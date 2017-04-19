Google Earth Got A Stunning New Update Just In Time For Earth Day

Recently on GOOD
Nobody Believes Trump’s Lies Anymore, According To A New Poll Better late than never
Images Of War As A Way Of Life To deal with reality in ISIS-controlled Iraq, some people call for help. Others take selfies.
Inside ‘The Call Center’ Go behind the scenes with the 360-degree video crew who documented the United Nations’ efforts in Iraq
In The Line Of Fire An American therapist heads to Iraq and finds remarkable strategies for survival An American therapist heads to Iraq and finds remarkable strategies for survival
Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call The political pendulum swings again
An 'Uber For Pregnant Women' Is Saving Countless Lives In Tanzania In Tanzania, a woman giving birth may walk for two days in search of basic medical services
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.