  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  4. 4 4
    Mom calls out nurse who body-shamed her 13-year-old daughter during annual check-up.
    by May Wilkerson
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    One-Woman ‘Yeast Infection’ Protest Scares Away Anti-Planned Parenthood Demonstrators
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.
    by Bijan Samareh
  9. 9 9
    A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake.
    by Pamela Ross
Lifestyle

Bill Gates has five books he thinks you should read this summer.

by Tod Perry

May 21, 2019 at 14:45
Copy Link

One of the most important benefits of reading is being able to borrow someone else’s brain for a while. Even the brilliant philanthropist, entrepreneur, and programmer Bill Gates needs to get out of his own melon as often as he can by picking up a good book.

Gates is a voracious reader who goes through over 50 books a year. Every year, he shares his list of recommendations for summer reading on his blog, Gates Notes.

Gates listed five books that primarily deal with science, economics, and history. But for those looking for something a bit lighter, Gates also recommends Graeme Simsion’s “The Rosie Result,” which goodreads calls, “Hilarious and thought-provoking, with a brilliant cast of characters and an ending that will have readers cheering for joy.”

Gates also recommends the new one from his wife Melinda, “The Moment of Lift,” a book about gender equity that focuses on empathy.

Photo by John Moore / Getty Images

Gates’ full summer reading list:

“Upheaval,” by Jared Diamond

“Upheaval” explores how societies react during moments of crisis. Diamond uses a series of fascinating case studies to show how nations managed existential challenges like foreign threats, civil wars, and general malaise. Gates says the book, left him more “optimistic about our ability to solve problems than when I started.”

“Nine Pints,” by Rose George

This book is titled after the amount of blood in the average human body and goes deep into the gory topic. Gates says the book is filled with “super-interesting facts that will leave you with a new appreciation for blood.”

 “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles

Gates is a huge fan of novels about Russia and he loves this one about a count sentenced to life under house arrest in Moscow. He calls it “clever, fun, and surprisingly upbeat.”

“Presidents of War,” by Michael Beschloss

This book details the lessons learned from presidential leadership over nine major U.S. conflicts, including the Vietnam War, a subject Gates is fascinated by. Bechloss is an award-winning presidential historian who has written books on Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. 

“The Future of Capitalism,” by Paul Collier

In this thought-provoking book, Collier examines ways to bridge the economic, cultural, and social rifts that are tearing apart Western societies. Gates says the author’s background “as a development economist gives him a smart perspective on where capitalism is headed.”

Share image via ​John Moore / Getty Images

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for 'Sunday Service' outfit. Not a great look.

This was a mistake.  by Pamela Ross
Communities

Teenage girl shamed for her ‘distracting’ outfit fights back in a very funny way.

“[Because] she has a figure she was told she had to change.” by Tod Perry
Communities

Milla Jovovich bravely spoke out against newly-passed anti-choice laws by describing her ‘horrific’ abortion.

“I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Bill Gates has five books he thinks you should read this summer.
Recent
Bill Gates has five books he thinks you should read this summer. about 1 hour ago One-Woman ‘Yeast Infection’ Protest Scares Away Anti-Planned Parenthood Demonstrators about 4 hours ago Border agency tries to get sympathy for the hard work of separating families. They’re getting roasted instead. 1 day ago Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class. 1 day ago Mom calls out nurse who body-shamed her 13-year-old daughter during annual check-up. 1 day ago Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part. 1 day ago Photographer responds to unsolicited nude pic by sending it to the man’s mother. 4 days ago Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for 'Sunday Service' outfit. Not a great look. 4 days ago Teenage girl shamed for her ‘distracting’ outfit fights back in a very funny way. 4 days ago Milla Jovovich bravely spoke out against newly-passed anti-choice laws by describing her ‘horrific’ abortion. 4 days ago New SAT scores take into account a student's family background. There's considerable backlash. 5 days ago An intoxicated man left his car behind and left this honest plea for the police.  5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers