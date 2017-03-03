  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Jeff Sessions Called For Clinton To Be Prosecuted For The Same Thing He Just Did
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    When Sean Spicer Learned About The Nickname His College’s Newspaper Gave Him, He Responded Predictably
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Six Months Ago A School Banned Homework. Now They Might Never Issue It Again
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 
    by Maxwell Williams
  6. 6 6
    Mother Texts Her Deceased Son and Receives an Unbelievable Response
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    He Grew Up American—Then His Dad Said, ‘We Need To Talk’
    by Andre Grant
  8. 8 8
    Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    He Took His Girlfriend's 12-Year-Old Sister On A Mock Date To Demonstrate ‘Respectful’ Behavior
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Graphics Show Fox News Takes Two VERY Different Approaches To The Clinton/Pence Email Scandals

by Penn Collins

March 3, 2017 at 14:10
Copy Link

It’s not quite a revelation to suggest – or simply state – that Fox News tends to favor conservative and Republican pursuits in its reporting. However, now that Mike Pence is being accused of maintaining a private email account to conduct public business during his time as governor of Indiana, much like Hilary Clinton one was as Secretary of State, we’re dealing with an apples-to-apples study of how the network is covering the similar issues. 

To the surprise of few, the coverage isn’t similar at all. One could parse through hundreds of hours of coverage to create an aggregate stance the network took on the Clinton email scandal, but with the Pence malfeasance just now emerging, that would leave us with little coverage to aggregate for his treatment. 

So, rather, let’s use two simple and telling screenshot of Fox News chyrons (graphics – courtesy of Vox and Twitter) used to handle each subject’s scandal. 

Let’s start with the chyron used for Hilary Clinton’s email coverage: 

Twitter

Ok. With no further commentary, let’s now look at the chyron used for their early coverage of Mike Pence’s personal email scandal:

Twitter

Not only is there no “Corrupt Pence?” pseudo-question, but the outright assertion that this is a non-story. Oh, and covering the issue is an act nothing short of “hysterical,” as though the mainstream media was clawing at their own skin trying to rid themselves of imaginary bugs. 

The cases will undoubtedly prove to be different and less comparable as investigation provides more information, but Fox News’ tone at the outset of a scandal they were so quick to latch onto for an entire campaign speaks volumes in very few words. 

It’s probably time to put “Fair and Balanced” to bed, guys. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Ultra Converative's Attempt To Mock Liberals Really Backfires

Yes, this is in fact the future liberals want by Stacey Leasca
Communities

Mike Pence's Old Tweet About Hillary Clinton Is Coming Back To Haunt Him

Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones by Stacey Leasca
Sports

Tony Romo’s Kids Adorably Show Off Their Football Skills

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback tries to teach his kids how to play the game by Jeremy Repanich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
What to do when your kid is freaking out about the future. https://t.co/AT0V5BpxV6 https://t.co/WwvnavWPPd
Graphics Show Fox News Takes Two VERY Different Approaches To The Clinton/Pence Email Scandals
Recent
Graphics Show Fox News Takes Two VERY Different Approaches To The Clinton/Pence Email Scandals 38 minutes ago What To Do When Your Kid Is Freaking Out About The Future about 1 hour ago Tom Hanks Just Gave The White House Press Corp An Amazing Gift Paired With A Very Thoughtful Note about 3 hours ago Sweden’s Women’s Soccer Team Replace Names With Motivational Messages On Shirts about 3 hours ago ​Apple Shareholders Rejected Proposal To Improve Company’s Diversity Issue about 3 hours ago Texas Sportscaster Takes Down Treatment Of Transgender High School Wrestler  about 4 hours ago Here’s How You Can Realistically Participate In The ‘Day Without A Woman’ Strike about 5 hours ago Ultra Converative's Attempt To Mock Liberals Really Backfires about 6 hours ago Mike Pence's Old Tweet About Hillary Clinton Is Coming Back To Haunt Him about 7 hours ago Tony Romo’s Kids Adorably Show Off Their Football Skills about 14 hours ago Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate about 16 hours ago Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today about 20 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers