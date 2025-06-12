Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Dietitians and chefs like Bobby Flay agree: You’re thinking about frozen produce all wrong

Some frozen veggies are more nutritious than fresh ones.

frozen vegetables, frozen vs fresh, produce, healthy living, bobby flay

Frozen vegetables and fruits are vastly underrated.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJun 12, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Whether it’s on a TV commercial or on display at a grocery store, we’re bombarded time and again with the idea that “fresh is better.” While it’s a manner of taste, there has to be some truth to it, right? After all, fresh vegetables and fruits are usually pricier at the supermarket compared to frozen bags of them. There is very little processing done to them, so they just look healthier, too, right? But what if it was all hype?

Several dietitians and even well-known chefs are fighting back against that stigma to argue that frozen produce is just as good as fresh produce. In some cases, both in terms of taste and in terms of health, frozen produce can even be better than buying fresh.


In terms of eating healthy, frozen veggies and fruits might be better for you than the fresh, unfrozen produce if they don’t have added sugar, salt, or sauces. This is because when produce is flash-frozen, it is done at the peak of the vegetable or fruit’s freshness. While for the most part the same produce contains the same nutrients fresh or frozen, sometimes frozen produce gets a slight edge over their fresher counterparts. Because the frozen produce is frozen at its peak freshness, it retains more nutrients (such as vitamin C and E) than fresh produce.

While the unfrozen produce is readily available and fresh at the market, it already starts to age or has been aging for a couple days prior. Even if you quickly take fresh produce and put it into the fridge, it is still losing its freshness quicker than the frozen version. The added benefit is that you end up wasting less with frozen produce as you can take what you need and then return the rest to the freezer, whereas fresh produce goes bad very quickly and leftovers are often tossed into the trash. This in turn makes frozen produce even cheaper because not only is it cheaper to buy, you won’t be throwing money away along with any leftover veggies that turned rotten.


But what about taste? Executive and award-winning chefs such as Jon Butler and Galen Zamarra vouch for frozen produce such as berries and peaches for pastries and desserts, and use frozen versions of out-of-season produce. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay also swears by frozen peas over fresh ones, mostly due to the fact that a starch quickly develops on fresh peas if they aren’t used immediately. The chefs also like that most frozen produce has been cut, deseeded, shelled, etc. beforehand, so there is less preparation needed before cooking.

@dan_churchill

Frozen or Fresh Broccoli Which one should you buy? This one might shock you…. Particularly when it comes to Taste and Nutrition. This one was popular… what do you want us to do next? -DC #thisorthat #broccoli #budgeting #mealprep #kitchenhacks

So when you go to the grocery store, consider why you’re buying the fresh stuff over frozen. If you’re doing it because you just heard it was better fresh, do some research and see if that’s true. If not, you may want to opt for the frozen produce since you’ll likely save more money and time without sacrificing nutritional value or taste.

celebrity chefcelebrity chefsdietitianfresh versus frozenfresh vs frozenfrozen producehealthy eatingmoney saving tipsnutritionnutritional valuepeak freshnesssave moneyfrozen food

The Latest

buying furniture, college, cheap furniture, budget tips, university
Money

Want new furniture for less money? The best spot is not a store or an online shop.

brian wilson, paul mccartney, brian wilson tribute, the beatles, the beach boys
Culture

Brian Wilson was profoundly moved when Paul McCartney visited him and played a new Beatles song

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing
Past Events

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

frozen vegetables, frozen vs fresh, produce, healthy living, bobby flay
Health

Dietitians and chefs like Bobby Flay agree: You’re thinking about frozen produce all wrong

More For You

sleep, sleep inertia, sleeping, rest, bed, get out of bed

Staying in bed longer only makes you want to...stay in bed longer.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Staying in bed longer is actually bad for you, but here’s how to get out of bed comfortably

We all know that moment when the alarm goes off in the morning and you start thinking about who you wouldn’t murder for another five minutes, (another 10 minutes?!) of sleep. You hit the snooze button, and your eyes drift closed again, only to be thrown open as the alarm sounds one more time. While those extra few moments of sleep might feel wonderful at the time, they’re never as good as simply waking up and staying up and can even cause more harm than good.

