Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Brian Wilson was profoundly moved when Paul McCartney visited him and played a new Beatles song

The intimate encounter had a lasting impact: "[It] let me see my own songs more clearly."

brian wilson, paul mccartney, brian wilson tribute, the beatles, the beach boys

Remembering when Paul McCartney visited Brian Wilson and played him a new Beatles song.

Photo credit: Takahiro Kyono via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 (left) Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJun 12, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Brian Wilson always had a special connection with Paul McCartney—particularly during the mid-1960s, when both The Beach Boys and The Beatles were at their most experimental, soaking in pivotal new influences. The two songwriters shared a lot of musical hallmarks: unusual chord structures, ornamental melodies, a knack for orchestrations and studio trickery. And their albums of this era engaged in a sort of cultural dialogue, each one inching popular music forward.

In his 2016 memoir,I Am Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys mastermind wrote about first meeting McCartney in the '60s. During that in-studio encounter, Wilson learned that the band’s 1966 classic "God Only Knows" was one of the Beatle’s favorite songs. "It’s the kind of thing people write in liner notes and say on talk shows," he reflected. "When people read it, they kind of look at that sentence and keep going. But think about how much it mattered to me when I first heard it there on Sunset Boulevard. I was the person who wrote 'God Only Knows,' and here was another person—the person who wrote 'Yesterday' and 'And I Love Her' and so many other songs—saying it was his favorite. It really blew my mind."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Wilson said they kept in touch—McCartney even came over to his house and played him the new Beatles ballad "She’s Leaving Home." That intimate moment had a profound impact: "[He]...told me about the new music he was working on," Wilson recalled. "'There’s one song I want you to hear,' he said. 'I think it’s a nice melody.' He put the tape on and it was 'She’s Leaving Home.' My wife, Marilyn, was there, too, and she just started crying. Listening to Paul play a new song let me see my own songs more clearly. It was hard for me to think about the effect that my music had on other people, but it was easy to see when it was another songwriter."

Wilson and McCartney developed a sort of mutual admiration society—one, perhaps, built on healthy competition. The commonly accepted narrative is that The Beatles’ folky 1965 LP, Rubber Soul, had a big influence on The Beach Boys’ cinematic 1966 masterpiece, Pet Sounds, which then lit a fire under McCartney for The Beatles’ psychedelic 1967 classic, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

"We ended up [with] kind of like a rivalry," McCartney told Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood in 2013. "We’d put a song out, and Brian would hear it and do one," he said. "You’d kind of try to top each other all the time. He eventually came out with his 'God Only Knows' on Pet Sounds. I just think it’s a great song...It’s my favorite Beach Boys song…I got to sing it with Brian once. We did a benefit together. And I was OK on the actual performance—I held it together—but at the soundcheck I lost it. Because it’s very emotional, that song, I find. I’m thinking, 'Oh, my god, I’m singing it with Brian."

Wilson, sadly, died on June 11, 2025 at age 82. As tributes poured in across the music world, McCartney shared a special remembrance of his inspirational friend: "Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special," he wrote in a statement. "The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, 'God Only Knows.' Thank you, Brian."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

brian wilsonfriendshipinspirationmusic historymusicianspaul mccartneyrock historythe beatlesrock starsmusic

The Latest

brian wilson, paul mccartney, brian wilson tribute, the beatles, the beach boys
Culture

Brian Wilson was profoundly moved when Paul McCartney visited him and played a new Beatles song

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing
Past Events

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

frozen vegetables, frozen vs fresh, produce, healthy living, bobby flay
Health

Dietitians and chefs like Bobby Flay agree: You’re thinking about frozen produce all wrong

reddit family drama, stepdad rent story, teen owns house, inheritance twist, family entitlement, malicious compliance, viral reddit story, karma, rent reversal, stepfather drama
Past Events

Her stepdad demanded rent. So she made him pay instead.

More For You

Rutgers, tomato, tomatoes, Rutgers tomato, science, agriculture, food

Students and professors at Rutgers surround a tomato plant

Rutgers University

How a small 1934 college experiment completely changed our relationship with tomatoes

Long before they appeared on hamburgers across the country, the tomato actually had quite a naughty history—or one that was perceived as naughty, anyway. The tomato was initially shown to European colonists in the 1500s by the long-established Aztec civilization in Mexico–it was originally called “Xitomatl” in the native Aztec language of Nahuatl–but because the color red was associated with hedonism and sexuality in Europe at the time, people were hesitant to get too close. They were also concerned it was an aphrodisiac whose purposes would have been strictly condemned by the Catholic Church unless used explicitly for conception.

The tomato’s bad reputation continued this way for centuries, until it then extended into murder. Because tomatoes are acidic, and many plates of royalty were made from lead-heavy pewter, the combination created lead poisoning for many who ate tomatoes off of these plates, National Geographicshared. The tomato had been framed as a “poison apple,” but this reputation changed in part because, as Italian immigrants moved westward in the 19th century, they were among those who brought tomatoes with them as a beloved ingredient. This love later extended across ethnicities and across the U.S., and in particular to a college in New Jersey.

Keep ReadingShow less
david lynch, david foster wallace, filmmaking, lynchian, movies

David Foster Wallace was asked to define "Lynchian." His answer involved peanut butter.

Photo credit (David Lynch): Aaron from Seattle, WA, USA (via Wikimedia Commons), Creative Commons Attribution 2.0; modified with peanut butter graphic (Photo credit: Canva)

Asked about David Lynch's surrealism, David Foster Wallace's perfect response involved peanut butter

Few artists create sounds or images so unique, their very names become adjectives. "Hitchcockian" conjures a highly stylized and unsettling flavor of suspense. "Beatles-esque" can point to dozens of different vibes, from psychedelic marching bands to sweetly sung pop-rock vocal harmonies. But the best example of this phenomenon might be "Lynchian": a somewhat abstruse term used to describe the surreal, largely disturbing, and often darkly hilarious films and TV shows—from Eraserhead to Blue Velvet to Twin Peaks to Mulholland Dr.—made by the late, great David Lynch.

It’s a difficult word to define, but the most profound attempt came from acclaimed author David Foster Wallace, a massive Lynch fan who wrote a famous essay about the director for Premiere ahead of the 1997 movie Lost Highway. "An academic definition of 'Lynchian' might be that the term 'refers to a particular kind of irony where the very macabre and the very mundane combine in such a way as to reveal the former's perpetual containment within the latter,'" he wrote. "But like 'postmodern' or 'pornographic,' 'Lynchian' is one of those Porter Stewart-type words that's ultimately definable only ostensively—i.e., we know it when we see it."

Keep ReadingShow less
cat, knuckles, treadmill, treadmill cat, exercise, feline, fitness, pectus excavatum

Knuckles the cat wasn't going to take his illness lying down.

Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash

After a challenging diagnosis, a cat saved his own life by taking to the treadmill

When Knuckles the cat’s family adopted him, they knew he had been diagnosed with pectus excavatum, a chest compression or malformation that can cause breathing problems, and would need some extra attention. This was especially true as it pertained to weight gain–if Knuckles gained too much weight, breathing could become extremely difficult. His family knew they’d have to come up with a solution, but what they didn’t expect was that Knuckles would come up with it himself.

After Knuckles was adopted, he saw his dad take to the stationary bike in his basement for workouts. While Dad was on the bike, Knuckles developed a taste for treadmill, and now loves it so much that he even has a preferred speed of 1.4 miles per hour. For Knuckles, staying a trim feline just became that much easier, and according to his mom, he now asks to take the treadmill for a spin "six to seven times a day."

Keep ReadingShow less
spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcare

Woman looks at insurance bill

Canva

She went to the ER in Spain. The bill made her question everything about U.S. healthcare.

When Ana Ochoa’s 83-year-old father fell on a sidewalk in Madrid, her heart sank. He had tripped outside a restaurant, hit the pavement hard, and couldn’t get up. Paramedics arrived quickly and rushed him to Hospital Clínico San Carlos, one of Spain’s top hospitals.

At the ER, doctors immediately began treatment. They performed X-rays and diagnosed him with a fractured humerus, a painful break in the upper arm. He was bandaged, stabilized, given a prescription, and released.

Keep ReadingShow less
jerry seinfeld, seinfeld show, david lynch, meditation, transcendental meditation

Jerry Seinfeld's lunch-break ritual "saved" him while making 'Seinfeld.'

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from David Lynch Foundation

Jerry Seinfeld said this lunch-break ritual 'saved' him during the chaotic 'Seinfeld' production

The clichéd stereotype of a meditator is probably someone with a tranquil and peaceful demeanor, dressed in a flowing robe. It’s definitely not Jerry Seinfeld: an energetic, sneaker-loving stand-up comedian known for his obsessive, granular observations. Nonetheless, he’s probably the world’s most famous practitioner of Transcendental Meditation, a practice developed and taught by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1950s India before spreading around the world, most famously via the influence of celebrities like The Beatles. (According to its official website, TM is "a simple mental technique practiced silently with the eyes closed, sitting in any comfortable position.")

An inquisitive Seinfeld first learned about TM around age 18 while attending State University of New York at Oswego. "I don’t remember exactly how I started," he said during a 2013 speech for the David Lynch Foundation, which was founded by the titular filmmaker and TM practitioner in 2005. "It was some kid I knew. I had just gone to college, and we were still kind of in the flush of the feeling of the '60s, and I just wanted to try any new thing that I heard about. So I went and learned TM. I do remember the first time I did it, and I remember I was up the entire night because I’d never felt that good before. I had terrible acne…and it all just went away, and I became a world-famous comedian. That’s the story. That’s the entire story of my life."

Keep ReadingShow less
3-word-stories, happy stories, storytelling, mental health, culture

Uplifting stories can be told in just three words.

Photo credit: Canva

People were challenged to write 3-word-long happy stories, and they’re bite-sized delights

Many people gather around the Internet to read up on stories, whether it’s news, fun information, or interesting anecdotes posted on publications like this one or on social media. In that spirit, many people online were presented with a writing challenge to come up with or share a story with a happy ending that is only three words long. With that, posters and commenters showed up with heartwarming bite-sized tales.

Replies upon replies came in, with people commenting on the stories as relatable, shared experiences. People poured their hearts out sharing personal anecdotes or beliefs, showed creativity in their tiny tales, made a brief joke, or a combination of all three.

Keep ReadingShow less
conan o'brien, travel tips, culture, tourism, comedy

Conan's years of overseas antics also provide quality travel tips.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

5 tips Conan O’Brien taught us about visiting other countries that will improve vacations

For over 20 years, Conan O'Brien has been entertaining audiences through remote segments overseas on his late night show to countries like Japan, Finland, and Ireland. He has even turned those trips into a show of their own: Conan O'Brien Must Go. It's fun to watch Conan interact with fans from around the world and get into international antics. It might even inspire you to go on a trip somewhere around the world for a vacation and get you thinking about how to the make the most of the experience.

You might not want to fall into the typical crowded tourist traps and want a more authentic experience with another culture. Well, while Conan is obviously playing things up for laughs, his body of work can also be a guide on how to make the most of your vacation. Here are some travel tips and lessons he unintentionally taught us about how to visit other countries and make the most of your excursion.

Keep ReadingShow less
winston howes, heart shaped meadow, tree tribute, grief and love, viral photo, aerial heart tribute, janet howes, oak tree planting, hidden tribute, romantic gestures

A farmer tends to crops

Canva

Grieving man plants 6,000 trees in wife’s memory—then a balloon photo reveals his hidden tribute

After the sudden loss of his wife, Winston Howes wanted to do something more than mourn. He wanted to build something living, something lasting.

On his 111-acre farm in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, Howes began planting oak saplings in a 6-acre field near his home. It started as a quiet tribute to Janet, his wife of 33 years, who had passed away from heart failure at just 50 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025