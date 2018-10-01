Twitter troll learns about the history of black cowboys the hard way.

When most people think of cowboys they conjure up an image of John Wayne or the Marlboro Man.

That’s because cowboys in movies, TV, and advertising have always been white. However, according to historians, one in four cowboys were black.

A Twitter user learned this lesson the hard way on September 28, when IGN tweeted that an upcoming video game, “Red Dead Redemption 2,” will feature multiple black cowboys. Twitter user @JaredAtNight replied, “Ah so I see they’re going for a fantasy angle on this game. Why not throw in some dragons and magic too?”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will feature multiple black cowboys, giving them a spotlight they've never really had before.https://t.co/4Bjn2jDi62 pic.twitter.com/qTEQoxmQbO — IGN (@IGN) September 28, 2018

Ah so I see they're going for a fantasy angle on this game. Why not throw in some dragons and magic too? — (@JaredAtNight) September 28, 2018

While one can’t be sure if @JaredatNight was acting out of racial resentment or just didn’t know his history, black cowboys have mostly been absent from pop culture, so it’s not crazy to think they didn’t exist.

That’s why representation matters.

Twitter user Spooky Scaryface Ghost stepped in to set @JaredatNight straight with a little history lesson.

Despite what movies may tell you, cowboys didn't really come to the fore until settlers started moving into Texas to take land from the Spanish and (later) Mexicans. In order to keep track of huge herds with no fences thousands of slaves were brought in (cont.) — Spooky Scaryface Ghost(@KrimboSausage) September 29, 2018

When the civil war started those slaves were left to look after the herds alone and became, effectively, cowboys. After the war the whites returning didn't have enough men to work their herds, so they rehired the former slaves as...cowboys. About 1 in 4 cowboys were freed slaves. — September 29, 2018

Which @JaredatNight couldn’t handle.

Sorry, I thought people might have been interested in the historical relevance of black cowboys. Didn't realise this was just entitled little boys whining about representation ruining 'their' computer games. — September 29, 2018

The presence of black cowboys in the wild west is the result of slavery and the Civil War.

According to Smithsonian, in 1825, slaves accounted for nearly 25% of the Texas settler population. After the state joined the Confederacy in 1861, white rangers went east to fight in the Civil War. While white Texans fought in the war, the ranchers depended on slaves to maintain their land and cattle herds.

After the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, the freed slaves took up jobs in the cattle industry.

“Right after the Civil War, being a cowboy was one of the few jobs open to men of color who wanted to not serve as elevator operators or delivery boys or other similar occupations,” William Loren Katz, author of “The Black West,” told Smithsonian.

One famous African-American cowboy turned author was Nat Love.

This picture of Nat Love, a famous black Cowboy is giving me powerful energy pic.twitter.com/VrGFvj8rGc — MokoJoJo (@M0k0jin) September 27, 2018

“A braver, truer set of men never lived than these wild sons of the plains whose home was in the saddle and their couch, mother earth, with the sky for a covering,” Love wrote. “They were always ready to share their blanket and their last ration with a less fortunate fellow companion and always assisted each other in the many trying situations that were continually coming up in a cowboy’s life.”