“The name for the uncomfortable feeling on awakening is ‘sleep inertia,’” writes Dr. Keith Roach in The Detroit News. Sleep inertia is that feeling of zombie-like grogginess you get when you wake up again shortly after being up once before, like when you hit the snooze button or take a nap. As the Sleep Foundation writes on their site, it can also include “disorientation, drowsiness, and cognitive impairment that immediately follows waking.” Though going back to sleep might feel nice for a short time, you’d actually be better off for the rest of the day by just getting out of bed, especially if you wake up naturally feeling well-rested, Roach continues.

Keep ReadingShow less
fart, blood pressure, heart health, cardiovascular health, stinky

The gas that makes your farts smell could improve lives.

Photo credit: Canva

Johns Hopkins doctors discover that smelly farts have an unexpected health benefit

Passing gas is equal parts gross, funny, and impolite, yet we all do it. It’s a natural bodily function, no matter how stinky, and regular farting is a part of healthy digestion. However, the researchers at John Hopkins University have found an additional benefit to farting: passing gas can also lower your blood pressure, and the smellier the better.

They have found that hydrogen sulfide, the gas that is produced when bacteria digest food and that passes through the body, has the ability to dilate arteries and improve blood circulation. This decrease in hypertension can help regulate blood pressure and protect against strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular disease. Unfortunately for the nose, hydrogen sulfide is also incredibly stinky.

Keep ReadingShow less
dementia care, caregiving, elderly support, whiteboard message, memory loss, Alzheimer's support, family caregiving, aging parents, elder care tips, UK doctor, viral kindness, dementia compassion, dementia advice, reassurance tips

Representative Image: It can be scary to wake up alone in a hospital, one daughter found a simple way to help.

Public Domain

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
skin bacteria, showering science, body odor facts, dermatitis neglecta, hygiene tips, microbiome health, fungal infections, eczema triggers

Representative Image: Bathing isn't just a social nicety, it's a medical necessity.

Canva

What really happens to your skin when you stop showering

We’ve all skipped the occasional shower, maybe you were running late, maybe it was a lazy Sunday, or maybe you just didn’t feel like it. No judgment. But when skipping showers becomes a regular thing, your body might start reacting in ways you didn’t expect. From bacterial imbalances to downright crusty skin, there’s real science behind what happens when you stop bathing.

A popular explainer video delves into the details, highlighting what happens when you wash too little, or even too much. Here's a breakdown of the most surprising and slightly gross effects of skipping your shower routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
grip strength, age 100, health indicator, healthy lifestyle, strength

How long can you hold, bro?

Photo credit: Canva

If you want to live to 100, doctors say this neglected muscle predicts your chances

We’re all trying to make the most out of our time on Earth. We watch our diets, exercise, and have our doctors test us in various ways in order to maximize our potential lifespans. However, there is one consistently accurate gauge that could determine whether you’re going to live to see 100: grip strength.

That’s right, in a day and age in which people spend small fortunes to test blood, submit to imaging scans, and use state-of-the-art technology to measure and extend their lifespan, one of the best metrics is to just hold and squeeze a tennis ball as hard as you can for as long as you can. In a 44-year-long study, the participants had their grip strength measured initially at ages 56 through 68 years old at the start, and had their grip strength measured routinely throughout the study. The participants who reached the 100-year age mark were 2.5 times likely to have the highest third grip strength measured in the overall study.

Keep ReadingShow less
social media, phone addiction, focus, concentration, psychology

Young people are spending over 8 hours on social media per day.

Photo credit: Canva

Ivy League psychologist says everyone under 25 must master this skill to be employable

Do you have trouble concentrating? Are you finding yourself dropping everything to respond to a text, see what that ping notification was, or address the quiet rumble coming from your phone? Then it might be too late if you’re over the age of 25.

New York University professor and psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt, was recently on The Oprah Podcast to discuss the ever-growing problem of concentration among young people due to their phone use. Haidt claims that habitual phone usage and social media has harmed teenagers and young people’s ability to focus and concentrate, two important skills that are necessary in any profession. “These things are designed to interrupt you,” he explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025