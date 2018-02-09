Recently on GOOD
Experiencing A Skeleton Sled Race From A First-Person Perspective Is Terrifying The racer sits atop a sled equipped with no brakes or steering.
Mike Pence Got Very Defensive With His 'Support' Of An Openly Gay Team USA Skater And in the pair of tweets, he works in two mentions of “fake news.”
The Bittersweet Reason NASA Launched A Soccer Ball Into Space It marked the completion of its 30-year mission.
Artist Mark Grotjahn Declines Museum Honor Over Diversity Concerns The art world suffers from a lack of diversity.
Why One Boss's Response To An Employee’s Mental Health Request Went Viral The response shows the implementation is as important as the policies themselves.
Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter Is she trolling the world’s most powerful troll?
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy