarctica. 

Today however only marks day one. For more on Trump’s presidency and the next four years read our entire guide to Surviving Donald Trump here. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act

‘I’ll die if care becomes unavailable’  by Tod Perry
Communities

The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever

Republicans have yet to come up with a suitable replacement  by Tod Perry
Communities

Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities

“We are not a peripheral community” by Andre Grant
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here's what a record-breaking protest on 7 continents looks like: https://t.co/2H93ntaCPb #WomensMarch
Here's What A Record-Breaking March Across 7 Continents Looks Like
Recent
Here's What A Record-Breaking March Across 7 Continents Looks Like about 2 hours ago The Art Of Protesting During Donald Trump’s Presidency about 3 hours ago On The Ground At The Massive Women’s March In L.A. about 10 hours ago 3 Things You Need For The Women’s March On Washington about 17 hours ago These Are The Final, Moving Photos Of President Obama Leaving The White House 1 day ago Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington 1 day ago Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech 1 day ago Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act 1 day ago The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever 1 day ago Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities 1 day ago Van Jones Explains How Drug Laws Affect Our Elections 1 day ago Obama Just Gave His First Speech Since Leaving White House 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers