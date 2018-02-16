  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  3. 3 3
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Gun Sales Are Way Down Since Trump Took Office
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Boston Police Department Celebrates Black History Month By Honoring A White Guy
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    How ‘Black Panther’ Is Bringing African-Inspired Fashion Back To The Mainstream 
    by Christabel Nsiah-Buadi

Here’s How One Campus Is Crushing America’s College Dropout Rate 

by James Poulos

February 16, 2018 at 12:15
Copy Link
Room to reflect. Photo by JayIngram11/Wikimedia Commons.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Georgia State University increased graduation rates by more than 40% using behavioral tracking systems.

 

Half of America’s 2 million new college students won’t graduate. At least, that’s what projections say. But new innovations that utilize student data to turn struggle into success are on track to change that daunting figure.

One especially promising path forward is coming from Georgia State University, which presents a model for how urban colleges can strike at the heart of the dropout crisis without relying on a big-time roster of wealthy benefactors.

About a decade of hard work has begun to pay off — not just in the eyes of students, but among the kinds of influential philanthropists whose support can make smart local solutions go national.

Think Bill Gates. In a recent blog post, Gates lauded the school for using academic records to isolate some 800 risk factors for dropping out — then organized their resources around intervening before risk became reality. Within 48 hours of a factor ID, an adviser reaches out, and the process of ensuring enrolled students stay enrolled begins.

Result? The dropout rate decreased a stunning 22 points in 10 years, even as the student body grew less wealthy and more diverse over time. The trick was the realization that one-on-one time with struggling kids didn’t always have to be face-to-face, even though regular personal contact was key.

But the big advantage on GSU’s side has been time.

Their current system has been ramping up for years. Given the space and resources to think the problem through, develop a set of complementary approaches, and assess their performance in an ongoing way, administrators and teachers have been able to not just think outside the box but bring what they learned back inside it. The breakthroughs haven’t come at the cost of the structure — they’ve strengthened it.

Thanks to innovative data analysis, advisers, who are each individually responsible for some 300 students, don’t get overwhelmed. Nor do they wake up one morning to discover that students have fallen through the cracks.

Then there’s the adaptive learning software that, paired with student-led supplemental instruction, flows attention and resources to those who need it most, where they need it most.

Measures like these have a comprehensive effect, but they don’t break the bank. And that means the goal of keeping college kids in college is far more attainable than almost anyone realized.

Share image by ​JayIngram11/Wikimedia Commons.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Here’s Why LED Lights Might Be The Next Bright Idea On Climate Change

More artificial light, more energy used. But LEDs are changing the equation right when savings are needed most. by James Poulos

How A Better Police Force Can Help Lower Crime Rates

Police reform that combines improvements in communications, technology, and resident relations is dramatically decreasing crime. by James Poulos

In Spain, More Healthy Babies Are Being Born For One Surprising Reason

How smoking bans are positively affecting newborn babies. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here’s How One Campus Is Crushing America’s College Dropout Rate 
Recent
How Stonehenge Replicas Became The World’s First Meme about 21 hours ago The Obsession With Conspiracy Theories That Stole A Young Man's Life about 22 hours ago How ‘Black Panther’ Is Bringing African-Inspired Fashion Back To The Mainstream  about 23 hours ago NBA Coach Claims The Government Doesn't Care 'That Children Are Being Shot To Death' 1 day ago Jamaica's Bobsled Team In Crisis As Coach Quits And Threatens To Take The Sled With Her 1 day ago Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers A Profane And Honest Send-Off To Cancer After Her Surgery 1 day ago Trump Suggests Students At Douglas High Are Partially Responsible For The Tragic Mass Shooting 1 day ago Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress  1 day ago Bacteria Might Hold The Answers In The Global Battle Against Oil Spills 1 day ago How One Country Is Fighting Drug Use — And Winning — With Empathy  1 day ago Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching 1 day ago Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram  2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers